Schurter seals World Cup with second place

Kulhavy claims final round

Image 1 of 50

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubina/Birell/Specialized) wins his first world cup race at Windham Mountain after escaping on the last lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 50

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) claiming the world cup title

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 50

Jaraslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized) winning his first world cup

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 50

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was the leading American on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 50

Mathias Fluciker (Trek World Team) leading the U-23 race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 50

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) joined the leaders with one lap to

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 50

Inaki Lejarret Errasti (Orbea) powering his way uphill

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 50

Julien Absalon (Orbea) trying to bridge back to the leaders after suffering a flat tire

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 50

World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) leading the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 50

MarcoAurellio Fontana (Cannondale) during the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 50

Elite men's start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 50

French National Champion Julien Absalon (Orbea)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 50

Julien Absalon (Orbea) during the American national anthem

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 50

Jose Antonio Ramos Hermida (Multivan Merida) is always loose at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 50

World Champion Nino Schurter leading Stander and Vogel up Alp d'Huez

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 50

Jochen Kass (Multivan Merida)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 50

A rider hoping for a good landing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 50

Jaraslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized) trying to stay cool as the temperature was rising

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 50

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) riding with the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 50

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) on twisty, rooty, singletrack

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 50

A Euro-One rider on a fast descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 50

Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida) could not quite catch back on with the lead group

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 50

Jaraslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized) chasing the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 50

Burry Stander (Specialized) descending through the rocks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 50

Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) after the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 50

World Cup podium: Florian Vogel, Julien Absalon. Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Jose Hermida.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 27 of 50

podium: Christoph Sauser, Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Florian Vogel, Lukas Fl

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 28 of 50

US Champ Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 29 of 50

Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) arrives in the tech zone on foot.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 30 of 50

Liam Killeen (British National Team).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 31 of 50

Julien Absalon (Orbea) had a mechanical early on and spent the rest of the race chasing.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 32 of 50

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 33 of 50

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 34 of 50

Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 35 of 50

The lead group.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 36 of 50

Schurter, Absalon and Vogel at the front at the start of the men's race.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 37 of 50

The start of the men's race.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 38 of 50

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 39 of 50

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing) spent most of the race at the front.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 40 of 50

Top team: Multivan Merida Biking Team.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 41 of 50

Mathias Fl

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 42 of 50

U23 podium: Patrik Gallati, Mathias Fl

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 43 of 50

Nino Schurter finishes second... good enough for the overall title.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 44 of 50

Jaroslav Kulhavy wins his first World Cup and the first World Cup win for a Czech rider.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 45 of 50

Samuel Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was top North American in 22nd.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 46 of 50

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Factory Racing) had hopes.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 47 of 50

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 48 of 50

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) was in the early lead group.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 49 of 50

Burry Stander (pecialized Factory Racing).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 50 of 50

Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2010 UCI cross country Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Saturday in Windham, New York, and a new champion was crowned: Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower). Schurter had to settle for second place in the final race behind first time World Cup winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized), who became the first Czech rider to win a World Cup cross country event.

"I was more conservative in the beginning, to preserve my third place [in the overall standings] from [Jose] Hermida," said Kulhavy. "But we dropped him, and I could see that I was riding the technical sections better than the others, so I was able to move up there.

"I tried to get by Nino before the downhill, but he beat me there, so I just had to wait for the right moment," he said. "This is an incredible win, the highest of my career, and it is very good timing, just before the world championships."

The 5.4-kilometre course was straightforward: a long climb followed by a quick descent. The riders zig-zagged their way up the climb, alternating open double track with loose, rocky and rooty single track, then descended through more of the same back to the start.

The six-lap race pitted Schurter against his season-long rival Julien Absalon (Orbea), the defending champion, with only 26 points separating the pair. Coming through the finish line at the end of the first lap, a group of five riders were at the front - Schurter, his teammate Florian Vogel, Burry Stander (Specialized), Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) and Martin Gujan (Cannondale). Absalon was just behind, having had a slightly slower start.

The race also saw the beginning of a flurry of flats and mechanicals, especially among the North Americans, with Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Adam Craig (Giant), Todd Wells (Specialized), Adam Morka and Peter Glassford (Toronto Trek Store) and Andrew Watson (Norco) all affected. Kabush pulled out after a very lengthy stop in the pits that dropped him to the back of the field.

However Absalon was the most significant, flatting on the second lap, having to run to the pits for service, and dropping to the high teens. There then became two races - the one at the front, and the one behind as Absalon tried to claw his way back into contention, working his way through the traffic of slower riders. He made a magnificent effort, turning in some of the fastest laps of the race, but could only move up as high as sixth by the finish.

Schurter and Vogel were the only consistent riders to stay at the front of the race, as they poured on the power to keep Absalon at bay. Stander, Gujan and Fumic eventually burned out, and were replaced by Christoph Sauser (Specialized), Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) and Kulhavy, who joined the leaders on the fourth lap.

By the final lap, it was still these five, with Vogel doing the pace making. Kulhavy finally made his move just before the top of the climb, but Schurter immediately responded, taking the lead into the descent. Kulhavy then made a brilliant pass on the descent to take the lead. Sauser also managed to get by Schurter, but then crashed, allowing both Schurter and Vogel to pass as Kulhavy extended his lead. This would be the final order, with Schurter taking second, Vogel third and Sauser fourth. Flückiger held off Absalon by 26 seconds for the final podium spot.

Schurter took the overall title with 1136 points, followed by Absalon at 1040 and Kulhavy, also at 1040 points. Absalon got the nod for second, but it took some calculating: they both had one win, but Absalon had two second places results to Kuhavy's one making it a very tight finish to the season. Vogel jumped from sixth to fourth overall and Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) took the fifth and final podium spot.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team1:39:28
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:00:14
3Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:00:15
4Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing0:00:17
5Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:00:44
6Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea0:01:11
7José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:19
8Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing0:01:57
9Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:31
10Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:02:41
11Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:49
12Liam Killeen (GBr)0:02:54
13Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:15
14Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:03:56
15Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:04:20
16Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea0:04:38
17Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour0:04:49
18Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing0:04:58
19Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:42
20Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea0:06:24
21Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:06:34
22Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek0:06:47
23Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team0:06:51
24Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:07:05
25Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.0:07:23
26Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:24
27Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International0:07:33
28Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes0:07:46
29Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:08:08
30Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:08:14
31Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:28
32Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:08:37
33Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:08:56
34Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:09:21
35Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:09:29
36Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:09:34
37Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:10:08
38Matthew Hadley (Can)0:10:29
39Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team0:10:32
40Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi0:10:38
41Derek Zandstra (Can)0:10:52
42Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek0:10:58
43Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:11:06
44Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:11:12
45Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:11:21
46Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:11:28
47Michael Broderick (USA)0:11:41
48Robert Mennen (Ger)0:12:07
49Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan0:12:10
50David Fletcher* (GBr)0:12:54
51Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:12:56
52Lachlan Norris (Aus)0:12:59
53Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team0:13:13
54Spencer Paxson (USA)0:13:36
55Rotem Ishai (Isr)0:14:12
56Cameron Jette (Can)0:14:41
57Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)0:14:52
58Troy Wells (USA)0:15:17
-1lapFabian Strecker* (Ger)
-1lapMichael Northcott (NZl)
-1lapFelix Euteneuer* (Ger)
-1lapPierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour
-1lapEric Batty (Can)
-1lapEmil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
-1lapZhen Wang* (Chn)
-1lapBenjamin Buchi* (Swi)
-1lapStephen Ettinger* (USA)
-1lapJianhua Ji (Chn)
-1lapKarl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
-1lapAndy Eyring* (Ger)
-1lapPeter Glassford (Can)
-1lapMichael Mccalla (USA)
-1lapCarl Jones* (NZl)
-1lapFélix Cote* (Can)
-1lapBryan Alders (USA)
-1lapMitch Hoke* (USA)
-2lapsJack Hinkens* (USA)
-2lapsPete Ostroski* (USA)
-2lapsThomas Sampson* (USA)
-2lapsZsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
-2lapsMarkus Bauer* (Ger)
-2lapsYu Takenouchi* (Jpn)
-2lapsKerry Werner* (USA)
-2lapsRussell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Trek
-2lapsSeamus Powell* (USA)
-2lapsRyan Atkins (Can)
-2lapsEthan Gilmour* (USA)
-3lapsStuart Houltham (NZl)
-3lapsScott Green* (NZl)
-3lapsAdam Morka (Can)
-3lapsRobbie Squire* (USA)
-3lapsEudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR)
-3lapsCal Britten* (Aus)
-3lapsAdrian Retief* (NZl)
-3lapsAndy Schultz (USA)
-3lapsAlex Ryan* (USA)
DNFZachary Hughes* (Can)
DNFNicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
DNFGeoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
DNFAdam Snyder (USA)
DNFAndrew Watson (Can)
DNFZhiqiang Duan (Chn)
DNSMattias Wengelin* (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing77pts
2Specialized Factory Racing60
3Cannondale Factory Racing60
4Orbea52
5Trek World Racing41
6Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team40
7Multivan Merida Biking Team36
8Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo21
9Lapierre International21
10JBG-2 Professional MTB Team16
11BH-Suntour14
12Subaru-Gary Fisher9
13Giant Italia Team8
14Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.6
15Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team5
16MSC Bikes3
17Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team3

Final World Cup individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing1136pts
2Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea1040
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team1040
4Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing795
5José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team795
6Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing710
7Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing590
8Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing570
9Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing567
10Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea494
11Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing489
12Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team488
13Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo429
14Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team384
15Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi372
16Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing368
17Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour354
18Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team342
19Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing341
20Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team332
21Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes322
22Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea321
23Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team318
24Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team300
25Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team287
26Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing286
27Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International278
28Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team269
29Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International263
30Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing229
31Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain228
32Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher203
33Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team202
34Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)198
35Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling198
36Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher185
37Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing183
38Tony Longo (Ita)182
39Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team175
40Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec172
41Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team165
42Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team160
43Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team152
44Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team148
45Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team143
46Robert Mennen (Ger)138
47François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies136
48Sven Nys (Bel)132
49Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team132
50Liam Killeen (GBr)130
51Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.118
52Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)114
53Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team114
54Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team113
55Derek Zandstra (Can)113
56Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team109
57Martino Fruet (Ita)108
58Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)102
59Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team102
60Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee102
61Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)96
62Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)88
63Magnus Darvell (Swe)77
64Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee75
65Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team75
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)70
67Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team63
68Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing62
69Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops ITWO54
70Marc Colom (Fra)52
71Filip Eberl (Cze)49
72Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team49
73Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team48
74Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)48
75Michael Broderick (USA)47
76Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.46
77Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta-Corratec44
78Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team40
79Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team38
80Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team37
81Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi34
82Christof Bischof (Swi)33
83Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop32
84Matthew Hadley (Can)30
85Robert Gehbauer (Aut)29
86Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team28
87Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team27
88Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team26
89Lachlan Norris (Aus)24
90Jiri Novak (Cze)22
91Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour21
92Balz Weber (Swi)20
93Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan19
94Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team19
95David Fletcher* (GBr)18
96Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team18
97Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team17
98Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team15
99Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team15
100Spencer Paxson (USA)14
101Rubens Valeriano (Bra)14
102Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing14
103Rotem Ishai (Isr)13
104Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team13
105Cameron Jette (Can)12
106Rene Tann (Ger)12
107Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec12
108Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)11
109Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team11
110Maxim Gogolev (Rus)11
111Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)11
112Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition11
113Troy Wells (USA)10
114Andrew Watson (Can)10
115Fabian Strecker* (Ger)9
116Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies9
117David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)9
118Markus Bauer* (Ger)9
119Michael Northcott (NZl)8
120Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team8

Final World Cup team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Multivan Merida Biking Team374pts
2Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing359
3Orbea335
4Specialized Factory Racing286
5Cannondale Factory Racing261
6Trek World Racing243
7Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team193
8Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team107
9Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo91
10Lapierre International87
11TX Active Bianchi66
12Topeak Ergon Racing Team61
13Giant Italia Team58
14BH-Suntour57
15MSC Bikes45
16Merida Biking Team30
17Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain29
18M.I.G. Team27
19Subaru-Gary Fisher26
20Giant Swiss Team25
21Elettroveneta-Corratec20
22JBG-2 Professional MTB Team16
23Scott Les Saisies11
24Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.7
25Team New Cycling7
26Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team5
27Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team5
28S&H Superior MTB Team4
29Team Merida Combee3

Race notes

Nino Schurter raced in the world champion's rainbow stripes rather than the World Cup leader's jersey, a big no-no, for which he received a substantial 5000 Swiss Franc ($4865 US) fine. Team director Thomas Frischknecht claimed that the leader's jersey he had been provided with was too small to race in. Frischknecht also pointed to Julien Absalon as the source of the protest that saw Schurter fined, sending out an inflammatory e-mail:

Julien was at all times a great sportsmen when I raced against him and after too. I did not only respect him for his great results, I liked him as a person as well. Now he showed his real face of a sorry loser. Nino beat him over the whole season fair and square. A wrong jersey does not change the fact that Nino was better in 2010.

When I raced against the French armada with Martinez, Dupouey, Chiotti and Absalon I had to live with a second place many times. Sometimes even under special circumstances [when Chiotti won the world title and later admitted to doping]. But I tried to be a fair loser. A champion, and as such I counted Julien up ‘til today, also is a champion in losing.

Sorry Julien. I don't know what you were thinking!

