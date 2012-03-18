The sun came out on Saturday for the fourth race of the series in Misgav organized by the local TeaMisgav.

In the men's race Martin Loo appeared to be on his way to another safe victory, but a crash and a flat tire mid-way through the race cost him precious minutes, an opportunity which his rivals were not going to pass. Ukranian Sergii Rysenko from ISD and Benjamin Sonntag took first and second, while Israeli Shlomi Haimy stepped on the podium for the first time in the Spring Series in third place.

In the women's race, Natalia Krompets was determined not to let yesterday's scenario play out again and put distance between herself and the chasers from the first lap. She was able to cross the line a full four minutes ahead of second place Nicolleta de Jager of the Netherlands and former Israeli national champion Inbar Ronen who took third.

Guy Niv of the local TeaMisgav was the winner of the junior men's race ahead of Japanese Toki Sawada and Omer Shubi, also from TeaMisgav.

The series will conclude next Saturday with a Class 1 race organized by the Israel Cycling Federation.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) 1:31:44 2 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 0:00:14 3 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) 0:01:27 4 Martin Loo (Est) 0:01:41 5 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) 0:02:14 6 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) 0:03:49 7 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) 0:04:01 8 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) 0:04:10 9 Michael Wicki (Swi) 0:05:56 10 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) 0:06:19 11 Shaked Frank (Isr) 0:06:21 12 Ronny Koller (Swi) 0:07:17 13 Roy Goldstein (Isr) 0:07:23 14 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 0:08:10 15 Daniel Eliad (Isr) 0:08:19 16 Benjamin Shemidt (Isr) 0:09:11 17 Oded Danon (Isr) 0:12:14 18 Tobias Hollenstein (Swi) 19 Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus) 20 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) 21 Dror Pekatch (Isr) 22 Anton Korolev (Rus)