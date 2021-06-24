Migration Gravel: Laurens ten Dam beats Boswell by 3 minutes on stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Kenyan Nancie Akinyi wins 174km stage 2 for women
Stage 2:
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Ten Dam
|7:12:55
|2
|Ian Boswell
|0:03:10
|3
|Suleman Kangangi
|0:06:38
|4
|Geoffrey Langat
|0:15:33
|5
|Thomas Dekker
|0:35:53
|6
|Kenneth Karaya
|0:35:54
|7
|Kato Paul
|0:57:06
|8
|Wasswa Peter
|0:57:44
|9
|Edwin Keiya
|1:06:03
|10
|Jean Eric Habimana
|1:09:03
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nancie Akinyi
|10:02:24
|2
|Betsy Welch
|0:14:35
|3
|Mieke Luten
|1:14:12
|4
|Dorien Geertsema
|DNF
|Nicola Greene
|DNF
|Catherine Kariuki
|DNF
|April Kelley
|DNF
|Jane Kawira
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Migration Gravel: Laurens ten Dam beats Boswell by 3 minutes on stage 2Kenyan Nancie Akinyi wins 174km stage 2 for women
-
2021 Tour de France team presentation from Brittany – GalleryGrand Départ begins Saturday with stage 1 from Brest with favourites Pogacar, Roglic, Uran, Alaphilippe, Thomas and Porte
-
Koen de Kort has three fingers amputated in emergency surgeryTrek-Segafredo rider severely injures hand in non-cycling accident
-
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig 'super excited' to be racing La CourseDanish rider set to represent her country at the Tokyo Olympic Games
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.