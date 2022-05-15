MTB World Cup: Pidcock wins in Nove Mesto

Second World Cup win in a row for Ineos Grenadier rider

Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:21:19
2Vlad Dascalu (Rom) Trek Factory Racing Xc 0:00:01
3Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team 0:00:30
4Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing Xc 0:00:33
5Alan Hatherly (RSA) Cannondale Factory Racing
6Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Thömus Maxon 0:00:34
7Titouan Carod (Fra) Bmc mtb Racing 0:01:01
8Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team 0:01:04
9Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Canyon Cllctv 0:01:17
10Vital Albin (Swi) Thömus Maxon 0:01:41

Results powered by FirstCycling

Rob Jones

