MTB World Cup: Neff wins Short Track race in Nove Mesto

By published

Jolanda Neff
Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Elite Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek Factory Racing XC 0:21:01
2Rebecca McConnell (Aus) Primaflor Mondraker Genuins 0:00:01
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31
4Sina Frei (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
5Loana Lecomte (Fra) Canyon Cllctv
6Alessandra Keller (Swi) Thömus Maxon 0:00:02
7Linda Indergand (Swi) Liv Factory Racing 0:00:03
8Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing 0:00:07
9Gwendalyn Gibson (USA) Norco Factory Team 0:00:10
10Janika Lõiv (Est) Kmc - Orbea
11Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Hungary
12Anne Tauber (Ned) Cst Postnl Bafang mtb Racing Team
13Laura Stigger (Aut) Specialized Factory Racing 0:00:11
14Jennifer Jackson (Can) Canyon mtb Racing
15Greta Seiwald (Ita) Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team 0:00:12
16Bohé Caroline (Den) Ghost Factory Racing 0:00:13
17Nadine Rieder (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
18Haley Batten (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:00:20
19Léna Gerault (Fra) Ktm Vittoria Team 0:00:22
20Nicole Koller (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:00:26
21Malene Degn (Den) Kmc - Orbea 0:00:27
22Mona Mitterwallner (Aut) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:28
23Hélène Clauzel (Fra) As Bike Racing
24Eva Lechner (Ita) Trinx Factory Team 0:00:29
25Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Postnl Bafang MTB Racing Team 0:00:34
26Candice Lill (RSA) South Africa 0:00:38
27Ronja Eibl (Ger) Alpecin - Fenix
28Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
29Rocio del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Bh Templo Cafés UCC 0:00:39
30Sandra Walter (Can) Canada 0:00:48
31Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:54

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Jones

Latest on Cyclingnews