MTB World Cup: McConnell makes it three in Nové Mesto
By Rob Jones published
Australian tops Lecomte, Rissveds
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
MTB World Cup: McConnell makes it three in Nové MestoAustralian tops Lecomte, Rissveds
-
Eddie Dunbar wins Tour de HongrieTiberi takes the final stage on Kekestetö summit
-
How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streamingCarapaz, Landa, Yates, Almeida, Cavendish, Van der Poel, Ewan headline the Corsa Rosa
-
Gravel World Series Nannup: Another Seven victory for dominant MadiganWestern Australian carves out early lead and holds firm through ‘sadistic’ final climb in second round of new UCI series