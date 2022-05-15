MTB World Cup: Pidcock wins in Nove Mesto
By Rob Jones published
Second World Cup win in a row for Ineos Grenadier rider
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:21:19
|2
|Vlad Dascalu (Rom) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|0:00:01
|3
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|0:00:33
|5
|Alan Hatherly (RSA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|6
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Thömus Maxon
|0:00:34
|7
|Titouan Carod (Fra) Bmc mtb Racing
|0:01:01
|8
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Canyon Cllctv
|0:01:17
|10
|Vital Albin (Swi) Thömus Maxon
|0:01:41
Results powered by FirstCycling
