Women's overall winner Molly Van Houweling abdandoned the crit, but it didn't affect the overall.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Creed and de Maar make the most of their overall podium victory celebration.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Up and through the final corner before the finish.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Max Jenkins, Chris Baldwin and the rest of UnitedHealthcare did a good job keeping de Maar safe.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Riders make their way along the backside of the course.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Creed and de Maar, the top two riders on GC, chat before the start.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Creed and de Maar make the most of their overall podium victory celebration.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Jamie Sparling (Total Restoration) has won this stage two years in a row.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Nate English finished third overall.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Jamie Sparling (left) outsprinted his break companions for the stage win.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Michael Creed raced a safe criterium and took second overall.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
The men negotiate one of the more slippery corners.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Inside this local cafe was one of the drier spots to watch the racing.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Jamie Sparling (left) outsprinted his break companions for the stage win.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

Despite his inexperience in American-style criterium racing, Marc de Maar stayed upright Sunday on a rain-slicked course at the stage five Downtown Hood River Criterium and finished safely in the bunch to secure his overall win at the 2010 Indie Hops Mt. Hood Cycling Classic.

Total Restoration's Jaimie Sparling won the climactic Downtown Hood River Criterium for the second year in a row using the same method that he used to win the stage in 2009: getting into a strong-looking breakaway early in the rain-shortened, 60-minute event and eventually winning the sprint from the group of four. Rio Grande Racing's Ian Gray finished second. Yahoo!'s Ryan Parnes was third.

After a rain-soaked morning, race organisers reversed the course direction so that riders would have to climb through the route's corkscrew turn instead of descending it. The change of direction didn't dampen Sparling's enthusiasm to get a stage win this year.

The Canadian amateur was in doomed break at Mt. Tabor's stage 1, Mt. Adams' stage 3 and the stage 4 race that finished on Mt. Hood. But the crit course seems to be where Sparling is able to cash in on a week's worth of aggressive riding.

"Today I finally found the right break, had good legs and it all came together," Sparling said. "I've been trying, trying super hard. But you don't win races if you're not trying to get off the front. So I've been trying as hard as I can."

That go-for-it attitude waned very briefly during the criterium, when Sparling and his breakaway companions - in danger of lapping the field - decided to hang out just behind the group and the fight it out in the finale.

"We drilled it for about 30 minutes and then the pack was right there," he said. "Then we just all said, you know, let's have a little tea party. I think someone actually asked if we wanted mittens for our tea party. It was just too sketchy. When we got close to the pack we'd come around a corner and see guys in the ditch or guys in the rail. So we decided to give them some space and just chill."

The "chillin" ended as the last lap approached and the four riders in the breakaway, which included Sparling, Yahoo!'s Ryan Parnes, Rio Grande's Ian Gray and Cal Giant's James Mattis, started jockeying for position in the sprint. That's when Sparling grabbed second wheel and waited to pounce.

"The guy in first pinned the guy in third in the corner and kind of gave me the hole shot on the outside," Sparling said. "It was perfect. It worked out really well."

The criterium eventually worked out really well for de Maar as well, once he was able to get over his pre-race nerves, according to United Healthcare team director Gord Fraser.

"He's not at home yet in North American-style criteriums," Fraser said. "With the rain as well, he wasn't the most calm person before the race. He's only done two criteriums in the states, and he's crashed in both. So it was a big mental hurdle for him today."

De Maar said his only job in the criterium was to stay upright and not lose the jersey.

"U.S. crits are not my favorite part of bike racing, to be honest," de Maar said. "We didn't want to take any risks. The most important thing was to stay on the bike, so that's why we took the lead straight away to keep me in a safe position."

The team kept de Maar out of trouble through the slippery course and gave the Dutch rider the opportunity for a traditional salute as he crossed the lien in the bunch, celebrating his first win in the states after a slow start.

"I came over for this year in January and had a rough time," he said. "I was injured most of the time, and then suddenly everything went well. I did a great Tour of California, so the only thing I did here was keep on continuing my good form. And I'm not done yet."

The top of the race's general classification remained unchanged after the final stage, with de Maar in the top spot, Team Type 1's Michael Creed second and Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM's Nate English third.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team1:01:45
2Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
3Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
4James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
5Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:19
6Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
7Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:23
8Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
9Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
10Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
11Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
12Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
13Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
14Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
15Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
16Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
17Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
18Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
19Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
20Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
21Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
22Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
23Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
24Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
25Taylor Kneuven (USA)
26Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
27Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
28Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
29Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
30Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
31Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
32Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
33Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
34Carl Decker (USA) Giant
35Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
36Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
37Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
38Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
39Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
40Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
41David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
42Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
43Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
44Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
45Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
46David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
47Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
48Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
49Gabe Varela (USA) San Diego Bicycle Club
50Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
51Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
52Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
53Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
54David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
55Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
56Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
57Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
58Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
59Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
60Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
61Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
62Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
63Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
64Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
65Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
66Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
67Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
68Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
69Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
70Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
71Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
72Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
73Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
74Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
75Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
76Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
77Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
78Shane Buysse (USA)0:00:48
79Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
80Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy0:01:07
81Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:01:17
82Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:01:42
83Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
84Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:01:48
84Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
86Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:01:52
87Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
88Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
89Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:02:07
90Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:02:41
91Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:56
92Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition0:03:05
92Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
94Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:37
95Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:04:07
96Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
97Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:05:36
98Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB0:06:10
99John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:06:19
100Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
101Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
102Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:06:39
103Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities0:06:51
104Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite0:07:43
105Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA
106Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
107Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:15:26
108Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
DNFJohn Sindell (USA) Garage Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Total Restoration Cycling Team3:05:57
2Yahoo! Cycling Team
3California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:04
4Team Rio Grande
5UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:27
6Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
7TEAM H&R BLOCK
8Hagens Berman Cycling
9RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
10Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
11Team Exergy
12Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:04:11
13Cole Sport0:21:46

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis11:37:50
2Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 10:00:44
3Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team0:00:47
4Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:57
5Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:12
6Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:02:19
7Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:02:30
8Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
9Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:48
10Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:02:52
11Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:03:34
12Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:51
13Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
14Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:04:57
15Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale0:05:09
16Taylor Kneuven (USA)0:05:15
17Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:05:39
18Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:41
19Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:05:44
20Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:29
21Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:06:41
22Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:52
23Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:07:36
24Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:07:38
25Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:07:50
26Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:08:11
27David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:08:18
28Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:08:57
29Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:09:09
30Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:09:15
31Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:10:18
32Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar0:10:25
33Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:11:02
34Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports0:11:47
35Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:12:29
36Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:12:36
37Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:12:56
38David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:06
39Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:13:56
40Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:14:29
41Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:15:19
42David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:16:04
43Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:16:10
44Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:16:20
45Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB0:16:38
46Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:17:03
47James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:18:13
48Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:18:26
49Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:20:14
50Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:20:16
51Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:20:33
52Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:22:24
53Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:23:27
54Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:24:26
55Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:25:13
56Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:26:27
57Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:27:34
58Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:27:35
59Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition0:27:46
60Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:27:47
61John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:27:56
62Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:27:57
63Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:27:58
64Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:30:27
65Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries0:31:03
66Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:32:01
67Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:33:13
68Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike0:33:59
69Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:34:53
70Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing0:35:16
71Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:37:09
72Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:40:05
73Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:41:12
74Gabe Varela (USA) San Diego Bicycle Club0:43:50
75Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:44:59
76Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:45:52
77Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:47:03
78Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing0:47:18
79Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:48:12
80Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:48:33
81Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:50:54
82Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:53:28
83Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:53:38
84Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:53:40
85Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:55:06
86Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:58:48
87Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:58:49
88Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis1:00:22
89Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles1:01:06
90Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB1:01:11
91Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG1:03:56
92Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG1:04:10
93Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns1:05:56
94Remi McManus (USA) Team Exergy1:07:42
95Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing1:12:21
96Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport1:12:50
97Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK1:19:42
98Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club1:20:41
99Shane Buysse (USA)1:22:02
100Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters1:23:55
101Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion1:26:25
102Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy1:27:38
103Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite1:29:44
104Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar1:33:44
105Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole1:40:08
106Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA1:40:20
107Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized1:51:13
108Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities2:17:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized18pts
2Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG16
3Taylor Kneuven (USA)14
4Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team10
5Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG9
6Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized9
7Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale8
8Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart7
9Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
10Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG7
11Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team5
12Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis4
13Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team4
14Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis3
15Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling3
16Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 12
17Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG2
18Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis2
19Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman Cycling34:43:49
2Team Rio Grande0:08:22
3UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:09:42
4California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:11:21
5TEAM H&R BLOCK0:13:10
6Yahoo! Cycling Team0:13:26
7RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:17:04
8Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:17:54
9Total Restoration Cycling Team0:22:05
10Team Exergy0:22:18
11Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:49:25
12Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing1:10:22
13Cole Sport1:38:38

 

