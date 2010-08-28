Image 1 of 50 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubina/Birell/Specialized) wins his first world cup race at Windham Mountain after escaping on the last lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 50 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) claiming the world cup title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 50 Jaraslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized) winning his first world cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 50 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was the leading American on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 50 Mathias Fluciker (Trek World Team) leading the U-23 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 50 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) joined the leaders with one lap to (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 50 Inaki Lejarret Errasti (Orbea) powering his way uphill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 50 Julien Absalon (Orbea) trying to bridge back to the leaders after suffering a flat tire (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 50 World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) leading the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 50 MarcoAurellio Fontana (Cannondale) during the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 50 Elite men's start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 50 French National Champion Julien Absalon (Orbea) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 50 Julien Absalon (Orbea) during the American national anthem (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 50 Jose Antonio Ramos Hermida (Multivan Merida) is always loose at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 50 World Champion Nino Schurter leading Stander and Vogel up Alp d'Huez (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 50 Jochen Kass (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 50 A rider hoping for a good landing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 50 Jaraslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized) trying to stay cool as the temperature was rising (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 50 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) riding with the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 50 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) on twisty, rooty, singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 50 A Euro-One rider on a fast descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 50 Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida) could not quite catch back on with the lead group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 50 Jaraslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized) chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 50 Burry Stander (Specialized) descending through the rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 50 Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) after the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 50 World Cup podium: Florian Vogel, Julien Absalon. Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Jose Hermida. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 50 podium: Christoph Sauser, Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Florian Vogel, Lukas Fl (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 50 US Champ Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 50 Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) arrives in the tech zone on foot. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 50 Liam Killeen (British National Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 31 of 50 Julien Absalon (Orbea) had a mechanical early on and spent the rest of the race chasing. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 32 of 50 Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 33 of 50 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 34 of 50 Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 35 of 50 The lead group. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 36 of 50 Schurter, Absalon and Vogel at the front at the start of the men's race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 37 of 50 The start of the men's race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 38 of 50 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 39 of 50 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing) spent most of the race at the front. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 40 of 50 Top team: Multivan Merida Biking Team. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 41 of 50 Mathias Fl (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 42 of 50 U23 podium: Patrik Gallati, Mathias Fl (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 43 of 50 Nino Schurter finishes second... good enough for the overall title. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 44 of 50 Jaroslav Kulhavy wins his first World Cup and the first World Cup win for a Czech rider. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 45 of 50 Samuel Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was top North American in 22nd. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 46 of 50 Christoph Sauser (Specialized Factory Racing) had hopes. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 47 of 50 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 48 of 50 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) was in the early lead group. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 49 of 50 Burry Stander (pecialized Factory Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 50 of 50 Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2010 UCI cross country Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Saturday in Windham, New York, and a new champion was crowned: Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower). Schurter had to settle for second place in the final race behind first time World Cup winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized), who became the first Czech rider to win a World Cup cross country event.

"I was more conservative in the beginning, to preserve my third place [in the overall standings] from [Jose] Hermida," said Kulhavy. "But we dropped him, and I could see that I was riding the technical sections better than the others, so I was able to move up there.

"I tried to get by Nino before the downhill, but he beat me there, so I just had to wait for the right moment," he said. "This is an incredible win, the highest of my career, and it is very good timing, just before the world championships."

The 5.4-kilometre course was straightforward: a long climb followed by a quick descent. The riders zig-zagged their way up the climb, alternating open double track with loose, rocky and rooty single track, then descended through more of the same back to the start.

The six-lap race pitted Schurter against his season-long rival Julien Absalon (Orbea), the defending champion, with only 26 points separating the pair. Coming through the finish line at the end of the first lap, a group of five riders were at the front - Schurter, his teammate Florian Vogel, Burry Stander (Specialized), Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) and Martin Gujan (Cannondale). Absalon was just behind, having had a slightly slower start.

The race also saw the beginning of a flurry of flats and mechanicals, especially among the North Americans, with Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Adam Craig (Giant), Todd Wells (Specialized), Adam Morka and Peter Glassford (Toronto Trek Store) and Andrew Watson (Norco) all affected. Kabush pulled out after a very lengthy stop in the pits that dropped him to the back of the field.

However Absalon was the most significant, flatting on the second lap, having to run to the pits for service, and dropping to the high teens. There then became two races - the one at the front, and the one behind as Absalon tried to claw his way back into contention, working his way through the traffic of slower riders. He made a magnificent effort, turning in some of the fastest laps of the race, but could only move up as high as sixth by the finish.

Schurter and Vogel were the only consistent riders to stay at the front of the race, as they poured on the power to keep Absalon at bay. Stander, Gujan and Fumic eventually burned out, and were replaced by Christoph Sauser (Specialized), Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) and Kulhavy, who joined the leaders on the fourth lap.

By the final lap, it was still these five, with Vogel doing the pace making. Kulhavy finally made his move just before the top of the climb, but Schurter immediately responded, taking the lead into the descent. Kulhavy then made a brilliant pass on the descent to take the lead. Sauser also managed to get by Schurter, but then crashed, allowing both Schurter and Vogel to pass as Kulhavy extended his lead. This would be the final order, with Schurter taking second, Vogel third and Sauser fourth. Flückiger held off Absalon by 26 seconds for the final podium spot.

Schurter took the overall title with 1136 points, followed by Absalon at 1040 and Kulhavy, also at 1040 points. Absalon got the nod for second, but it took some calculating: they both had one win, but Absalon had two second places results to Kuhavy's one making it a very tight finish to the season. Vogel jumped from sixth to fourth overall and Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) took the fifth and final podium spot.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team 1:39:28 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:00:14 3 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:00:15 4 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 0:00:17 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:00:44 6 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:01:11 7 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:19 8 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:01:57 9 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:31 10 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:02:41 11 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:49 12 Liam Killeen (GBr) 0:02:54 13 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:15 14 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:03:56 15 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:04:20 16 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 0:04:38 17 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:04:49 18 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:04:58 19 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:42 20 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 0:06:24 21 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:06:34 22 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:06:47 23 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:06:51 24 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:07:05 25 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 0:07:23 26 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:24 27 Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International 0:07:33 28 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes 0:07:46 29 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:08:08 30 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:08:14 31 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:28 32 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 0:08:37 33 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:08:56 34 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:09:21 35 Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:09:29 36 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:09:34 37 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:10:08 38 Matthew Hadley (Can) 0:10:29 39 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team 0:10:32 40 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:10:38 41 Derek Zandstra (Can) 0:10:52 42 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:10:58 43 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:11:06 44 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:11:12 45 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:11:21 46 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 0:11:28 47 Michael Broderick (USA) 0:11:41 48 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:12:07 49 Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan 0:12:10 50 David Fletcher* (GBr) 0:12:54 51 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:12:56 52 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 0:12:59 53 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:13:13 54 Spencer Paxson (USA) 0:13:36 55 Rotem Ishai (Isr) 0:14:12 56 Cameron Jette (Can) 0:14:41 57 Kyosuke Takei (Jpn) 0:14:52 58 Troy Wells (USA) 0:15:17 -1lap Fabian Strecker* (Ger) -1lap Michael Northcott (NZl) -1lap Felix Euteneuer* (Ger) -1lap Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour -1lap Eric Batty (Can) -1lap Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team -1lap Zhen Wang* (Chn) -1lap Benjamin Buchi* (Swi) -1lap Stephen Ettinger* (USA) -1lap Jianhua Ji (Chn) -1lap Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team -1lap Andy Eyring* (Ger) -1lap Peter Glassford (Can) -1lap Michael Mccalla (USA) -1lap Carl Jones* (NZl) -1lap Félix Cote* (Can) -1lap Bryan Alders (USA) -1lap Mitch Hoke* (USA) -2laps Jack Hinkens* (USA) -2laps Pete Ostroski* (USA) -2laps Thomas Sampson* (USA) -2laps Zsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team -2laps Markus Bauer* (Ger) -2laps Yu Takenouchi* (Jpn) -2laps Kerry Werner* (USA) -2laps Russell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Trek -2laps Seamus Powell* (USA) -2laps Ryan Atkins (Can) -2laps Ethan Gilmour* (USA) -3laps Stuart Houltham (NZl) -3laps Scott Green* (NZl) -3laps Adam Morka (Can) -3laps Robbie Squire* (USA) -3laps Eudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR) -3laps Cal Britten* (Aus) -3laps Adrian Retief* (NZl) -3laps Andy Schultz (USA) -3laps Alex Ryan* (USA) DNF Zachary Hughes* (Can) DNF Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team DNF Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain DNF Adam Snyder (USA) DNF Andrew Watson (Can) DNF Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) DNS Mattias Wengelin* (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 77 pts 2 Specialized Factory Racing 60 3 Cannondale Factory Racing 60 4 Orbea 52 5 Trek World Racing 41 6 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 40 7 Multivan Merida Biking Team 36 8 Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 21 9 Lapierre International 21 10 JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 16 11 BH-Suntour 14 12 Subaru-Gary Fisher 9 13 Giant Italia Team 8 14 Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 6 15 Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 5 16 MSC Bikes 3 17 Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 3

Final World Cup individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 1136 pts 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 1040 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 1040 4 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 795 5 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 795 6 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 710 7 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 590 8 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 570 9 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing 567 10 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 494 11 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 489 12 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 488 13 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 429 14 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 384 15 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 372 16 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 368 17 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour 354 18 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 342 19 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 341 20 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 332 21 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes 322 22 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 321 23 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 318 24 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 300 25 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 287 26 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 286 27 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 278 28 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 269 29 Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International 263 30 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing 229 31 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 228 32 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 203 33 Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 202 34 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 198 35 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling 198 36 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 185 37 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 183 38 Tony Longo (Ita) 182 39 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 175 40 Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec 172 41 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 165 42 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 160 43 Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 152 44 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team 148 45 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 143 46 Robert Mennen (Ger) 138 47 François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 136 48 Sven Nys (Bel) 132 49 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 132 50 Liam Killeen (GBr) 130 51 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 118 52 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 114 53 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team 114 54 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 113 55 Derek Zandstra (Can) 113 56 Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 109 57 Martino Fruet (Ita) 108 58 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 102 59 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 102 60 Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee 102 61 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 96 62 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) 88 63 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 77 64 Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 75 65 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 75 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 70 67 Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 63 68 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 62 69 Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops ITWO 54 70 Marc Colom (Fra) 52 71 Filip Eberl (Cze) 49 72 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 49 73 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 48 74 Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut) 48 75 Michael Broderick (USA) 47 76 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D. 46 77 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta-Corratec 44 78 Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 40 79 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 38 80 Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 37 81 Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 34 82 Christof Bischof (Swi) 33 83 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop 32 84 Matthew Hadley (Can) 30 85 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 29 86 Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 28 87 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 27 88 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 26 89 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 24 90 Jiri Novak (Cze) 22 91 Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour 21 92 Balz Weber (Swi) 20 93 Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan 19 94 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 19 95 David Fletcher* (GBr) 18 96 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 18 97 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 17 98 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team 15 99 Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team 15 100 Spencer Paxson (USA) 14 101 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 14 102 Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 14 103 Rotem Ishai (Isr) 13 104 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team 13 105 Cameron Jette (Can) 12 106 Rene Tann (Ger) 12 107 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 12 108 Kyosuke Takei (Jpn) 11 109 Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 11 110 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) 11 111 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) 11 112 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 11 113 Troy Wells (USA) 10 114 Andrew Watson (Can) 10 115 Fabian Strecker* (Ger) 9 116 Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 9 117 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 9 118 Markus Bauer* (Ger) 9 119 Michael Northcott (NZl) 8 120 Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 8

Final World Cup team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Multivan Merida Biking Team 374 pts 2 Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 359 3 Orbea 335 4 Specialized Factory Racing 286 5 Cannondale Factory Racing 261 6 Trek World Racing 243 7 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 193 8 Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 107 9 Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 91 10 Lapierre International 87 11 TX Active Bianchi 66 12 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 61 13 Giant Italia Team 58 14 BH-Suntour 57 15 MSC Bikes 45 16 Merida Biking Team 30 17 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 29 18 M.I.G. Team 27 19 Subaru-Gary Fisher 26 20 Giant Swiss Team 25 21 Elettroveneta-Corratec 20 22 JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 16 23 Scott Les Saisies 11 24 Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 7 25 Team New Cycling 7 26 Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 5 27 Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 5 28 S&H Superior MTB Team 4 29 Team Merida Combee 3

Nino Schurter raced in the world champion's rainbow stripes rather than the World Cup leader's jersey, a big no-no, for which he received a substantial 5000 Swiss Franc ($4865 US) fine. Team director Thomas Frischknecht claimed that the leader's jersey he had been provided with was too small to race in. Frischknecht also pointed to Julien Absalon as the source of the protest that saw Schurter fined, sending out an inflammatory e-mail:

Julien was at all times a great sportsmen when I raced against him and after too. I did not only respect him for his great results, I liked him as a person as well. Now he showed his real face of a sorry loser. Nino beat him over the whole season fair and square. A wrong jersey does not change the fact that Nino was better in 2010.

When I raced against the French armada with Martinez, Dupouey, Chiotti and Absalon I had to live with a second place many times. Sometimes even under special circumstances [when Chiotti won the world title and later admitted to doping]. But I tried to be a fair loser. A champion, and as such I counted Julien up ‘til today, also is a champion in losing.

Sorry Julien. I don't know what you were thinking!