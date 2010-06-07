Image 1 of 14 Women's overall winner Molly Van Houweling abdandoned the crit, but it didn't affect the overall. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 2 of 14 Creed and de Maar make the most of their overall podium victory celebration. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 3 of 14 Up and through the final corner before the finish. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 4 of 14 Max Jenkins, Chris Baldwin and the rest of UnitedHealthcare did a good job keeping de Maar safe. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 5 of 14 Riders make their way along the backside of the course. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 6 of 14 Creed and de Maar, the top two riders on GC, chat before the start. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 7 of 14 Creed and de Maar make the most of their overall podium victory celebration. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 8 of 14 Jamie Sparling (Total Restoration) has won this stage two years in a row. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 9 of 14 Nate English finished third overall. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 10 of 14 Jamie Sparling (left) outsprinted his break companions for the stage win. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 11 of 14 Michael Creed raced a safe criterium and took second overall. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 12 of 14 The men negotiate one of the more slippery corners. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 13 of 14 Inside this local cafe was one of the drier spots to watch the racing. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 14 of 14 Jamie Sparling (left) outsprinted his break companions for the stage win. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

Despite his inexperience in American-style criterium racing, Marc de Maar stayed upright Sunday on a rain-slicked course at the stage five Downtown Hood River Criterium and finished safely in the bunch to secure his overall win at the 2010 Indie Hops Mt. Hood Cycling Classic.

Total Restoration's Jaimie Sparling won the climactic Downtown Hood River Criterium for the second year in a row using the same method that he used to win the stage in 2009: getting into a strong-looking breakaway early in the rain-shortened, 60-minute event and eventually winning the sprint from the group of four. Rio Grande Racing's Ian Gray finished second. Yahoo!'s Ryan Parnes was third.

After a rain-soaked morning, race organisers reversed the course direction so that riders would have to climb through the route's corkscrew turn instead of descending it. The change of direction didn't dampen Sparling's enthusiasm to get a stage win this year.

The Canadian amateur was in doomed break at Mt. Tabor's stage 1, Mt. Adams' stage 3 and the stage 4 race that finished on Mt. Hood. But the crit course seems to be where Sparling is able to cash in on a week's worth of aggressive riding.

"Today I finally found the right break, had good legs and it all came together," Sparling said. "I've been trying, trying super hard. But you don't win races if you're not trying to get off the front. So I've been trying as hard as I can."

That go-for-it attitude waned very briefly during the criterium, when Sparling and his breakaway companions - in danger of lapping the field - decided to hang out just behind the group and the fight it out in the finale.

"We drilled it for about 30 minutes and then the pack was right there," he said. "Then we just all said, you know, let's have a little tea party. I think someone actually asked if we wanted mittens for our tea party. It was just too sketchy. When we got close to the pack we'd come around a corner and see guys in the ditch or guys in the rail. So we decided to give them some space and just chill."

The "chillin" ended as the last lap approached and the four riders in the breakaway, which included Sparling, Yahoo!'s Ryan Parnes, Rio Grande's Ian Gray and Cal Giant's James Mattis, started jockeying for position in the sprint. That's when Sparling grabbed second wheel and waited to pounce.

"The guy in first pinned the guy in third in the corner and kind of gave me the hole shot on the outside," Sparling said. "It was perfect. It worked out really well."

The criterium eventually worked out really well for de Maar as well, once he was able to get over his pre-race nerves, according to United Healthcare team director Gord Fraser.

"He's not at home yet in North American-style criteriums," Fraser said. "With the rain as well, he wasn't the most calm person before the race. He's only done two criteriums in the states, and he's crashed in both. So it was a big mental hurdle for him today."

De Maar said his only job in the criterium was to stay upright and not lose the jersey.

"U.S. crits are not my favorite part of bike racing, to be honest," de Maar said. "We didn't want to take any risks. The most important thing was to stay on the bike, so that's why we took the lead straight away to keep me in a safe position."

The team kept de Maar out of trouble through the slippery course and gave the Dutch rider the opportunity for a traditional salute as he crossed the lien in the bunch, celebrating his first win in the states after a slow start.

"I came over for this year in January and had a rough time," he said. "I was injured most of the time, and then suddenly everything went well. I did a great Tour of California, so the only thing I did here was keep on continuing my good form. And I'm not done yet."

The top of the race's general classification remained unchanged after the final stage, with de Maar in the top spot, Team Type 1's Michael Creed second and Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM's Nate English third.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 1:01:45 2 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 3 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 4 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 5 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:19 6 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 7 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:23 8 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 9 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 10 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 11 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 12 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 13 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 14 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 15 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 16 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 17 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 18 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 19 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 20 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 21 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 22 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 23 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 24 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 25 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 26 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 27 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 28 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 29 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 30 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 31 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 32 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 33 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 34 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 35 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 36 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 37 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 38 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 39 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 40 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 41 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 42 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 43 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 44 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 45 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 46 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 47 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 48 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 49 Gabe Varela (USA) San Diego Bicycle Club 50 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 51 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 52 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 53 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 54 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 55 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 56 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 57 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 58 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 59 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 60 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 61 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 62 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 63 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 64 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 65 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 66 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 67 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 68 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 69 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 70 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 71 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 72 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 73 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 74 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 75 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 76 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 77 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 78 Shane Buysse (USA) 0:00:48 79 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 80 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:07 81 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:01:17 82 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:42 83 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 84 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:01:48 84 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 86 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:01:52 87 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 88 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 89 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:02:07 90 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:02:41 91 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:56 92 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 0:03:05 92 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 94 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:37 95 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:04:07 96 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 97 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:05:36 98 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:06:10 99 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:06:19 100 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 101 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 102 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:06:39 103 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 0:06:51 104 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 0:07:43 105 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 106 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 107 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:15:26 108 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport DNF John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Total Restoration Cycling Team 3:05:57 2 Yahoo! Cycling Team 3 California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:04 4 Team Rio Grande 5 UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:27 6 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 7 TEAM H&R BLOCK 8 Hagens Berman Cycling 9 RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 10 Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 11 Team Exergy 12 Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:04:11 13 Cole Sport 0:21:46

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 11:37:50 2 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:44 3 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 0:00:47 4 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:57 5 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:12 6 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:02:19 7 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:02:30 8 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 9 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:48 10 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:02:52 11 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:03:34 12 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:51 13 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 14 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:04:57 15 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 0:05:09 16 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 0:05:15 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:05:39 18 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:41 19 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:05:44 20 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:29 21 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:06:41 22 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:52 23 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:07:36 24 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:07:38 25 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:07:50 26 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 0:08:11 27 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:08:18 28 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:57 29 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:09:09 30 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:09:15 31 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:10:18 32 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:10:25 33 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:11:02 34 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 0:11:47 35 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:12:29 36 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:12:36 37 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:12:56 38 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:13:06 39 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:13:56 40 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:14:29 41 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:15:19 42 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:16:04 43 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:16:10 44 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:16:20 45 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:16:38 46 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:17:03 47 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:18:13 48 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:18:26 49 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:20:14 50 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:20:16 51 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:20:33 52 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:22:24 53 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:23:27 54 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:24:26 55 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:25:13 56 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:26:27 57 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:27:34 58 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:27:35 59 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 0:27:46 60 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:27:47 61 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:27:56 62 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:27:57 63 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:27:58 64 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:30:27 65 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 0:31:03 66 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:32:01 67 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:33:13 68 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 0:33:59 69 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:34:53 70 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 0:35:16 71 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:37:09 72 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:40:05 73 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:41:12 74 Gabe Varela (USA) San Diego Bicycle Club 0:43:50 75 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:44:59 76 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:45:52 77 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 0:47:03 78 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 0:47:18 79 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:48:12 80 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:48:33 81 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:50:54 82 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:53:28 83 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:53:38 84 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:53:40 85 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:55:06 86 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:58:48 87 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:58:49 88 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 1:00:22 89 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 1:01:06 90 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 1:01:11 91 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 1:03:56 92 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 1:04:10 93 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 1:05:56 94 Remi McManus (USA) Team Exergy 1:07:42 95 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 1:12:21 96 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 1:12:50 97 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 1:19:42 98 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 1:20:41 99 Shane Buysse (USA) 1:22:02 100 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 1:23:55 101 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 1:26:25 102 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 1:27:38 103 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 1:29:44 104 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 1:33:44 105 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 1:40:08 106 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 1:40:20 107 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 1:51:13 108 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 2:17:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 18 pts 2 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 16 3 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 14 4 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 10 5 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 9 6 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 9 7 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 8 8 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 7 9 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 10 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 7 11 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 5 12 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 4 13 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 4 14 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 3 15 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 3 16 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 2 17 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 2 18 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 2 19 Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 1