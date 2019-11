Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)

Stage 1 of the Mongolia Bike Challenge was a 120-kilometer loop from the Genghis Khan Statue in Tuv Province with 3,000 meters of climbing. The heat of the Mongolian sun combined with the seemingly endless short steep climbing sections challenged the pros and age-groupers alike.

Defending champion Cory Wallace continues his dominance in Mongolia regaining the pink jersey which has held since stage 1 of 2012. He did so in impressive fashion, leaving a talented group of riders at the 90km mark solo-ing to a seven-minute victory over his nearest competitors Mark Frendo, a former Australian U23 cross country champion, and Antonio Ortiz (Selle SMP) of Spain.

In the elite women's field, 2013 Cape Epic Winner Catherine Williamson (Bizhub-Energas) of the UK put in an strong first stage giving her a commanding lead of 30 minutes on her nearest rivals American Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) and Erin Greene (Endura NZ) of New Zealand.

Stage 2 will take racers 125km to the Khan Khentii area on the bank of the Tuul River via the Zamt Hills to Jalman Camp.

Full Stage 1 Results and general classification after stage 1