Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Cleppe (Bel)1:33:24
2Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)0:03:22
3Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:08:32
4Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:11:24
5Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:13:52
6Akos Brindza (Srb)0:20:33
7Igor Jemcov (Srb)
8Boiko Tanhev (Bul)
9Milan Nešic (Srb)
10Bojan Teševic (Srb)
11Marko Curcic (Srb)
12Oliver Strbac (Srb)
13Nemanja Glišic (Srb)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)1:24:18
2Nikoleta Mitrovic (Srb)0:11:00
3Vanesa Durman (Srb)0:17:22
4Ivana Kostic (Srb)

