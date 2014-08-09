Vernon wins junior downhill World Cup at Windham
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Shaw and Vergier complete top three
Taylor Vernon (GT Factory Racing) won the junior men's downhill World Cup in Windham, New York on Saturday afternoon. Vernon finished 0.844 seconds ahead of American Luca Shaw (SRAM/TLD Racing) and 1.632 seconds up on Loris Vergier (Lapierre Gravity Republic).
"I didn't think it was a winning run to be honest, but it's a fine line on this track where you can push or go too slow," said Vernon. "I loved the course. It's probably one of my favorites tracks this year - it was fast."
Marcus Hansson (W-Racing) set the early fast time and was later bettered by Thibault Laly (France) and Andrew Crimmins (Kona Factory Team).
Joshua McCombie (New Zealand) was riding well until he got a rear flat, then Max Warshawsky (Australia) stepped into the hot seat.
Neil Stewart (FMD Racing) dropped 2.25 seconds off Warsahwky's pace, and then Vernon leapt into the hot seat by going another 3.3 seconds faster.
The next rider down the mountain, Vergier rode well enough to finish third ultimately while fastest qualifier Shaw finished off the racing with a second fastest time.
"I had a great run. I knew I lost some time on the top yesterday so I was happy to hit that fast today. I didn't make any mistakes and kept it smooth. Second will do," said Shaw. "I went as hard as I could and left it out there."
"It's pretty awesome to race a World Cup on home soil. I wish there were more, but this was a good experience."
In the World Cup standings, Shaw leads Vergier 214 to 200 points, while Vernon is in third with 181 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:02:31.800
|2
|Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/TLD Racing
|0:00:00.844
|3
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:01.632
|4
|Neil Stewart (GBr) FMD Racing
|0:00:03.321
|5
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|0:00:04.721
|6
|Max Warshawsky (Aus) Australia
|0:00:05.544
|7
|Andrew Crimmins (Aus) Kona Factory Team
|0:00:06.339
|8
|Thibault Laly (Fra) France
|0:00:07.467
|9
|Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:07.486
|10
|Jack Almond (Can) Canada
|0:00:07.771
|11
|Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|0:00:07.897
|12
|Chase Nelson (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:08.204
|13
|Marcus Hansson (Swe) W-Racing
|0:00:08.228
|14
|Reece Wilson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:08.265
|15
|Loris Revelli (Ita) Italy
|0:00:08.336
|16
|Jack Iles (Can) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:08.482
|17
|Shane Leslie (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:08.537
|18
|Demetri Triantafillou (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:09.028
|19
|Drew Carters (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:09.376
|20
|Charlie Harrison (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:09.567
|21
|Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate
|0:00:09.965
|22
|Carlos Alfaro Peralta (Per) Peru
|0:00:10.041
|23
|Bryan Pfeiffer (Fra) France
|0:00:10.106
|24
|Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.279
|25
|Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.102
|26
|Steve Marietta (Fra) France
|0:00:21.162
|27
|Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:36.282
|DNF
|Ferran Jorba Prats (Spa) Spain
|DSQ
|Matthew Mccorkell (Aus) Australia
|DNS
|Galen Carter (USA) United States Of America - B
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/TLD Racing
|214
|pts
|2
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|200
|3
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|181
|4
|Amaury Pierron (Fra) France
|90
|5
|Neil Stewart (GBr) FMD Racing
|69
|6
|Jack Iles (Can) Evil Vengeance Tour
|68
|7
|Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia
|65
|8
|Martin Maes (Bel) GT Factory Racing
|60
|9
|Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|55
|10
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|40
|11
|Laurie Greenland (GBr) Trek World Racing
|40
|12
|Steve Marietta (Fra) France
|38
|13
|Reece Wilson (GBr) Great Britain
|34
|14
|Ferran Jorba Prats (Spa) Spain
|33
|15
|Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand
|32
|16
|Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|29
|17
|Drew Carters (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|18
|Thibault Laly (Fra) France
|22
|19
|Loris Revelli (Ita) Italy
|21
|20
|Max Warshawsky (Aus) Australia
|18
|21
|Martin Lebl (Cze) Czech Republic
|18
|22
|Connor Sandri (NZl) New-Zealand
|18
|23
|Francisco Matias (Chi) Chile
|18
|24
|Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate
|18
|25
|Andrew Crimmins (Aus) Kona Factory Team
|16
|26
|Ben Hill (Aus) Australia
|16
|27
|Marcus Hansson (Swe) W-Racing
|16
|28
|Adrien Dailly (Fra) France
|15
|29
|Keegan Wright (NZl) New-Zealand
|14
|30
|Andreas Kolb (Aut) Austria
|12
|31
|Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand
|12
|32
|Mike Schaer (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|33
|Jack Almond (Can) Canada
|10
|34
|Maxime Ciriego (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans
|8
|35
|Jacob Dickson (Irl) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|8
|36
|Shane Leslie (USA) United States Of America
|8
|37
|Dan Farley (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|38
|Chase Nelson (USA) United States Of America
|6
|39
|Andrew Dorrit (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|6
|40
|Bradley Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate
|6
|41
|Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|6
|42
|Dan Booker (Aus) Australia - B
|4
|43
|Bryan Pfeiffer (Fra) France
|2
|44
|Silas Grandy (Ger) Germany
|2
|45
|Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia
|2
|46
|Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia
|1
|47
|Jonathan Philogene (RSA) South Africa
|1
