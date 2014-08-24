Trending

Grobert wins U23 women's cross country World Cup in Méribel

Belomoina and Indergand take second and third

Helen Grobert (Focus XC Team) wins

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Podium: Yana Belomoina, Helen Grobert, Linda Indergand

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Start w. Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing XC) at the front

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Germany's Helen Grobert (Focus XC Team) won the under 23 women's World Cup in Méribel on Sunday. She rode the 24km, five-lap course in 1:23:52, beating Ukraine's Yana Belomoina (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing) by 26 seconds and Swiss rider Linda Indergand (Strüby-Bixs Team) by 54 seconds.

Full Results

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team1:23:52
2Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:00:26
3Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:00:54
4Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:00:55
5Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:02:56
6Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz0:03:46
7Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:04:01
8Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:04:26
9Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:05:02
10Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:05:38
11Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:06:42
12Kristina Kirillova (Rus)0:06:43
13Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:07:17
14Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:07:47
15Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)0:08:04
16Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)0:08:50
17Lena Gerault (Fra)0:09:08
18Alice Barnes (GBr)0:09:23
19Serena Tasca (Ita)0:09:57
20Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:10:20
21Frederique Trudel (Can)0:10:46
22Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior0:11:30
23Estelle Boudot (Fra)0:11:35
24Lena Wehrle (Ger)0:12:08
25Catherine Fleury (Can)0:12:29
26Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:13:07
27Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team0:13:23
28Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:13:39
29Holly Harris (Aus)0:13:58
30Majlen Müller (Ger)0:14:08
31Emily Parkes (Aus)0:14:09
32Haley Smith (Can)0:14:43
33Laura Charles (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System0:14:50
34Romaine Wenger (Swi)0:15:21
35Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott0:15:33
36Rachel Pageau (Can)0:16:23
37Felicia Ferner (Swe)0:17:05
38Andrea Fuentes (Mex)0:17:26
-1lapGiulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team
-1lapMallory Barth (Swi) Jb Felt Team
-1lapMarta Turobos (Pol)
-2lapsCatalia Paz Fuentes Correa (Chi)
-2lapsJanina Wüst (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
DNFMonika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team
DNFLena Putz (Ger)
DNFAnnemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
DNFJennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
DNFInes Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
DNSLisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team

Under 23 women final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team400pts
2Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team394
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team377
4Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz375
5Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya259
6Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team207
7Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC175
8Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC172
9Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team135
10Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team124
11Barbora Machulkova (Cze)102
12Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior89
13Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)77
14Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team76
15Kristina Kirillova (Rus)75
16Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol66
17Alice Barnes (GBr)56
18Haley Smith (Can)53
19Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team44
20Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team42
21Bethany Crumpton (GBr)40
22Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team35
23Amber Johnston (NZl)33
24Catherine Fleury (Can)33
25Alessia Bulleri (Ita)29
26Ling Yang (Chn)27
27Lena Putz (Ger)26
28Emily Parkes (Aus)24
29Candice Neethling (RSA)24
30Holly Harris (Aus)22
31Rachel Pageau (Can)22
32Samantha Hope (NZl)20
33Vera Adrian (Nam)20
34Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)20
35Shayna Powless (USA)18
36Ashleigh Moffatt (RSA)18
37Estelle Boudot (Fra)17
38Laura Bietola (Can)16
39Emily Shields (USA)15
40Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia14
41Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)12
42Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott12
43Laurence Harvey (Can)11
44Frederique Trudel (Can)11
45Lena Gerault (Fra)9
46Serena Tasca (Ita)7
47Michela Molina (Ecu)7
48Kaylee Blevins (USA)6
49Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)5
50Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team5
51Ellen Noble (USA)4
52Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team4
53Lena Wehrle (Ger)2
54Majlen Müller (Ger)2
55Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)1

