Guerreiro wins solo at Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
EF Education-EasyPost goes 1-2 with Chavez in second, Storer secures third place
Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) took a spectacular solo victory in the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge after soloing away some 12 kilometres from the summit.
Second was the Portuguese racer's teammate Esteban Chaves, who dropped Groupama-FDJ climber Michael Storer some two kilometres from the line to finish roughly a minute behind Guerreiro.
On a day of blistering heat on the second definitive ascent of the Ventoux, EF Education-EasyPost moved into the leading positions on the lower slopes.
Guerreiro then took off mid-way up the climb, with Chaves shadowing Storer in the closest chase group before attacking to make it an EF Education-EasyPost one-two.
More to come.
Alasdair Fotheringham
