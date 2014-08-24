Grobert wins U23 women's cross country World Cup in Méribel
Belomoina and Indergand take second and third
Germany's Helen Grobert (Focus XC Team) won the under 23 women's World Cup in Méribel on Sunday. She rode the 24km, five-lap course in 1:23:52, beating Ukraine's Yana Belomoina (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing) by 26 seconds and Swiss rider Linda Indergand (Strüby-Bixs Team) by 54 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|1:23:52
|2
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:00:54
|4
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:00:55
|5
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:02:56
|6
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz
|0:03:46
|7
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:04:01
|8
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:04:26
|9
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:05:02
|10
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:05:38
|11
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|0:06:42
|12
|Kristina Kirillova (Rus)
|0:06:43
|13
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|0:07:17
|14
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:47
|15
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)
|0:08:04
|16
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|0:08:50
|17
|Lena Gerault (Fra)
|0:09:08
|18
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|0:09:23
|19
|Serena Tasca (Ita)
|0:09:57
|20
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:10:20
|21
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|0:10:46
|22
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|0:11:30
|23
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|0:11:35
|24
|Lena Wehrle (Ger)
|0:12:08
|25
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:12:29
|26
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|0:13:07
|27
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team
|0:13:23
|28
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:13:39
|29
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|0:13:58
|30
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|0:14:08
|31
|Emily Parkes (Aus)
|0:14:09
|32
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:14:43
|33
|Laura Charles (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
|0:14:50
|34
|Romaine Wenger (Swi)
|0:15:21
|35
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott
|0:15:33
|36
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|0:16:23
|37
|Felicia Ferner (Swe)
|0:17:05
|38
|Andrea Fuentes (Mex)
|0:17:26
|-1lap
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team
|-1lap
|Mallory Barth (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|-1lap
|Marta Turobos (Pol)
|-2laps
|Catalia Paz Fuentes Correa (Chi)
|-2laps
|Janina Wüst (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|DNF
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|DNF
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|DNF
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|DNF
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|DNF
|Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
|DNS
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|1
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|400
|pts
|2
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|394
|3
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|377
|4
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz
|375
|5
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|259
|6
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|207
|7
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|175
|8
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|172
|9
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|135
|10
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|124
|11
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|102
|12
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|89
|13
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|77
|14
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|76
|15
|Kristina Kirillova (Rus)
|75
|16
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|66
|17
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|56
|18
|Haley Smith (Can)
|53
|19
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|44
|20
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
|42
|21
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|40
|22
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|35
|23
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|33
|24
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|33
|25
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|29
|26
|Ling Yang (Chn)
|27
|27
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|26
|28
|Emily Parkes (Aus)
|24
|29
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|24
|30
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|22
|31
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|22
|32
|Samantha Hope (NZl)
|20
|33
|Vera Adrian (Nam)
|20
|34
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|20
|35
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|18
|36
|Ashleigh Moffatt (RSA)
|18
|37
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|17
|38
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|16
|39
|Emily Shields (USA)
|15
|40
|Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|14
|41
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)
|12
|42
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott
|12
|43
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|11
|44
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|11
|45
|Lena Gerault (Fra)
|9
|46
|Serena Tasca (Ita)
|7
|47
|Michela Molina (Ecu)
|7
|48
|Kaylee Blevins (USA)
|6
|49
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|5
|50
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team
|5
|51
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|4
|52
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team
|4
|53
|Lena Wehrle (Ger)
|2
|54
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|2
|55
|Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
|1
