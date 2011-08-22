Andrijanovs wins Jurmala Marathon
Ardave victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat)
|2:22:27
|2
|Janis Rezins (Lat)
|3
|Erki Pütsep (Est)
|0:01:22
|4
|Alges Maasikmets (Est)
|5
|Normunds Zviedris (Lat)
|6
|Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)
|0:01:24
|7
|Matis Preimanis (Lat)
|0:01:28
|8
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|0:02:02
|9
|Allan Oras (Est)
|0:02:03
|10
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat)
|0:02:54
|11
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel)
|0:03:13
|12
|Ingus Eislers (Lat)
|0:03:29
|13
|Kristaps Herings (Lat)
|0:04:37
|14
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat)
|0:05:26
|15
|Ernests Benhens (Lat)
|0:05:31
|16
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat)
|0:05:40
|17
|Ervins Smolins (Lat)
|0:05:57
|18
|Toms Flaksis (Lat)
|0:06:15
|19
|Rainer Neidra (Est)
|0:07:00
|20
|Raimonds Brokans (Lat)
|0:11:58
|21
|Edgars Miglans (Lat)
|0:13:13
|22
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|0:13:26
|23
|Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
|0:14:06
|24
|Mikk Altermann (Est)
|0:20:34
|25
|Leonids Aleksejevs (Lat)
|0:20:38
|26
|Sander Eilo (Est)
|0:24:11
|27
|Armands Berkis (Lat)
|0:25:30
|28
|Konstantins Ozerovs (Lat)
|0:27:01
|29
|James Hampshire (GBr)
|0:27:31
|DNF
|Raido Kodanipork (Est)
|DNF
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lelde Ardave (Lat)
|2:35:49
|2
|Grete Treier (Est)
|0:00:59
|3
|Greete Steinburg (Est)
|0:10:49
|4
|Dana Rožlapa (Lat)
|0:13:41
|5
|Laima Leitane (Lat)
|0:27:39
|6
|Ligita Jurecka (Lat)
|0:48:49
