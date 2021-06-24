Trending

Migration Gravel: Laurens ten Dam beats Boswell by 3 minutes on stage 2

By

Kenyan Nancie Akinyi wins 174km stage 2 for women

Laurens ten Dam shown behind Ian Boswell on stage 2
Laurens ten Dam shown behind Ian Boswell on stage 2 (Image credit: Migration Gravel/Shift Cycling Culture)

Brief results - stage 2 men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Ten Dam 7:12:55
2Ian Boswell 0:03:10
3Suleman Kangangi 0:06:38
4Geoffrey Langat 0:15:33
5Thomas Dekker 0:35:53
6Kenneth Karaya 0:35:54
7Kato Paul 0:57:06
8Wasswa Peter 0:57:44
9Edwin Keiya 1:06:03
10Jean Eric Habimana 1:09:03

Results - stage 2 women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nancie Akinyi 10:02:24
2Betsy Welch 0:14:35
3Mieke Luten 1:14:12
4Dorien Geertsema
DNFNicola Greene
DNFCatherine Kariuki
DNFApril Kelley
DNFJane Kawira

