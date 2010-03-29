Trending

Ilias races to victory

Jeantet, Pattes-Toumanis complete top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)2:03:50
2Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)0:04:57
3Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)0:06:14
4Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:09:52
5Nikolaos Tahopoulos (Gre)0:15:38
6Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:16:39
7Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:16:54
8Alexandros Iordanidis (Gre)0:18:12
9Ioannis Skordas (Gre)0:21:07
10Ioan Misailidis (Gre)0:22:31
11Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)0:24:05
12Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:26:40
13Petros Tirologos (Gre)0:29:45
14Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)0:31:09
15Boris Popovic (Srb)0:37:55
16Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:43:44
17Ilias Lymperis (Gre)0:49:50
18Orestis-Konstantin Tseris (Gre)0:52:34
19Apostolos Adamos (Gre)1:05:30
20Dimitrios Minaiopoulos (Gre)2:16:39

