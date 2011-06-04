Trending

Stage 1 results - Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)3:28:53
2Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
3Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
4Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar/First Solar)
5Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
6Chase Pinkham (Bissell)
7James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
8Michael Booth (Ski Utah-MarketStar)
9Stefano Barberi (Team STEFANO BARBERI P/B Barberi)
10Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
11Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
12Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
13Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
14Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)
15Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)
16Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
17Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
18Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)
19Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
20Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
21David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
22Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
23Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
24Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
25Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
26Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
27Michael Mathis (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
28Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
29James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
30Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)
31Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:02:11
32Brad Winn (Team S+M/Kona)
33Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
34Zack Garland (Team H&R Block)
35Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com)
36Carl Decker (Giant MTB)
37David Glick (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
38Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:08
39Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank)
40Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:04:11
41Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
42Connor Mccutcheon (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
43Tim Abercombie (Garneau Evolution)
44Andy Goessling (Firefighters Cycling Team)
45Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
46Dan Macdonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
47Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
48Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
49Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
50James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
51Rory Kelly (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
52Shannon Maris (BikeSale.com)
53Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)
54Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
55Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
56Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
57Chris Carr (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
58Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)
59Chistian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
60Michael J. Lanham (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
61Nathan Wilson (California Giant / Specialized)
62Jonathan Mccoy (Ironclad Performance Wear)0:08:31
63Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
64Michael Margraf (Webcor/Alto Velo)
65Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
66Matthew Karre (River City Bicycles)
67Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
68Jason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
69Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
70Jonathan Moskowitz (Taleo Racing)
71Pelle Clapp (Christina Watches-Onfone)
72Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
73Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
74Alex Brookhouse (Echelon Racing Development)
75Brian Bailey (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)0:12:31
76Steven Beardsely (Gentle Lovers)0:13:51
77Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
78Sean Crooks (Rundle Mountain Cycling Club)
79Nathan West (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
80Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank)
81Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
82Brandon Troufton (California Giant / Specialized)
83Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
84David Albrecht (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
85Daniel Harm (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
86John Salskov (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)
87Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
88Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
89Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
90Sean Babcock (Team S+M/Kona)
91Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
92Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
93Adam Wisseman (Team Rio Grande)
94John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
95Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
96Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:13:56
97Nathan King (Canyon Bicycles)0:17:00
98Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:17:06
99Brian Hitchcock (Garage Racing)
100David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
101Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
102Josh Howard (Bob's-Bicycles.com)0:21:44
103Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)
104Josh Tack (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
105Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
106Jake Hansen (Team WORD-RCB)
107Marvin Guzman (westwood cannondale)
108Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
109Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:22:53
110James Larmer (westwood/cannondale pb vision sport)0:25:47
111Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
112Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
113Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Team)
114Tyler Brandt (California Giant / Specialized)
115Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
116Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)0:28:03
117Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:29:28
118Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
119Will Hansen (Revolution Café Rio)
120Michael Cordova (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
121Brian Buchholz (Webcor/Alto Velo)
122Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:30:45
123Jacob Turner (Team Bobs-bicycles.com)0:32:55
124Alex Wentz (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
125Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
126Ben Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.)
127Scott Gray (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
128Patrick Means (Fanatik Bike Co.)
129Christopher Dubois (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:47:26
130Michael Painter (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
131Zachary Jones (Garage Racing)0:49:53
132Garrett Mcallister (GrandStay Hotels)0:51:57
133Mark Gyulafia (River City Bicycles)0:53:28
134Anthony Ferretti (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:54:46
135Colby Elliot (Bodfish Bicycles0:54:49

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)3pts
2Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)2
3Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)3pts
2Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)2
3Salas Sebastian Team (H&R Block)1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2:35:45
2Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:01:14
3Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
4Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:16
6Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:02:23
7Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:04:26
8Nik Vogler (Westwood Cycle Cannondale/PB sport)
9Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
10Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
11Alice Pennington (Upper Echelon Fitness)
12Molly S Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:04:45
13Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
14Anna Christiansen (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
15Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
16Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:07:45
17Pepper Harlton (Juventus)
18Melissa Barker (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
19Brianna Walle (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
20Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)
21Hilary Billington (Pactimo Cycling Team)
22Mindy Simmons (Guiness Cycling)
23Elizabeth Newell (Metromint Cycling)
24Kaitie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
25Melanie Wong (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
26Anne Fulton (Metromint Cycling)
27Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge)
28Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
29Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:10:22
30Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:12:32
31Cathy Varland (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:13:36
32Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
33Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)
34Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck)0:14:51
35Rosalyn Rombauer (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:15:57
36Natalie Koch (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
37Katy Curtis (CMC/Bow Cycle)0:20:09
38Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)
39Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point/Fresh Air Concept)
40Anne Davis Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
41Lisa Turnbull (REP Gym/Riverstone)
42Sara Fletcher (Therapuetic Associates & Sagebrush Cycles)
43Amy Frykman (GAS/Intrinsik)
44Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:27:48
45Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
46Carrie Eller (Gregg's Trek Racing)0:49:39
47Patricia Dowd (Team Rep)0:57:26

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)3pts
2Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2
3Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)1

General classification after stage 1 - Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)3:35:22
2Christopher Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:04
3David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)0:00:06
4Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
5Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar/First Solar)0:00:08
6Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
7Michael Mathis (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)0:00:10
8Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:11
9Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:00:12
10Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:00:13
11Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:00:14
12Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
13Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)0:00:15
14Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)0:00:17
15Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:00:19
16Stefano Barberi (Team STEFANO BARBERI P/B Barberi)0:00:22
17Chase Pinkham (Bissell)
18James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
19Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
20Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:00:23
21Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)0:00:24
22Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:00:26
23James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:27
24Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:00:35
25Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)0:00:36
26Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:00:38
27Michael Booth (Ski Utah-MarketStar)0:00:45
28Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:46
29Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:00:54
30Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:02:01
31Zack Garland (Team H&R Block)0:02:21
32David Glick (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)0:02:28
33Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com)0:02:29
34Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:32
35Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:02:36
36Carl Decker (Giant MTB)0:02:43
37Brad Winn (Team S+M/Kona)0:02:54
38Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)0:04:18
39Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank)0:04:20
40Tim Abercombie (Garneau Evolution)0:04:22
41Chris Carr (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
42Chistian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:04:25
43Rory Kelly (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
44Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:28
45Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:32
46Nathan Wilson (California Giant / Specialized)0:04:33
47Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:04:36
48Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:39
49Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
50Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:04:40
51Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:43
52Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)0:04:44
53Dan Macdonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:04:45
54Andy Goessling (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:04:46
55Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:04:49
56Connor Mccutcheon (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:04:53
57Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:04:55
58Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)0:04:58
59James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:05:04
60Shannon Maris (BikeSale.com)0:05:06
61Michael J. Lanham (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:05:16
62Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:08:35
63Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:08:46
64Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:08:53
65Michael Margraf (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:08:56
66Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:09:05
67Alex Brookhouse (Echelon Racing Development)0:09:07
68Jonathan Mccoy (Ironclad Performance Wear)0:09:14
69Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)0:09:17
70Matthew Karre (River City Bicycles)0:09:20
71Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:09:30
72Jonathan Moskowitz (Taleo Racing)0:09:45
73Jason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:09:51
74Pelle Clapp (Christina Watches-Onfone)0:09:56
75Brian Bailey (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)0:13:12
76Daniel Harm (Keller Rohrback Cycling)0:13:57
77Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:14:14
78Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:14:16
79Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:14:17
80Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:14:18
81Brandon Troufton (California Giant / Specialized)
82Sean Crooks (Rundle Mountain Cycling Club)
83Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:14:20
84Nathan West (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)0:14:23
85Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:14:26
86Steven Beardsely (Gentle Lovers)0:14:33
87Adam Wisseman (Team Rio Grande)
88Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:14:34
89Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:14:36
90John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:14:38
91Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:14:41
92David Albrecht (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
93Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:14:44
94Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank)0:14:53
95Sean Babcock (Team S+M/Kona)0:15:07
96John Salskov (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)0:15:41
97David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)0:17:27
98Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:17:35
99Brian Hitchcock (Garage Racing)0:17:36
100Nathan King (Canyon Bicycles)
101Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:17:37
102Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)0:22:00
103Jake Hansen (Team WORD-RCB)0:22:11
104Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:22:30
105Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)0:22:31
106Josh Howard (Bob's-Bicycles.com)0:22:32
107Josh Tack (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)0:22:34
108Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:23:35
109Marvin Guzman (westwood cannondale)0:24:25
110Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)0:26:03
111Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:26:20
112Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:26:23
113James Larmer (westwood/cannondale pb vision sport)0:26:41
114Tyler Brandt (California Giant / Specialized)0:26:44
115Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:26:45
116Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)0:28:48
117Brian Buchholz (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:29:47
118Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)0:30:05
119Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:30:19
120Will Hansen (Revolution Café Rio)0:30:47
121Michael Cordova (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:30:54
122Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling Team)0:31:29
123Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:33:27
124Jacob Turner (Team Bobs-bicycles.com)0:33:33
125Scott Gray (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:33:34
126Ben Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.)0:33:35
127Patrick Means (Fanatik Bike Co.)0:34:10
128Alex Wentz (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
129Christopher Dubois (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)0:48:18
130Michael Painter (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:48:38
131Zachary Jones (Garage Racing)0:50:42
132Garrett Mcallister (GrandStay Hotels)0:53:08
133Mark Gyulafia (River City Bicycles)0:54:45
134Anthony Ferretti (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)0:55:38
135Colby Elliot (Bodfish Bicycles0:55:46

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)3pts
2Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)3
3Ian Boswell (Trek-LIVESTRONG U23)2
4Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)2
5Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)1
6Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)1

General classification after stage 1 - Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2:42:41
2Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:04
3Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:01:10
4Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:01:25
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:47
6Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:02:49
7Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:05:14
8Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:05:16
9Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:05:21
10Molly S Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:05:30
11Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:05:33
12Alice Pennington (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:05:34
13Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:05:41
14Anna Christiansen (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)0:05:45
15Nik Vogler (Westwood Cycle Cannondale/PB sport)0:05:58
16Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:08:35
17Kaitie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
18Elizabeth Newell (Metromint Cycling)0:08:44
19Pepper Harlton (Juventus)0:08:48
20Brianna Walle (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)0:08:50
21Melissa Barker (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)0:08:54
22Hilary Billington (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:08:57
23Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)0:08:59
24Mindy Simmons (Guiness Cycling)0:09:06
25Anne Fulton (Metromint Cycling)0:09:08
26Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge)0:09:34
27Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)0:09:37
28Melanie Wong (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)0:09:42
29Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:11:14
30Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:13:09
31Cathy Varland (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:14:40
32Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:14:41
33Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:15:23
34Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck)0:16:17
35Natalie Koch (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)0:16:59
36Rosalyn Rombauer (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:17:03
37Lisa Turnbull (REP Gym/Riverstone)0:21:12
38Anne Davis Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:21:15
39Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)0:21:28
40Amy Frykman (GAS/Intrinsik)0:21:35
41Katy Curtis (CMC/Bow Cycle)0:21:39
42Sara Fletcher (Therapuetic Associates & Sagebrush Cycles)
43Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point/Fresh Air Concept)0:21:46
44Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)0:29:14
45Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:29:21
46Carrie Eller (Gregg's Trek Racing)0:51:28
47Patricia Dowd (Team Rep)0:59:02

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)3pts
2Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2
3Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)1

