MTB World Cup: Neff wins Short Track race in Nove Mesto
By Rob Jones published
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek Factory Racing XC
|0:21:01
|2
|Rebecca McConnell (Aus) Primaflor Mondraker Genuins
|0:00:01
|3
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31
|4
|Sina Frei (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|5
|Loana Lecomte (Fra) Canyon Cllctv
|6
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Thömus Maxon
|0:00:02
|7
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Liv Factory Racing
|0:00:03
|8
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:00:07
|9
|Gwendalyn Gibson (USA) Norco Factory Team
|0:00:10
|10
|Janika Lõiv (Est) Kmc - Orbea
|11
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Hungary
|12
|Anne Tauber (Ned) Cst Postnl Bafang mtb Racing Team
|13
|Laura Stigger (Aut) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:00:11
|14
|Jennifer Jackson (Can) Canyon mtb Racing
|15
|Greta Seiwald (Ita) Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team
|0:00:12
|16
|Bohé Caroline (Den) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:00:13
|17
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|18
|Haley Batten (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:00:20
|19
|Léna Gerault (Fra) Ktm Vittoria Team
|0:00:22
|20
|Nicole Koller (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:00:26
|21
|Malene Degn (Den) Kmc - Orbea
|0:00:27
|22
|Mona Mitterwallner (Aut) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|23
|Hélène Clauzel (Fra) As Bike Racing
|24
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Trinx Factory Team
|0:00:29
|25
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Postnl Bafang MTB Racing Team
|0:00:34
|26
|Candice Lill (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:38
|27
|Ronja Eibl (Ger) Alpecin - Fenix
|28
|Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|29
|Rocio del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Bh Templo Cafés UCC
|0:00:39
|30
|Sandra Walter (Can) Canada
|0:00:48
|31
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:54
