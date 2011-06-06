Trending

Kerschbaumer wins in Italy

Zakelj victorious in women's race

TX Active-Bianchi’s Gerhard Kerschbaumer wins the MTB Alpago Trophy in Italy.

(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)1:40:06
2Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:00:23
3Luca Braidot (Ita)0:00:35
4Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:00:56
5Yader Zoli (Ita)0:01:22
6Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:01:31
7Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)0:01:59
8Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:02:52
9Tony Longo (Ita)0:03:03
10Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:03:42
11Umberto Corti (Ita)0:04:17
12Marco Ponta (Ita)0:04:45
13Samuele Porro (Ita)0:06:02
14Enrico Franzoi (Ita)0:06:20
15Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)0:07:02
16Martin Loo (Est)0:08:35
17Angelo Mirtelli (Ita)0:08:59
18Roberto Crisi (Ita)0:09:00
19Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:09:25
20Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:10:21
21Manuel Prado Gutierrez (CRc)0:12:08
22Maximilian Vieider (Ita)0:12:36
23Mattia Penna (Ita)0:12:55
24Gunther Huber (Ita)0:12:56
25Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)0:14:00
26Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)0:14:44
27Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:15:38
28Ivan Zulian (Ita)0:15:52
29Michele Angeletti (Ita)0:16:02
30Mirko Manarin (Ita)0:19:11
31Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:19:27
32Fabio Ongaro (Ita)0:21:06
33Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:21:35
34Mirko Tessaro (Ita)0:23:18
35Luca Tessaro (Ita)0:23:19
36Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
37Giuseppe Carpino (Ita)
38Joaquin Cammisi (Arg)
39Michael Boldrini (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Zakelj (Slo)1:27:10
2Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:02:25
3Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:05:34
4Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:07:15
5Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)0:07:50
6Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:11:49
7Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:13:33
8Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)0:15:14
9Cornelia Schuster (Ita)0:15:16
10Marta Pastore (Ita)0:27:45

