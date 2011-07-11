Cleppe wins Balkan Cup
Crnogorac earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Cleppe (Bel)
|1:33:24
|2
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
|0:03:22
|3
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|0:08:32
|4
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|0:11:24
|5
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|0:13:52
|6
|Akos Brindza (Srb)
|0:20:33
|7
|Igor Jemcov (Srb)
|8
|Boiko Tanhev (Bul)
|9
|Milan Nešic (Srb)
|10
|Bojan Teševic (Srb)
|11
|Marko Curcic (Srb)
|12
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|13
|Nemanja Glišic (Srb)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|1:24:18
|2
|Nikoleta Mitrovic (Srb)
|0:11:00
|3
|Vanesa Durman (Srb)
|0:17:22
|4
|Ivana Kostic (Srb)
