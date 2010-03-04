Riders left the Snowy Mountains for a gruelling 90km competitive stage followed by a 40km cruise into Bermagui on the NSW South Coast. Combined, the two stages made for a big day out.

The day started with a loop around the Cooma Racetrack and then a ride through the Monaro Plains to the previously unridden climb of Numeralla Mountain and on down the escarpment through the spectacular rainforest of Wadbilliga National Park.

Excitement was the order of the day, with Andy Blair leading the race stage most of the way, only to be passed by Jason English within the last 10km. English completed the 90km in 3:27:50, a minute and half ahead of Blair 3:29:25. Nicolas Menager came in third in 3:30:50.

Today's win by English extended his overall lead to nine minutes and 21 seconds with an overall time of 9:35:20. Blair has completed the 340km thus far in 9:44:41 and is six minutes and 13 seconds ahead of Andrew Fellows whose time is 9:50:54.

On a challenging day of deep river crossings and loose rock descents, Megan Dimozantos managed to draw ahead of Belinda Porter. Dimozantos took 4:27:35 to complete the race stage, with Porter over 13 minutes later. Clare Lonergan came in third eight minutes further back.

Porter is now more than 26 minutes behind Dimomzantos, whose overal time is 12:51:14. Lonergan is still in third place overall at 13:48:05, more than half an hour behind Porter.

The best effort of the day went to Greg Seaegg who late Wednesday night wasn't going to ride the race stage as he thought it was going to be too hard and he wouldn't make the cutoff. However, he completed the stage 10 minutes prior to cutoff and has every reason to be pleased with himself tonight. While Seaegg was finishing Stage 9, the front end of the pack had finished Stage 10, the cruise from Yowrie to Bermagui.

Racers will face the final day tomorrow, a 50km Surf Safari. While the results appear set, anything could happen on the race up the coast to Narooma, with river crossings, beach riding (pushing?) and tides to take into account. One small miscalculation could see riders lose valuable minutes to their closest competitors.

Full Results

Day 4: Solo open men 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 3:27:50 2 Andy Blair 0:01:36 3 Nicolas Menager 0:03:00 4 Andrew Fellows 0:04:20 5 Brad Morton 0:05:33 6 Nick Both 0:18:04 7 Dennis Van Mill 0:19:37 8 Tim Curry 0:28:12 9 Adrian Keough 0:32:51 10 Tremaine Dickenson 0:33:27 11 Greg Porter 0:40:41 12 Ian Heddle 0:40:42 13 Jason Mcavoy 0:40:43 14 Mark Shephard 0:41:46 15 Craig Armour 0:42:04 16 Aaron Wood 0:42:06 17 Steven Timbrell 18 Grantley Butterfield 0:42:22 19 Scott Pomroy 0:50:58 20 Anthony Breen 0:59:17 21 Ron Whitehead 1:00:14 22 David Evenden 1:04:26 23 David Reid 1:05:49 24 Matthew Norton 1:07:56 25 Lloyd Newell 1:14:57 26 Kieran Macdonell 1:16:44 27 Paul Rutten 1:22:22 28 Michael Leung 1:25:38 29 Adam Mcgrath 1:31:46 30 Richard Rooimans 1:35:41 31 Adam Wallace 1:37:40 32 Chris Ryder 1:43:08 33 Stuart Bouveng 1:49:38 34 Rob Parbery 1:56:59 35 Mark Caulfield 1:59:39 36 Jason Rutkowski 2:06:11 37 Chris Wilson 2:11:08 38 James Fraser 2:53:54 39 Matthew Barr 2:59:49 40 David Smyth 3:34:54 41 Dave Jackson 3:34:55 42 Conor Smyth 3:34:57 43 Adam Roberts 3:36:11 DNF Andrew Thompson DNS Andrew Myers

Day 4: Solo master men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James 3:52:32 2 Richard Peil 0:06:07 3 Peter Cheesman 0:24:13 4 Peter Salisnew 0:27:34 5 Luke O'Brien 0:27:50 6 David Cottee 0:27:51 7 Peter Hinds 0:36:37 8 Keith Hannan 0:39:36 9 Richard Davis 0:42:42 10 Bill Thomson 0:42:47 11 Ian Andrews 0:43:19 12 Ray Giddins 0:44:36 13 Trent Moore 0:53:01 14 Scott Taylor 1:06:02 15 Simon Thompson 1:08:56 16 Simon O'Brien 1:13:30 17 Bill Taylor 1:13:58 18 Richard Searle 1:18:07 19 Mike Ford 1:18:51 20 Tony Frazer 1:19:44 21 Spencer Pither 1:24:12 22 Nick Marlin 1:24:57 23 Damian Tice 1:25:03 24 Dean Heke 1:28:43 25 Gerard Knapp 1:33:41 26 David Jackson 1:34:48 27 Rob Sudmeyer 1:39:01 28 Andrew Mierisch 1:40:16 29 Greg Hatton 1:44:28 30 Ken Glasco 1:52:59 31 Liam Doherty 2:14:58 32 Mike Aylott 2:19:50 33 Stephen Cousins 2:24:04 34 David Mcfeeter 3:02:50 35 John Fredericks 36 Matthew Munn 3:19:34 37 Greg Seaegg 3:56:57

Day 4: Solo men Super masters 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Millington 4:20:19 2 Phil Mathewson 1:06:56 3 Greg Howarth 1:32:04 4 Richard Poyner 1:35:13 5 John Reeves 1:57:53 6 Menno Zwerwer 1:59:41 7 Steve Pulley 2:22:35 8 Phil Ryan 2:26:39 9 Richard Pinker 2:35:03 10 Peter Jackson 3:07:54 DNF Bob Horne

Day 4: Solo women open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 4:27:35 2 Belinda Porter 0:13:21 3 Clare Lonergan 0:21:49 4 Susan Birtles 1:06:02 5 Amanda Sanderson 1:14:35 6 Alisha Houghton 1:32:16 7 Emily Garland 1:36:02 8 Belinda Ingram 1:36:42 9 Karen Field 1:43:19 10 Poppy Moore 2:03:14 11 Cherie Rusbatch 2:13:22

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall 7:25:21 2 Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski 0:21:24 3 Peter Clayton & Robert Booker 1:15:20 4 Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt 1:26:23 5 Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall 1:45:04 6 Mark Herdman & Peter Naude 2:07:03 7 Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham 2:26:20 8 Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck 2:30:52 9 David Cunningham & Chris Dunton 3:07:33 10 Martin Keir & David Keir 4:19:08 11 Ashley Staude & Tim Staude 5:47:50

Masters duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Pullen & Kim Mcfadden 10:12:23 2 Ian Richman & Marea England 0:58:47 3 Helen Jeffs & Shane OBrien 1:16:14 4 Hilary Smith & Ken Boer 2:51:10 5 Stephen Brady & Ciara O'Sullivan 2:57:25

Solo open men 18-39 general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 9:35:20 2 Andy Blair 0:09:21 3 Andrew Fellows 0:15:34 4 Brad Morton 0:23:27 5 Nicolas Menager 0:28:18 6 Dennis Van Mill 0:59:41 7 Nick Both 1:20:04 8 Tremaine Dickenson 1:39:28 9 Tim Curry 1:47:51 10 Greg Porter 1:55:20 11 Ian Heddle 2:11:49 12 Jason Mcavoy 2:13:19 13 Craig Armour 2:18:44 14 Adrian Keough 2:20:15 15 Aaron Wood 2:21:28 16 Steven Timbrell 2:23:47 17 Mark Shephard 2:27:34 18 Scott Pomroy 2:51:45 19 Anthony Breen 3:20:06 20 Lloyd Newell 3:32:41 21 David Evenden 3:39:24 22 Ron Whitehead 3:41:50 23 Matthew Norton 3:54:39 24 David Reid 3:55:08 25 Michael Leung 3:56:10 26 Kieran Macdonell 4:07:57 27 Paul Rutten 4:21:58 28 Mark Caulfield 4:44:53 29 Richard Rooimans 4:51:41 30 Adam Mcgrath 4:53:24 31 Grantley Butterfield 4:54:15 32 Chris Ryder 5:14:05 33 Adam Wallace 5:24:04 34 Stuart Bouveng 5:47:38 35 David Smyth 6:10:26 36 Jason Rutkowski 6:26:37 37 James Fraser 8:31:34 38 Adam Roberts 8:34:49 39 Dave Jackson 9:12:03 40 Matthew Barr 9:46:53 41 Conor Smyth 10:02:58

Solo master men 40-49 general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James 10:58:37 2 Richard Peil 0:21:00 3 Peter Cheesman 1:24:05 4 David Cottee 1:29:58 5 Peter Hinds 1:35:12 6 Luke O'Brien 1:35:38 7 Ray Giddins 1:42:44 8 Richard Davis 1:50:05 9 Keith Hannan 1:59:42 10 Trent Moore 2:08:22 11 Peter Salisnew 2:09:37 12 Bill Thomson 2:20:01 13 Ian Andrews 2:23:50 14 Tony Frazer 3:16:43 15 Simon Thompson 3:21:14 16 Spencer Pither 3:31:59 17 Bill Taylor 3:33:45 18 Gerard Knapp 3:43:13 19 Mike Ford 3:45:17 20 Ken Glasco 3:48:22 21 Richard Searle 3:54:13 22 Rob Sudmeyer 4:04:13 23 Damian Tice 4:08:00 24 Scott Taylor 4:08:03 25 Nick Marlin 4:12:26 26 David Jackson 4:33:43 27 Dean Heke 4:46:10 28 Andrew Mierisch 4:48:35 29 Greg Hatton 4:59:57 30 Simon O'Brien 5:00:07 31 Liam Doherty 6:19:59 32 David Mcfeeter 6:26:43 33 Mike Aylott 6:33:00 34 John Fredericks 6:38:23 35 Stephen Cousins 6:44:21 36 Matthew Munn 7:44:18

Solo men Super masters 50+ general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Millington 12:20:28 2 Menno Zwerwer 2:59:15 3 Phil Mathewson 3:38:20 4 Greg Howarth 4:15:35 5 Richard Poyner 4:27:36 6 John Reeves 5:27:18 7 Phil Ryan 6:48:38 8 Steve Pulley 7:56:10 9 Peter Jackson 8:45:11

Solo women open 18-39 general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 12:51:14 2 Belinda Porter 0:26:18 3 Clare Lonergan 0:56:51 4 Amanda Sanderson 1:58:23 5 Susan Birtles 2:42:03 6 Alisha Houghton 3:56:15 7 Emily Garland 4:36:09 8 Karen Field 4:47:31 9 Belinda Ingram 5:25:50 10 Poppy Moore 5:33:39 11 Cherie Rusbatch 5:52:21

Men duo general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall 21:07:08 2 Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski 0:56:58 3 Peter Clayton & Robert Booker 3:26:00 4 Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt 4:10:02 5 Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall 5:08:51 6 Mark Herdman & Peter Naude 6:19:17 7 Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck 6:52:17 8 Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham 8:24:50 9 Martin Keir & David Keir 9:44:57 10 Ashley Staude & Tim Staude 12:04:20