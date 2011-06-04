Stastny, Starnes celebrate stage wins
Starnes snatches yellow jersey from Armstrong
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
|3:28:53
|2
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|4
|Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar/First Solar)
|5
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|6
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell)
|7
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|8
|Michael Booth (Ski Utah-MarketStar)
|9
|Stefano Barberi (Team STEFANO BARBERI P/B Barberi)
|10
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|11
|Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
|12
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|13
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|14
|Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)
|15
|Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)
|16
|Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|17
|Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|18
|Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)
|19
|Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|20
|Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|21
|David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
|22
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|23
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|24
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|25
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|26
|Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|27
|Michael Mathis (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|28
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|29
|James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
|30
|Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)
|31
|Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:02:11
|32
|Brad Winn (Team S+M/Kona)
|33
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|34
|Zack Garland (Team H&R Block)
|35
|Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com)
|36
|Carl Decker (Giant MTB)
|37
|David Glick (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|38
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:08
|39
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank)
|40
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:04:11
|41
|Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|42
|Connor Mccutcheon (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|43
|Tim Abercombie (Garneau Evolution)
|44
|Andy Goessling (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|45
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|46
|Dan Macdonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|47
|Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
|48
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|49
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|50
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|51
|Rory Kelly (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|52
|Shannon Maris (BikeSale.com)
|53
|Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)
|54
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|55
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|56
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|57
|Chris Carr (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|58
|Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)
|59
|Chistian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|60
|Michael J. Lanham (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|61
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant / Specialized)
|62
|Jonathan Mccoy (Ironclad Performance Wear)
|0:08:31
|63
|Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|64
|Michael Margraf (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|65
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|66
|Matthew Karre (River City Bicycles)
|67
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|68
|Jason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|69
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|70
|Jonathan Moskowitz (Taleo Racing)
|71
|Pelle Clapp (Christina Watches-Onfone)
|72
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|73
|Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|74
|Alex Brookhouse (Echelon Racing Development)
|75
|Brian Bailey (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)
|0:12:31
|76
|Steven Beardsely (Gentle Lovers)
|0:13:51
|77
|Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|78
|Sean Crooks (Rundle Mountain Cycling Club)
|79
|Nathan West (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|80
|Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank)
|81
|Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|82
|Brandon Troufton (California Giant / Specialized)
|83
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|84
|David Albrecht (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|85
|Daniel Harm (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|86
|John Salskov (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)
|87
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|88
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|89
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|90
|Sean Babcock (Team S+M/Kona)
|91
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|92
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|93
|Adam Wisseman (Team Rio Grande)
|94
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|95
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|96
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:13:56
|97
|Nathan King (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:17:00
|98
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:17:06
|99
|Brian Hitchcock (Garage Racing)
|100
|David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
|101
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|102
|Josh Howard (Bob's-Bicycles.com)
|0:21:44
|103
|Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)
|104
|Josh Tack (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|105
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|106
|Jake Hansen (Team WORD-RCB)
|107
|Marvin Guzman (westwood cannondale)
|108
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|109
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:22:53
|110
|James Larmer (westwood/cannondale pb vision sport)
|0:25:47
|111
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
|112
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
|113
|Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|114
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant / Specialized)
|115
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|116
|Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)
|0:28:03
|117
|Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:29:28
|118
|Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|119
|Will Hansen (Revolution Café Rio)
|120
|Michael Cordova (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|121
|Brian Buchholz (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|122
|Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:30:45
|123
|Jacob Turner (Team Bobs-bicycles.com)
|0:32:55
|124
|Alex Wentz (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|125
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|126
|Ben Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|127
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|128
|Patrick Means (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|129
|Christopher Dubois (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:47:26
|130
|Michael Painter (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|131
|Zachary Jones (Garage Racing)
|0:49:53
|132
|Garrett Mcallister (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:51:57
|133
|Mark Gyulafia (River City Bicycles)
|0:53:28
|134
|Anthony Ferretti (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:54:46
|135
|Colby Elliot (Bodfish Bicycles
|0:54:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)
|2
|3
|Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)
|2
|3
|Salas Sebastian Team (H&R Block)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|2:35:45
|2
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:01:14
|3
|Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|4
|Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|5
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:16
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:02:23
|7
|Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:04:26
|8
|Nik Vogler (Westwood Cycle Cannondale/PB sport)
|9
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|10
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|11
|Alice Pennington (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|12
|Molly S Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:45
|13
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|14
|Anna Christiansen (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|15
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|16
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:07:45
|17
|Pepper Harlton (Juventus)
|18
|Melissa Barker (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|19
|Brianna Walle (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|20
|Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)
|21
|Hilary Billington (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|22
|Mindy Simmons (Guiness Cycling)
|23
|Elizabeth Newell (Metromint Cycling)
|24
|Kaitie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|25
|Melanie Wong (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|26
|Anne Fulton (Metromint Cycling)
|27
|Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge)
|28
|Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|29
|Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:10:22
|30
|Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:12:32
|31
|Cathy Varland (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:13:36
|32
|Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|33
|Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|34
|Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck)
|0:14:51
|35
|Rosalyn Rombauer (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:15:57
|36
|Natalie Koch (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|37
|Katy Curtis (CMC/Bow Cycle)
|0:20:09
|38
|Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)
|39
|Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point/Fresh Air Concept)
|40
|Anne Davis Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|41
|Lisa Turnbull (REP Gym/Riverstone)
|42
|Sara Fletcher (Therapuetic Associates & Sagebrush Cycles)
|43
|Amy Frykman (GAS/Intrinsik)
|44
|Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|0:27:48
|45
|Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
|46
|Carrie Eller (Gregg's Trek Racing)
|0:49:39
|47
|Patricia Dowd (Team Rep)
|0:57:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|2
|3
|Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|3:35:22
|2
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:04
|3
|David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
|0:00:06
|4
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|5
|Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar/First Solar)
|0:00:08
|6
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|7
|Michael Mathis (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|0:00:10
|8
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:11
|9
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:12
|10
|Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:13
|11
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:14
|12
|Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|13
|Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)
|0:00:15
|14
|Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)
|0:00:17
|15
|Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:00:19
|16
|Stefano Barberi (Team STEFANO BARBERI P/B Barberi)
|0:00:22
|17
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell)
|18
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|19
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|20
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:23
|21
|Ian Boswell (Trek-LIIVESTRONG U23)
|0:00:24
|22
|Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:00:26
|23
|James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:27
|24
|Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:00:35
|25
|Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|0:00:36
|26
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:00:38
|27
|Michael Booth (Ski Utah-MarketStar)
|0:00:45
|28
|Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:46
|29
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:54
|30
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:01
|31
|Zack Garland (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:21
|32
|David Glick (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|0:02:28
|33
|Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com)
|0:02:29
|34
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:32
|35
|Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:02:36
|36
|Carl Decker (Giant MTB)
|0:02:43
|37
|Brad Winn (Team S+M/Kona)
|0:02:54
|38
|Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)
|0:04:18
|39
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank)
|0:04:20
|40
|Tim Abercombie (Garneau Evolution)
|0:04:22
|41
|Chris Carr (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|42
|Chistian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:04:25
|43
|Rory Kelly (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|44
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:28
|45
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:32
|46
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:04:33
|47
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:04:36
|48
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:04:39
|49
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|50
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:04:40
|51
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:43
|52
|Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|0:04:44
|53
|Dan Macdonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:04:45
|54
|Andy Goessling (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:04:46
|55
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:04:49
|56
|Connor Mccutcheon (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:04:53
|57
|Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
|0:04:55
|58
|Gordon Jewett (RMCC Express)
|0:04:58
|59
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|0:05:04
|60
|Shannon Maris (BikeSale.com)
|0:05:06
|61
|Michael J. Lanham (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
|0:05:16
|62
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:08:35
|63
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:08:46
|64
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:08:53
|65
|Michael Margraf (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:08:56
|66
|Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:09:05
|67
|Alex Brookhouse (Echelon Racing Development)
|0:09:07
|68
|Jonathan Mccoy (Ironclad Performance Wear)
|0:09:14
|69
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|0:09:17
|70
|Matthew Karre (River City Bicycles)
|0:09:20
|71
|Adam Edgerton (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:09:30
|72
|Jonathan Moskowitz (Taleo Racing)
|0:09:45
|73
|Jason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:09:51
|74
|Pelle Clapp (Christina Watches-Onfone)
|0:09:56
|75
|Brian Bailey (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)
|0:13:12
|76
|Daniel Harm (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|0:13:57
|77
|Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:14:14
|78
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|0:14:16
|79
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:14:17
|80
|Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:14:18
|81
|Brandon Troufton (California Giant / Specialized)
|82
|Sean Crooks (Rundle Mountain Cycling Club)
|83
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:14:20
|84
|Nathan West (NewHope360/Trek/GS Boulder)
|0:14:23
|85
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:14:26
|86
|Steven Beardsely (Gentle Lovers)
|0:14:33
|87
|Adam Wisseman (Team Rio Grande)
|88
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|0:14:34
|89
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:14:36
|90
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|0:14:38
|91
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:14:41
|92
|David Albrecht (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|93
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:14:44
|94
|Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank)
|0:14:53
|95
|Sean Babcock (Team S+M/Kona)
|0:15:07
|96
|John Salskov (Primal Racing P/B 1st Bank)
|0:15:41
|97
|David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:17:27
|98
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:17:35
|99
|Brian Hitchcock (Garage Racing)
|0:17:36
|100
|Nathan King (Canyon Bicycles)
|101
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:17:37
|102
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|0:22:00
|103
|Jake Hansen (Team WORD-RCB)
|0:22:11
|104
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:22:30
|105
|Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)
|0:22:31
|106
|Josh Howard (Bob's-Bicycles.com)
|0:22:32
|107
|Josh Tack (Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|0:22:34
|108
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:23:35
|109
|Marvin Guzman (westwood cannondale)
|0:24:25
|110
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:26:03
|111
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:26:20
|112
|Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:26:23
|113
|James Larmer (westwood/cannondale pb vision sport)
|0:26:41
|114
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:26:44
|115
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:26:45
|116
|Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)
|0:28:48
|117
|Brian Buchholz (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:29:47
|118
|Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|0:30:05
|119
|Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:30:19
|120
|Will Hansen (Revolution Café Rio)
|0:30:47
|121
|Michael Cordova (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:30:54
|122
|Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|0:31:29
|123
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|0:33:27
|124
|Jacob Turner (Team Bobs-bicycles.com)
|0:33:33
|125
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:33:34
|126
|Ben Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|0:33:35
|127
|Patrick Means (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|0:34:10
|128
|Alex Wentz (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|129
|Christopher Dubois (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:48:18
|130
|Michael Painter (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:48:38
|131
|Zachary Jones (Garage Racing)
|0:50:42
|132
|Garrett Mcallister (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:53:08
|133
|Mark Gyulafia (River City Bicycles)
|0:54:45
|134
|Anthony Ferretti (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
|0:55:38
|135
|Colby Elliot (Bodfish Bicycles
|0:55:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
|3
|3
|Ian Boswell (Trek-LIVESTRONG U23)
|2
|4
|Jesse Moore (California Giant / Specialized)
|2
|5
|Jared Gilard (Rideclean p/b PatenIt.com)
|1
|6
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|2:42:41
|2
|Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:04
|3
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:01:10
|4
|Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:01:25
|5
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:47
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:02:49
|7
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:05:14
|8
|Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:05:16
|9
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:05:21
|10
|Molly S Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:05:30
|11
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:05:33
|12
|Alice Pennington (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|0:05:34
|13
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|0:05:41
|14
|Anna Christiansen (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|0:05:45
|15
|Nik Vogler (Westwood Cycle Cannondale/PB sport)
|0:05:58
|16
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:08:35
|17
|Kaitie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|18
|Elizabeth Newell (Metromint Cycling)
|0:08:44
|19
|Pepper Harlton (Juventus)
|0:08:48
|20
|Brianna Walle (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|0:08:50
|21
|Melissa Barker (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|0:08:54
|22
|Hilary Billington (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:08:57
|23
|Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)
|0:08:59
|24
|Mindy Simmons (Guiness Cycling)
|0:09:06
|25
|Anne Fulton (Metromint Cycling)
|0:09:08
|26
|Lindsay Fox (Athletes Lounge)
|0:09:34
|27
|Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|0:09:37
|28
|Melanie Wong (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|0:09:42
|29
|Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:11:14
|30
|Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:13:09
|31
|Cathy Varland (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:14:40
|32
|Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:14:41
|33
|Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:15:23
|34
|Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck)
|0:16:17
|35
|Natalie Koch (New Hope/GS Boulder/Trek)
|0:16:59
|36
|Rosalyn Rombauer (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|0:17:03
|37
|Lisa Turnbull (REP Gym/Riverstone)
|0:21:12
|38
|Anne Davis Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|0:21:15
|39
|Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)
|0:21:28
|40
|Amy Frykman (GAS/Intrinsik)
|0:21:35
|41
|Katy Curtis (CMC/Bow Cycle)
|0:21:39
|42
|Sara Fletcher (Therapuetic Associates & Sagebrush Cycles)
|43
|Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point/Fresh Air Concept)
|0:21:46
|44
|Lina Martensson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:29:14
|45
|Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|0:29:21
|46
|Carrie Eller (Gregg's Trek Racing)
|0:51:28
|47
|Patricia Dowd (Team Rep)
|0:59:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|2
|3
|Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|1
