Kerschbaumer wins in Italy
Zakelj victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|1:40:06
|2
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:00:23
|3
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:00:35
|4
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:00:56
|5
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:01:22
|6
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|0:01:31
|7
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|0:01:59
|8
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:02:52
|9
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:03:03
|10
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:03:42
|11
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|0:04:17
|12
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:04:45
|13
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:06:02
|14
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|0:06:20
|15
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|0:07:02
|16
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:08:35
|17
|Angelo Mirtelli (Ita)
|0:08:59
|18
|Roberto Crisi (Ita)
|0:09:00
|19
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|0:09:25
|20
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|0:10:21
|21
|Manuel Prado Gutierrez (CRc)
|0:12:08
|22
|Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
|0:12:36
|23
|Mattia Penna (Ita)
|0:12:55
|24
|Gunther Huber (Ita)
|0:12:56
|25
|Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
|0:14:00
|26
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|0:14:44
|27
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:15:38
|28
|Ivan Zulian (Ita)
|0:15:52
|29
|Michele Angeletti (Ita)
|0:16:02
|30
|Mirko Manarin (Ita)
|0:19:11
|31
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:19:27
|32
|Fabio Ongaro (Ita)
|0:21:06
|33
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:21:35
|34
|Mirko Tessaro (Ita)
|0:23:18
|35
|Luca Tessaro (Ita)
|0:23:19
|36
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
|37
|Giuseppe Carpino (Ita)
|38
|Joaquin Cammisi (Arg)
|39
|Michael Boldrini (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|1:27:10
|2
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|0:02:25
|3
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:05:34
|4
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:07:15
|5
|Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)
|0:07:50
|6
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|0:11:49
|7
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:13:33
|8
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)
|0:15:14
|9
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
|0:15:16
|10
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:27:45
