The sun came out on Saturday for the fourth race of the series in Misgav organized by the local TeaMisgav.

In the men's race Martin Loo appeared to be on his way to another safe victory, but a crash and a flat tire mid-way through the race cost him precious minutes, an opportunity which his rivals were not going to pass. Ukranian Sergii Rysenko from ISD and Benjamin Sonntag took first and second, while Israeli Shlomi Haimy stepped on the podium for the first time in the Spring Series in third place.

In the women's race, Natalia Krompets was determined not to let yesterday's scenario play out again and put distance between herself and the chasers from the first lap. She was able to cross the line a full four minutes ahead of second place Nicolleta de Jager of the Netherlands and former Israeli national champion Inbar Ronen who took third.

Guy Niv of the local TeaMisgav was the winner of the junior men's race ahead of Japanese Toki Sawada and Omer Shubi, also from TeaMisgav.

The series will conclude next Saturday with a Class 1 race organized by the Israel Cycling Federation.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)1:31:44
2Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:00:14
3Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:01:27
4Martin Loo (Est)0:01:41
5Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:02:14
6Maxim Gogolev (Rus)0:03:49
7Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:04:01
8Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:04:10
9Michael Wicki (Swi)0:05:56
10Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)0:06:19
11Shaked Frank (Isr)0:06:21
12Ronny Koller (Swi)0:07:17
13Roy Goldstein (Isr)0:07:23
14Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:08:10
15Daniel Eliad (Isr)0:08:19
16Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)0:09:11
17Oded Danon (Isr)0:12:14
18Tobias Hollenstein (Swi)
19Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
20Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
21Dror Pekatch (Isr)
22Anton Korolev (Rus)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)1:16:11
2Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:04:02
3Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:05:30
4Elena Gogoleva (Rus)0:07:33
5Anna Konovalova (Rus)0:09:23
6Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)0:10:04
7Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr)0:11:54
8Idit Shub (Isr)0:12:08
9Leona Kadir (GBr)
10Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)

