Sparling scores, De Maar makes it
Final criterium passes without GC shakeup
Despite his inexperience in American-style criterium racing, Marc de Maar stayed upright Sunday on a rain-slicked course at the stage five Downtown Hood River Criterium and finished safely in the bunch to secure his overall win at the 2010 Indie Hops Mt. Hood Cycling Classic.
Total Restoration's Jaimie Sparling won the climactic Downtown Hood River Criterium for the second year in a row using the same method that he used to win the stage in 2009: getting into a strong-looking breakaway early in the rain-shortened, 60-minute event and eventually winning the sprint from the group of four. Rio Grande Racing's Ian Gray finished second. Yahoo!'s Ryan Parnes was third.
After a rain-soaked morning, race organisers reversed the course direction so that riders would have to climb through the route's corkscrew turn instead of descending it. The change of direction didn't dampen Sparling's enthusiasm to get a stage win this year.
The Canadian amateur was in doomed break at Mt. Tabor's stage 1, Mt. Adams' stage 3 and the stage 4 race that finished on Mt. Hood. But the crit course seems to be where Sparling is able to cash in on a week's worth of aggressive riding.
"Today I finally found the right break, had good legs and it all came together," Sparling said. "I've been trying, trying super hard. But you don't win races if you're not trying to get off the front. So I've been trying as hard as I can."
That go-for-it attitude waned very briefly during the criterium, when Sparling and his breakaway companions - in danger of lapping the field - decided to hang out just behind the group and the fight it out in the finale.
"We drilled it for about 30 minutes and then the pack was right there," he said. "Then we just all said, you know, let's have a little tea party. I think someone actually asked if we wanted mittens for our tea party. It was just too sketchy. When we got close to the pack we'd come around a corner and see guys in the ditch or guys in the rail. So we decided to give them some space and just chill."
The "chillin" ended as the last lap approached and the four riders in the breakaway, which included Sparling, Yahoo!'s Ryan Parnes, Rio Grande's Ian Gray and Cal Giant's James Mattis, started jockeying for position in the sprint. That's when Sparling grabbed second wheel and waited to pounce.
"The guy in first pinned the guy in third in the corner and kind of gave me the hole shot on the outside," Sparling said. "It was perfect. It worked out really well."
The criterium eventually worked out really well for de Maar as well, once he was able to get over his pre-race nerves, according to United Healthcare team director Gord Fraser.
"He's not at home yet in North American-style criteriums," Fraser said. "With the rain as well, he wasn't the most calm person before the race. He's only done two criteriums in the states, and he's crashed in both. So it was a big mental hurdle for him today."
De Maar said his only job in the criterium was to stay upright and not lose the jersey.
"U.S. crits are not my favorite part of bike racing, to be honest," de Maar said. "We didn't want to take any risks. The most important thing was to stay on the bike, so that's why we took the lead straight away to keep me in a safe position."
The team kept de Maar out of trouble through the slippery course and gave the Dutch rider the opportunity for a traditional salute as he crossed the lien in the bunch, celebrating his first win in the states after a slow start.
"I came over for this year in January and had a rough time," he said. "I was injured most of the time, and then suddenly everything went well. I did a great Tour of California, so the only thing I did here was keep on continuing my good form. And I'm not done yet."
The top of the race's general classification remained unchanged after the final stage, with de Maar in the top spot, Team Type 1's Michael Creed second and Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM's Nate English third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|1:01:45
|2
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|3
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|4
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|5
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|7
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:23
|8
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|9
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|10
|Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|11
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|12
|Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|13
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|14
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|15
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|16
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|17
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
|18
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|19
|Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|20
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|21
|Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|22
|Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|23
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|24
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|25
|Taylor Kneuven (USA)
|26
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|27
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|28
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|29
|Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|30
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|31
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|32
|Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
|33
|Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|34
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|35
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|36
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|37
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|38
|Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|39
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
|40
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|41
|David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|42
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|43
|Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
|44
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|45
|Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|46
|David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|47
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|48
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|49
|Gabe Varela (USA) San Diego Bicycle Club
|50
|Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|51
|Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|52
|Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|53
|Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|54
|David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|55
|Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|56
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|57
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|58
|Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
|59
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|60
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|61
|Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
|62
|Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|63
|Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
|64
|Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
|65
|Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
|66
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|67
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|68
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|69
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|70
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|71
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|72
|Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|73
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|74
|Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|75
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|76
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|77
|Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
|78
|Shane Buysse (USA)
|0:00:48
|79
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|80
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:07
|81
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:01:17
|82
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:42
|83
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|84
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:01:48
|84
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|86
|Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:01:52
|87
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|88
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|89
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|0:02:07
|90
|Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:02:41
|91
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:56
|92
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
|0:03:05
|92
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|94
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:37
|95
|Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:04:07
|96
|Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|97
|Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:05:36
|98
|Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB
|0:06:10
|99
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:06:19
|100
|Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|101
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|102
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:06:39
|103
|Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
|0:06:51
|104
|Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
|0:07:43
|105
|Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA
|106
|Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|107
|Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:15:26
|108
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|DNF
|John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Total Restoration Cycling Team
|3:05:57
|2
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|3
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:04
|4
|Team Rio Grande
|5
|UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:27
|6
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|7
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|8
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|9
|RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|10
|Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|11
|Team Exergy
|12
|Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:04:11
|13
|Cole Sport
|0:21:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|11:37:50
|2
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:44
|3
|Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|0:00:47
|4
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|5
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:12
|6
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:02:19
|7
|Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:02:30
|8
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|9
|Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|10
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|11
|Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:03:34
|12
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:51
|13
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|14
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|15
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|0:05:09
|16
|Taylor Kneuven (USA)
|0:05:15
|17
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|18
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:05:41
|19
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:05:44
|20
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:29
|21
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:06:41
|22
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:52
|23
|Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:07:36
|24
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:07:38
|25
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:07:50
|26
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|0:08:11
|27
|David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|0:08:18
|28
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:08:57
|29
|Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:09:09
|30
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:09:15
|31
|Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:10:18
|32
|Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:10:25
|33
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:11:02
|34
|Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
|0:11:47
|35
|Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:12:29
|36
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:12:36
|37
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:12:56
|38
|David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:13:06
|39
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:13:56
|40
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:14:29
|41
|Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:15:19
|42
|David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:16:04
|43
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:16:10
|44
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:16:20
|45
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
|0:16:38
|46
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:17:03
|47
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:18:13
|48
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:18:26
|49
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:20:14
|50
|Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:20:16
|51
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:20:33
|52
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:22:24
|53
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:23:27
|54
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:24:26
|55
|Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
|0:25:13
|56
|Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:26:27
|57
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:27:34
|58
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:27:35
|59
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
|0:27:46
|60
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:27:47
|61
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:27:56
|62
|Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:27:57
|63
|Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:27:58
|64
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:30:27
|65
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
|0:31:03
|66
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:32:01
|67
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:33:13
|68
|Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
|0:33:59
|69
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:34:53
|70
|Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
|0:35:16
|71
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:37:09
|72
|Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:40:05
|73
|Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:41:12
|74
|Gabe Varela (USA) San Diego Bicycle Club
|0:43:50
|75
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|0:44:59
|76
|Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:45:52
|77
|Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|0:47:03
|78
|Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
|0:47:18
|79
|Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:48:12
|80
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:48:33
|81
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:50:54
|82
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:53:28
|83
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:53:38
|84
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:53:40
|85
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:55:06
|86
|Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:58:48
|87
|Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:58:49
|88
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|1:00:22
|89
|Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|1:01:06
|90
|Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB
|1:01:11
|91
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|1:03:56
|92
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|1:04:10
|93
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|1:05:56
|94
|Remi McManus (USA) Team Exergy
|1:07:42
|95
|Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|1:12:21
|96
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|1:12:50
|97
|Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|1:19:42
|98
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|1:20:41
|99
|Shane Buysse (USA)
|1:22:02
|100
|Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters
|1:23:55
|101
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|1:26:25
|102
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|1:27:38
|103
|Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
|1:29:44
|104
|Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
|1:33:44
|105
|Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|1:40:08
|106
|Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA
|1:40:20
|107
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|1:51:13
|108
|Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
|2:17:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|18
|pts
|2
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|16
|3
|Taylor Kneuven (USA)
|14
|4
|Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|10
|5
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|9
|6
|Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|9
|7
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|8
|8
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|7
|9
|Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|7
|11
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|4
|13
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|3
|15
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|3
|16
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|2
|17
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|2
|18
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|2
|19
|Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|34:43:49
|2
|Team Rio Grande
|0:08:22
|3
|UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:09:42
|4
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:11:21
|5
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:13:10
|6
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:13:26
|7
|RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:17:04
|8
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:17:54
|9
|Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|10
|Team Exergy
|0:22:18
|11
|Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:49:25
|12
|Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|1:10:22
|13
|Cole Sport
|1:38:38
