Trending

Miguel Lopez wins Milano-Torino

Astana rider tops Woods, Uran

Image 1 of 44

Katusha's Matvey Mamykin

Katusha's Matvey Mamykin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino

Miguel Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez after winning Milano-Torino

Miguel Angel Lopez after winning Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 44

Woods, Lopez and Uran on the Milano-Torino podium

Woods, Lopez and Uran on the Milano-Torino podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 44

Daniel Moreno (Movistar)

Daniel Moreno (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 44

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez with his Milano-Torino trophy

Miguel Angel Lopez with his Milano-Torino trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez an Mike Woods battle near the end of Milano-Torino

Miguel Angel Lopez an Mike Woods battle near the end of Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Daniel Martinez

Daniel Martinez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Spectators line the Milano-Torino route as the peloton rides through

Spectators line the Milano-Torino route as the peloton rides through
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates his Milano-Torino win

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates his Milano-Torino win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 44

Scenery along the route of Milano-Torino

Scenery along the route of Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates on the Milano-Torino podium

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates on the Milano-Torino podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 44

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway during Milano-Torino

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway during Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 44

Frank Schleck rides in the bunch during Milano-Torino

Frank Schleck rides in the bunch during Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 44

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 44

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 44

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 44

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway during Milano-Torino

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway during Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks Mike Woods during Milano-Torino

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks Mike Woods during Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 44

Peter Kennaugh drives the breakaway during Milano-Torino

Peter Kennaugh drives the breakaway during Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez chases down Mike Woods near the end of Milano-Torino

Miguel Angel Lopez chases down Mike Woods near the end of Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 44

Tinkoff riders in the bunch during Milano-Torino

Tinkoff riders in the bunch during Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 44

Warren Barguil climbs in the bunch during Milano-Torino

Warren Barguil climbs in the bunch during Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 44

Fabio Aru finishes Milano-Torino

Fabio Aru finishes Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 44

Rigoberto Uran finishes third during Milano-Torino

Rigoberto Uran finishes third during Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 44

Mike Woods on the Milano-Torino podium

Mike Woods on the Milano-Torino podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 44

Mike Woods finishes second at Milano-Torino

Mike Woods finishes second at Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 44

Trek-Segafredo teammates Ryder Hesjedal and Giacomo Nizzolo

Trek-Segafredo teammates Ryder Hesjedal and Giacomo Nizzolo
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 44

Migeul Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino

Migeul Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 44

Romain Bardet finishes Milano-Torino

Romain Bardet finishes Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 44

Warren Barguil finishes Milano-Torino

Warren Barguil finishes Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez drops Mike Woods near the end of Milano-Torino

Miguel Angel Lopez drops Mike Woods near the end of Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez on the Milano-Torino podium

Miguel Angel Lopez on the Milano-Torino podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 44

Migeul Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino

Migeul Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 44

Migeul Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino

Migeul Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez on the Milano-Torino podium

Miguel Angel Lopez on the Milano-Torino podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 44

Mike Woods attacks Miguel Angel Lopez near the end of Milano-Torino

Mike Woods attacks Miguel Angel Lopez near the end of Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 44

Mike Woods rides solo near the end of Milano-Torino

Mike Woods rides solo near the end of Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 44

Mike Woods attacks Miguel Angel Lopez near the end of Milano-Torino

Mike Woods attacks Miguel Angel Lopez near the end of Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino

Miguel Angel Lopez wins the 2016 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

Milano-Torino podium: Woods, Lopez and Uran

Milano-Torino podium: Woods, Lopez and Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Miguel Lopez (Astana) won a tactical two-man battle to the finish line ahead of Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) to take the victory at Milano-Torino.

Related Articles

Milano-Torino highlights - Video

They repeatedly attacked one another during the final sections of steep five-kilometre climb to the Basilica at Superga, above the city of Torino, but it was the Colombian who proved the strongest of the pair and finished nine seconds ahead with enough time to comfortably celebrate his win over Woods. Cannondale-Drapac's Rigoberto Uran crossed the line in third place another five seconds back.

"Thanks to the team I achieved this magnificent victory here today despite the loss of Michele Scarponi who crashed – I dedicate this achievement to him," Lopez said.

"Diego Rosa, who was also involved in the crash, did a tremendous job for me as well as Dario Cataldo in bringing back the breakaway. We always speak during the race, that enabled us to change tactic on the way... It was smart to try to go away before the final ascent. I didn't expect to win today. It's beautiful."

Milano-Torino marked the next event in a series of late-September races held across Italy before the final WorldTour round at Il Lombardia this weekend.

The 186km route was held over relatively flat terrain until the final third of the race with a small climb over La Fabrica before taking on the final two ascents to Superga. The latter was 4.9km and averaged 10 per cent with grades as steep as 14.

A mid-race crash saw Adriano Malori (Movistar) and Michele Scarponi (Astana) go down. Malori was reported to have sustained a broken collarbone and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A three-man move of Eduard Grosu (Nippo Vini Fantini,) Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) pushed their breakaway lead out to nearly nine minutes. But even an advantage that big proved to be too little for a course that ended on such challenging terrain, and with teams Tinkoff, AG2R La Mondiale, Trek-Segafredo, Bardiani CSF and Cannondale-Drapac setting up a chase behind for their climbers, that gap was slashed to only two minutes as they approached the first climb to Superga.

Kennaugh attacked his breakaway companions and cleared the way for a solo move on the first trip up Superga, pushing on the climb and quickly building a lead on Grosu and De Marchi, but his lead back to the main field dropped to roughly 1:30 as he reached the mid-way point on the the climb inside 20km to go.

Trek-Segafredo led what was left of the main field over the final sections of that climb. Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) made a move from that group and no one joined him as he caught and passed stragglers De Marchi and Grosu, who struggled after spending so much of their energy in the day's breakaway.

Kennaugh's gap continued to drop to 30 seconds over Zardini, who managed to build only 30 seconds on the field behind. The Italian took in water bottles over the top as Astana led the field of about 30 riders only a few feet from his back wheel.

Kennaugh took some risks on the tricky descent, leaning into each tight corner to hold 18 seconds over the Astana-led peloton, but with only 14km to go and one last, decisive climb to the finish, his efforts seemed useless in holding off the charging field full of the climbing favourites.

The technical descent caused the main group split further and the gap to Kennaugh closed down to just a handful of seconds at the bottom, with 10km to go.

Astana were the team to beat with defending champion Diego Rosa, Fabio Aru and Lopez all in the mix at the base of the last climb. AG2R La Mondiale were the first to attack and forced a small front group of 11 quality riders to detached off the front of the race.

Cannondale-Drapac had two cards to play with Uran and Woods. It was the Canadian who made the first bid for glory on the steep slopes to Superga but with four kilometres to go, it was a big roll of the dice. After an initial out-of-the-saddle effort on the climb, Woods looked over his shoulder saw that he had cleared the group, and he sat down to settle into a more controlled rhythm. Astana's Lopez quickly emerged behind in an effort to bridge across to Woods.

Woods got out of his saddle to push on through the steeper sections, and forced Lopez to work harder to close the gap but the Colombian made the junction with just over two kilometres to the line.

There was a brief partnership between the two riders but all bets were off when Lopez attacked to try and shake Woods from his wheel. The two wrestled into the final kilometre and a half but Woods sat tight onto Lopez's back wheel.

"I knew Rigo was going really well, he was really strong, so I figured that if I could put the pressure on and force other teams to do the work, then Rigo would get a bit more of a ride. Lopez bridge up to be and I didn't want to pull through because I knew Rigo was going really well," Woods said.

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Matvey Mamykin (Katusha) and Alessio Taliani (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) formed the next chase but they were quickly caught by the heavy-hitting climbers.

Bardet jumped out of that group in pursuit of the two leaders Woods and Lopez, while Uran sat in, knowing he had a strong card to play in Woods up the road.

Lopez attacked Woods again but the Cannondale rider managed to hang on through the final kilometre. Woods made a last bid for the win with 700 metres to go but the attack wasn't strong enough to rid himself of Lopez. The Astana man made his last, winning attack, and proved to be the better of the two as he raced toward the finish line alone.
 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4:13:36
2Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:09
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:14
4Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:21
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:27
8Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:32
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
11Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:52
15Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:02
16Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:10
17Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
18Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:26
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
22Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:37
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:43
24Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:59
25Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
27Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:07
28Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:14
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:24
30Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:03:28
32Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:04:04
34Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:14
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:21
36Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:04:58
37Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:05:22
38Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:34
39Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:42
40Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
42Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:59
43Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:32
44Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:06:40
46Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:13
47Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
48Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:08:14
50Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
51Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
54Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
56Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
57Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
58Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
59Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
60Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
61Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
62Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
63Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
64Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
69Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
70Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:10:09
73Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:10:15
74Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Tinkoff Team
75Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:31
76Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:21
77Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:11:38
78Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
79Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:11:39
80Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
82Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
86Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
91Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
92Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:11:45
93Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:11:56
94Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:01
95Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
96Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:16:41
97Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFSerghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFFrancesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFRicardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFToms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFAlexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFKirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFKristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
DNFRui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
DNFJonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAlessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFJoaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFDmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAlberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFAngel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast

Latest on Cyclingnews