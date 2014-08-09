Trending

Vernon wins junior downhill World Cup at Windham

,

Shaw and Vergier complete top three

Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing

Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing

Shaw, Vernon, Vergier on the podium

Taylor Vernon (GT Factory Racing) won the junior men's downhill World Cup in Windham, New York on Saturday afternoon. Vernon finished 0.844 seconds ahead of American Luca Shaw (SRAM/TLD Racing) and 1.632 seconds up on Loris Vergier (Lapierre Gravity Republic).

"I didn't think it was a winning run to be honest, but it's a fine line on this track where you can push or go too slow," said Vernon. "I loved the course. It's probably one of my favorites tracks this year - it was fast."

Marcus Hansson (W-Racing) set the early fast time and was later bettered by Thibault Laly (France) and Andrew Crimmins (Kona Factory Team).

Joshua McCombie (New Zealand) was riding well until he got a rear flat, then Max Warshawsky (Australia) stepped into the hot seat.

Neil Stewart (FMD Racing) dropped 2.25 seconds off Warsahwky's pace, and then Vernon leapt into the hot seat by going another 3.3 seconds faster.

The next rider down the mountain, Vergier rode well enough to finish third ultimately while fastest qualifier Shaw finished off the racing with a second fastest time.

"I had a great run. I knew I lost some time on the top yesterday so I was happy to hit that fast today. I didn't make any mistakes and kept it smooth. Second will do," said Shaw. "I went as hard as I could and left it out there."

"It's pretty awesome to race a World Cup on home soil. I wish there were more, but this was a good experience."

In the World Cup standings, Shaw leads Vergier 214 to 200 points, while Vernon is in third with 181 points.

Full Results

Junior men downhill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:02:31.800
2Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/TLD Racing0:00:00.844
3Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:01.632
4Neil Stewart (GBr) FMD Racing0:00:03.321
5Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott0:00:04.721
6Max Warshawsky (Aus) Australia0:00:05.544
7Andrew Crimmins (Aus) Kona Factory Team0:00:06.339
8Thibault Laly (Fra) France0:00:07.467
9Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:07.486
10Jack Almond (Can) Canada0:00:07.771
11Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott0:00:07.897
12Chase Nelson (USA) United States Of America0:00:08.204
13Marcus Hansson (Swe) W-Racing0:00:08.228
14Reece Wilson (GBr) Great Britain0:00:08.265
15Loris Revelli (Ita) Italy0:00:08.336
16Jack Iles (Can) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:08.482
17Shane Leslie (USA) United States Of America0:00:08.537
18Demetri Triantafillou (USA) United States Of America0:00:09.028
19Drew Carters (GBr) Great Britain0:00:09.376
20Charlie Harrison (USA) United States Of America0:00:09.567
21Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate0:00:09.965
22Carlos Alfaro Peralta (Per) Peru0:00:10.041
23Bryan Pfeiffer (Fra) France0:00:10.106
24Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia0:00:10.279
25Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia0:00:11.102
26Steve Marietta (Fra) France0:00:21.162
27Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:36.282
DNFFerran Jorba Prats (Spa) Spain
DSQMatthew Mccorkell (Aus) Australia
DNSGalen Carter (USA) United States Of America - B

Junior men downhill World Cup standings with one round remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/TLD Racing214pts
2Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic200
3Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing181
4Amaury Pierron (Fra) France90
5Neil Stewart (GBr) FMD Racing69
6Jack Iles (Can) Evil Vengeance Tour68
7Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia65
8Martin Maes (Bel) GT Factory Racing60
9Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team55
10Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott40
11Laurie Greenland (GBr) Trek World Racing40
12Steve Marietta (Fra) France38
13Reece Wilson (GBr) Great Britain34
14Ferran Jorba Prats (Spa) Spain33
15Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand32
16Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott29
17Drew Carters (GBr) Great Britain25
18Thibault Laly (Fra) France22
19Loris Revelli (Ita) Italy21
20Max Warshawsky (Aus) Australia18
21Martin Lebl (Cze) Czech Republic18
22Connor Sandri (NZl) New-Zealand18
23Francisco Matias (Chi) Chile18
24Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate18
25Andrew Crimmins (Aus) Kona Factory Team16
26Ben Hill (Aus) Australia16
27Marcus Hansson (Swe) W-Racing16
28Adrien Dailly (Fra) France15
29Keegan Wright (NZl) New-Zealand14
30Andreas Kolb (Aut) Austria12
31Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand12
32Mike Schaer (Swi) Switzerland12
33Jack Almond (Can) Canada10
34Maxime Ciriego (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans8
35Jacob Dickson (Irl) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal8
36Shane Leslie (USA) United States Of America8
37Dan Farley (GBr) Great Britain7
38Chase Nelson (USA) United States Of America6
39Andrew Dorrit (GBr) MS Mondraker Team6
40Bradley Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate6
41Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles6
42Dan Booker (Aus) Australia - B4
43Bryan Pfeiffer (Fra) France2
44Silas Grandy (Ger) Germany2
45Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia2
46Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia1
47Jonathan Philogene (RSA) South Africa1

 

