Image 1 of 3 Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Shaw, Vernon, Vergier on the podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Taylor Vernon (GT Factory Racing) won the junior men's downhill World Cup in Windham, New York on Saturday afternoon. Vernon finished 0.844 seconds ahead of American Luca Shaw (SRAM/TLD Racing) and 1.632 seconds up on Loris Vergier (Lapierre Gravity Republic).

"I didn't think it was a winning run to be honest, but it's a fine line on this track where you can push or go too slow," said Vernon. "I loved the course. It's probably one of my favorites tracks this year - it was fast."

Marcus Hansson (W-Racing) set the early fast time and was later bettered by Thibault Laly (France) and Andrew Crimmins (Kona Factory Team).

Joshua McCombie (New Zealand) was riding well until he got a rear flat, then Max Warshawsky (Australia) stepped into the hot seat.

Neil Stewart (FMD Racing) dropped 2.25 seconds off Warsahwky's pace, and then Vernon leapt into the hot seat by going another 3.3 seconds faster.

The next rider down the mountain, Vergier rode well enough to finish third ultimately while fastest qualifier Shaw finished off the racing with a second fastest time.

"I had a great run. I knew I lost some time on the top yesterday so I was happy to hit that fast today. I didn't make any mistakes and kept it smooth. Second will do," said Shaw. "I went as hard as I could and left it out there."

"It's pretty awesome to race a World Cup on home soil. I wish there were more, but this was a good experience."

In the World Cup standings, Shaw leads Vergier 214 to 200 points, while Vernon is in third with 181 points.

Full Results

Junior men downhill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:02:31.800 2 Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/TLD Racing 0:00:00.844 3 Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:01.632 4 Neil Stewart (GBr) FMD Racing 0:00:03.321 5 Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:04.721 6 Max Warshawsky (Aus) Australia 0:00:05.544 7 Andrew Crimmins (Aus) Kona Factory Team 0:00:06.339 8 Thibault Laly (Fra) France 0:00:07.467 9 Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand 0:00:07.486 10 Jack Almond (Can) Canada 0:00:07.771 11 Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:07.897 12 Chase Nelson (USA) United States Of America 0:00:08.204 13 Marcus Hansson (Swe) W-Racing 0:00:08.228 14 Reece Wilson (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:08.265 15 Loris Revelli (Ita) Italy 0:00:08.336 16 Jack Iles (Can) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:08.482 17 Shane Leslie (USA) United States Of America 0:00:08.537 18 Demetri Triantafillou (USA) United States Of America 0:00:09.028 19 Drew Carters (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:09.376 20 Charlie Harrison (USA) United States Of America 0:00:09.567 21 Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate 0:00:09.965 22 Carlos Alfaro Peralta (Per) Peru 0:00:10.041 23 Bryan Pfeiffer (Fra) France 0:00:10.106 24 Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.279 25 Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.102 26 Steve Marietta (Fra) France 0:00:21.162 27 Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand 0:00:36.282 DNF Ferran Jorba Prats (Spa) Spain DSQ Matthew Mccorkell (Aus) Australia DNS Galen Carter (USA) United States Of America - B