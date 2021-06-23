Trending

Migration Gravel: Laurens ten Dam wins stage 1 for men

Women's stage 1 goes to American Betsy Welch

Scenery in Kenya for Migration Gravel Race 2021
Scenery in Kenya for Migration Gravel Race 2021 (Image credit: Migration Gravel Race)

Brief Results - stage 1 men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Ten Dam 4:48:59
2Suleman Kangangi 0:12:29
3Thomas Dekker 0:22:03
4Kenneth Karaya
5Jordan Schleck 0:35:33
6Alvaro Galindo Zamarro 0:35:35
7John Kariuki 0:44:48
8Edwin Keiya 0:44:49
9Eric Muhoza 0:45:45
10Tom Oosterdijk 0:45:46

Results - stage 1 women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Betsy Welch 6:46:00
2Nancie Akinyi 0:43:24
3Dorien Geertsema 1:24:26
4Mieke Luten
5April Kelley 1:48:38
6Nicola Greene 1:56:20
7Catherine Kariuki 3:58:07
8Jane Kawira 4:13:21
DNFIman Kagumba

