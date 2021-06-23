Migration Gravel: Laurens ten Dam wins stage 1 for men
By Cyclingnews
Women's stage 1 goes to American Betsy Welch
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Ten Dam
|4:48:59
|2
|Suleman Kangangi
|0:12:29
|3
|Thomas Dekker
|0:22:03
|4
|Kenneth Karaya
|5
|Jordan Schleck
|0:35:33
|6
|Alvaro Galindo Zamarro
|0:35:35
|7
|John Kariuki
|0:44:48
|8
|Edwin Keiya
|0:44:49
|9
|Eric Muhoza
|0:45:45
|10
|Tom Oosterdijk
|0:45:46
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Betsy Welch
|6:46:00
|2
|Nancie Akinyi
|0:43:24
|3
|Dorien Geertsema
|1:24:26
|4
|Mieke Luten
|5
|April Kelley
|1:48:38
|6
|Nicola Greene
|1:56:20
|7
|Catherine Kariuki
|3:58:07
|8
|Jane Kawira
|4:13:21
|DNF
|Iman Kagumba
