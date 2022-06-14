Guerreiro wins solo at Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge

Image 1 of 18 Ruben Guerreiro of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates solo victory atop Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Ruben Guerreiro of EF Education-EasyPost reacts to victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) rides solo to the finish at Mont Ventoux for the victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Second place for Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio of EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 In the fight for second place, Johan Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) puts distance on Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Johan Esteban Chaves attacks Michael Storer to take sole possession of second place (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Michael Storer of Groupama-FDJ crosses the finish line in third (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Ruben Guerreiro of EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Peloton passes fields of lavender on 153km one-day race from Vaison-la-Romaine to Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 The first climb of Mount Ventoux (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) leads peloton on descent from the Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Ruben Guerreiro of EF Education-EasyPost with team before he attacks (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 View of the peloton climbing to the Mont Ventoux the first time during the 4th Mont Ventoux Denivele Challenge (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Lukasz Wisniowski of EF Education-EasyPost at front of group early in event with the Mont Ventoux in the background (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Start of one-day race from Vaison-la-Romaine to Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Peloton begins passing lavender fields in Provence (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Scenery on 153km route for Mont Ventoux Denivele Challenge (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) took a spectacular solo victory in the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge after soloing away some 12 kilometres from the summit.

Second was the Portuguese racer's teammate Esteban Chaves, who dropped Groupama-FDJ climber Michael Storer some two kilometres from the line to finish roughly a minute behind Guerreiro.

On a day of blistering heat on the second definitive ascent of the Ventoux, EF Education-EasyPost moved into the leading positions on the lower slopes.

Guerreiro then took off mid-way up the climb, with Chaves shadowing Storer in the closest chase group before attacking to make it an EF Education-EasyPost one-two.

More to come.

