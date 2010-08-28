Schurter seals World Cup with second place
Kulhavy claims final round
The 2010 UCI cross country Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Saturday in Windham, New York, and a new champion was crowned: Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower). Schurter had to settle for second place in the final race behind first time World Cup winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized), who became the first Czech rider to win a World Cup cross country event.
"I was more conservative in the beginning, to preserve my third place [in the overall standings] from [Jose] Hermida," said Kulhavy. "But we dropped him, and I could see that I was riding the technical sections better than the others, so I was able to move up there.
"I tried to get by Nino before the downhill, but he beat me there, so I just had to wait for the right moment," he said. "This is an incredible win, the highest of my career, and it is very good timing, just before the world championships."
The 5.4-kilometre course was straightforward: a long climb followed by a quick descent. The riders zig-zagged their way up the climb, alternating open double track with loose, rocky and rooty single track, then descended through more of the same back to the start.
The six-lap race pitted Schurter against his season-long rival Julien Absalon (Orbea), the defending champion, with only 26 points separating the pair. Coming through the finish line at the end of the first lap, a group of five riders were at the front - Schurter, his teammate Florian Vogel, Burry Stander (Specialized), Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) and Martin Gujan (Cannondale). Absalon was just behind, having had a slightly slower start.
The race also saw the beginning of a flurry of flats and mechanicals, especially among the North Americans, with Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Adam Craig (Giant), Todd Wells (Specialized), Adam Morka and Peter Glassford (Toronto Trek Store) and Andrew Watson (Norco) all affected. Kabush pulled out after a very lengthy stop in the pits that dropped him to the back of the field.
However Absalon was the most significant, flatting on the second lap, having to run to the pits for service, and dropping to the high teens. There then became two races - the one at the front, and the one behind as Absalon tried to claw his way back into contention, working his way through the traffic of slower riders. He made a magnificent effort, turning in some of the fastest laps of the race, but could only move up as high as sixth by the finish.
Schurter and Vogel were the only consistent riders to stay at the front of the race, as they poured on the power to keep Absalon at bay. Stander, Gujan and Fumic eventually burned out, and were replaced by Christoph Sauser (Specialized), Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) and Kulhavy, who joined the leaders on the fourth lap.
By the final lap, it was still these five, with Vogel doing the pace making. Kulhavy finally made his move just before the top of the climb, but Schurter immediately responded, taking the lead into the descent. Kulhavy then made a brilliant pass on the descent to take the lead. Sauser also managed to get by Schurter, but then crashed, allowing both Schurter and Vogel to pass as Kulhavy extended his lead. This would be the final order, with Schurter taking second, Vogel third and Sauser fourth. Flückiger held off Absalon by 26 seconds for the final podium spot.
Schurter took the overall title with 1136 points, followed by Absalon at 1040 and Kulhavy, also at 1040 points. Absalon got the nod for second, but it took some calculating: they both had one win, but Absalon had two second places results to Kuhavy's one making it a very tight finish to the season. Vogel jumped from sixth to fourth overall and Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) took the fifth and final podium spot.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team
|1:39:28
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:00:14
|3
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:00:15
|4
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|5
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:00:44
|6
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|0:01:11
|7
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:19
|8
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:01:57
|9
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:31
|10
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:02:41
|11
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:49
|12
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|0:02:54
|13
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:15
|14
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:03:56
|15
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:04:20
|16
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|0:04:38
|17
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:04:49
|18
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:04:58
|19
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:42
|20
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|0:06:24
|21
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:06:34
|22
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:06:47
|23
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|0:06:51
|24
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:07:05
|25
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|0:07:23
|26
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:07:24
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:07:33
|28
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes
|0:07:46
|29
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:08:08
|30
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:08:14
|31
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:08:28
|32
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:08:37
|33
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:08:56
|34
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:09:21
|35
|Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:09:29
|36
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:09:34
|37
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:10:08
|38
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|0:10:29
|39
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|0:10:32
|40
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|0:10:38
|41
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|0:10:52
|42
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:10:58
|43
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:11:06
|44
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:11:12
|45
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:11:21
|46
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:11:28
|47
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:11:41
|48
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|0:12:07
|49
|Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan
|0:12:10
|50
|David Fletcher* (GBr)
|0:12:54
|51
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:12:56
|52
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|0:12:59
|53
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team
|0:13:13
|54
|Spencer Paxson (USA)
|0:13:36
|55
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|0:14:12
|56
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|0:14:41
|57
|Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)
|0:14:52
|58
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:15:17
|-1lap
|Fabian Strecker* (Ger)
|-1lap
|Michael Northcott (NZl)
|-1lap
|Felix Euteneuer* (Ger)
|-1lap
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour
|-1lap
|Eric Batty (Can)
|-1lap
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|-1lap
|Zhen Wang* (Chn)
|-1lap
|Benjamin Buchi* (Swi)
|-1lap
|Stephen Ettinger* (USA)
|-1lap
|Jianhua Ji (Chn)
|-1lap
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|-1lap
|Andy Eyring* (Ger)
|-1lap
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|-1lap
|Michael Mccalla (USA)
|-1lap
|Carl Jones* (NZl)
|-1lap
|Félix Cote* (Can)
|-1lap
|Bryan Alders (USA)
|-1lap
|Mitch Hoke* (USA)
|-2laps
|Jack Hinkens* (USA)
|-2laps
|Pete Ostroski* (USA)
|-2laps
|Thomas Sampson* (USA)
|-2laps
|Zsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|-2laps
|Markus Bauer* (Ger)
|-2laps
|Yu Takenouchi* (Jpn)
|-2laps
|Kerry Werner* (USA)
|-2laps
|Russell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Trek
|-2laps
|Seamus Powell* (USA)
|-2laps
|Ryan Atkins (Can)
|-2laps
|Ethan Gilmour* (USA)
|-3laps
|Stuart Houltham (NZl)
|-3laps
|Scott Green* (NZl)
|-3laps
|Adam Morka (Can)
|-3laps
|Robbie Squire* (USA)
|-3laps
|Eudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR)
|-3laps
|Cal Britten* (Aus)
|-3laps
|Adrian Retief* (NZl)
|-3laps
|Andy Schultz (USA)
|-3laps
|Alex Ryan* (USA)
|DNF
|Zachary Hughes* (Can)
|DNF
|Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
|DNF
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|DNF
|Adam Snyder (USA)
|DNF
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|DNF
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn)
|DNS
|Mattias Wengelin* (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|77
|pts
|2
|Specialized Factory Racing
|60
|3
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|60
|4
|Orbea
|52
|5
|Trek World Racing
|41
|6
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|40
|7
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|36
|8
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|21
|9
|Lapierre International
|21
|10
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|16
|11
|BH-Suntour
|14
|12
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|9
|13
|Giant Italia Team
|8
|14
|Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|6
|15
|Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|5
|16
|MSC Bikes
|3
|17
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|1136
|pts
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|1040
|3
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|1040
|4
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|795
|5
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|795
|6
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|710
|7
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|590
|8
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|570
|9
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|567
|10
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|494
|11
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|489
|12
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|488
|13
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|429
|14
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|384
|15
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|372
|16
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|368
|17
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour
|354
|18
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|342
|19
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|341
|20
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|332
|21
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes
|322
|22
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|321
|23
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|318
|24
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|300
|25
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|287
|26
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|286
|27
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|278
|28
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|269
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|263
|30
|Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing
|229
|31
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|228
|32
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|203
|33
|Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|202
|34
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|198
|35
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|198
|36
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|185
|37
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|183
|38
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|182
|39
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|175
|40
|Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|172
|41
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|165
|42
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|160
|43
|Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|152
|44
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|148
|45
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|143
|46
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|138
|47
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|136
|48
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|132
|49
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|132
|50
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|130
|51
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|118
|52
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|114
|53
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|114
|54
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|113
|55
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|113
|56
|Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|109
|57
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|108
|58
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|102
|59
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|102
|60
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|102
|61
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|96
|62
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
|88
|63
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|77
|64
|Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|75
|65
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|75
|66
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|70
|67
|Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|63
|68
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|62
|69
|Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops ITWO
|54
|70
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|52
|71
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|49
|72
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|49
|73
|Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|48
|74
|Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)
|48
|75
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|47
|76
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.
|46
|77
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|44
|78
|Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|40
|79
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|38
|80
|Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|37
|81
|Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|34
|82
|Christof Bischof (Swi)
|33
|83
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop
|32
|84
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|30
|85
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|29
|86
|Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|28
|87
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|27
|88
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|26
|89
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|24
|90
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|22
|91
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour
|21
|92
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|20
|93
|Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan
|19
|94
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|19
|95
|David Fletcher* (GBr)
|18
|96
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|18
|97
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|17
|98
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team
|15
|99
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|15
|100
|Spencer Paxson (USA)
|14
|101
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|14
|102
|Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|14
|103
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|13
|104
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|13
|105
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|12
|106
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|12
|107
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|12
|108
|Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)
|11
|109
|Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|11
|110
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|11
|111
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|11
|112
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|11
|113
|Troy Wells (USA)
|10
|114
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|10
|115
|Fabian Strecker* (Ger)
|9
|116
|Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|9
|117
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|9
|118
|Markus Bauer* (Ger)
|9
|119
|Michael Northcott (NZl)
|8
|120
|Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|374
|pts
|2
|Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|359
|3
|Orbea
|335
|4
|Specialized Factory Racing
|286
|5
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|261
|6
|Trek World Racing
|243
|7
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|193
|8
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|107
|9
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|91
|10
|Lapierre International
|87
|11
|TX Active Bianchi
|66
|12
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|61
|13
|Giant Italia Team
|58
|14
|BH-Suntour
|57
|15
|MSC Bikes
|45
|16
|Merida Biking Team
|30
|17
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|29
|18
|M.I.G. Team
|27
|19
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|26
|20
|Giant Swiss Team
|25
|21
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|20
|22
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|16
|23
|Scott Les Saisies
|11
|24
|Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|7
|25
|Team New Cycling
|7
|26
|Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|5
|27
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|5
|28
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|4
|29
|Team Merida Combee
|3
Race notes
Nino Schurter raced in the world champion's rainbow stripes rather than the World Cup leader's jersey, a big no-no, for which he received a substantial 5000 Swiss Franc ($4865 US) fine. Team director Thomas Frischknecht claimed that the leader's jersey he had been provided with was too small to race in. Frischknecht also pointed to Julien Absalon as the source of the protest that saw Schurter fined, sending out an inflammatory e-mail:
Julien was at all times a great sportsmen when I raced against him and after too. I did not only respect him for his great results, I liked him as a person as well. Now he showed his real face of a sorry loser. Nino beat him over the whole season fair and square. A wrong jersey does not change the fact that Nino was better in 2010.
When I raced against the French armada with Martinez, Dupouey, Chiotti and Absalon I had to live with a second place many times. Sometimes even under special circumstances [when Chiotti won the world title and later admitted to doping]. But I tried to be a fair loser. A champion, and as such I counted Julien up ‘til today, also is a champion in losing.
Sorry Julien. I don't know what you were thinking!
