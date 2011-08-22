Trending

Andrijanovs wins Jurmala Marathon

Ardave victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat)2:22:27
2Janis Rezins (Lat)
3Erki Pütsep (Est)0:01:22
4Alges Maasikmets (Est)
5Normunds Zviedris (Lat)
6Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)0:01:24
7Matis Preimanis (Lat)0:01:28
8Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:02:02
9Allan Oras (Est)0:02:03
10Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat)0:02:54
11Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel)0:03:13
12Ingus Eislers (Lat)0:03:29
13Kristaps Herings (Lat)0:04:37
14Kristofers Racenajs (Lat)0:05:26
15Ernests Benhens (Lat)0:05:31
16Andris Smirnovs (Lat)0:05:40
17Ervins Smolins (Lat)0:05:57
18Toms Flaksis (Lat)0:06:15
19Rainer Neidra (Est)0:07:00
20Raimonds Brokans (Lat)0:11:58
21Edgars Miglans (Lat)0:13:13
22Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)0:13:26
23Alexander Lomakin (Rus)0:14:06
24Mikk Altermann (Est)0:20:34
25Leonids Aleksejevs (Lat)0:20:38
26Sander Eilo (Est)0:24:11
27Armands Berkis (Lat)0:25:30
28Konstantins Ozerovs (Lat)0:27:01
29James Hampshire (GBr)0:27:31
DNFRaido Kodanipork (Est)
DNFAndris Vosekalns (Lat)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lelde Ardave (Lat)2:35:49
2Grete Treier (Est)0:00:59
3Greete Steinburg (Est)0:10:49
4Dana Rožlapa (Lat)0:13:41
5Laima Leitane (Lat)0:27:39
6Ligita Jurecka (Lat)0:48:49

