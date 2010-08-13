Renault wins stage 2
Delpech takes over general classfication lead
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|4:15:41
|2
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|3
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester
|0:00:02
|6
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:06
|8
|François Lancon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|9
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:08
|10
|Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Clément Mahé (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|0:00:37
|12
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|0:00:55
|13
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|16
|David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|17
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
|18
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|19
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|20
|Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|21
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|23
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|25
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|26
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|29
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|30
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|31
|Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|32
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|33
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|34
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|35
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|36
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|37
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|38
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|39
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|40
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|41
|Grégory Brenes (CRc) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|42
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|43
|Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|45
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|46
|Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|47
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|48
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|49
|Jérémy Loric (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|50
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|51
|Nicolas David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|52
|Vincent Rouxel (Fra) UC Briochine
|53
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|54
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|55
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|56
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|58
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|59
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|60
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|61
|James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|63
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|64
|Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) AC Lanester
|65
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|66
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|67
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|68
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|69
|Quentin Have (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|70
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|71
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|72
|Tom Copeland (GBr) Brest Iroise 2000
|73
|Ludovic Bret (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|74
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|75
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|76
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) AC Lanester
|77
|Michal Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
|78
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|79
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|80
|Ronan Poulizac (Fra) UC Briochine
|81
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|82
|Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) UC Briochine
|83
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|84
|Walter Fer Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|85
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester
|87
|Aurelien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:17
|88
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|0:02:13
|89
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) UC Briochine
|0:02:32
|90
|Gwénaël Simon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|91
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|92
|Grégoire Le Calvé (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|0:02:45
|93
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|94
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|95
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|96
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:03:15
|97
|Corentin Maugé (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|98
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|0:04:54
|99
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:06:05
|100
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|101
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|102
|Philip Gale (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
|103
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|0:06:25
|104
|Jonathan Balbuena (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:06:29
|105
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket
|106
|Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Great Britain
|107
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|0:06:44
|108
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|109
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) UC Briochine
|0:08:09
|110
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|111
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:08:14
|112
|Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|0:11:44
|113
|Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|114
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|0:15:45
|115
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|116
|Ingar Stokstad (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:17:15
|117
|Simon Le Guével (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|118
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:18:35
|119
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|120
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|DNS
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|DNF
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|DNF
|Yoshiaki Shimada (Jpn) Austreberthe Pavilly
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|DNF
|Yann Rault (Fra) AC Lanester
|DNF
|Yoann David (Fra) AC Lanester
|DNF
|Mickaël Lemasson (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|DNF
|Julien Trehin (Fra) UC Briochine
|DNF
|Étienne Pierret (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|DNF
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|DNF
|Florian Boisseau (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|DNF
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|DNF
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|DNF
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|DNF
|Filip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|DNF
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8:22:10
|2
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:02
|4
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:12
|5
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:22
|6
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|8
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|0:00:25
|9
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:30
|10
|Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) UC Briochine
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|0:00:31
|12
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:55
|13
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|16
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|17
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|18
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|19
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|20
|Nicolas David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|21
|Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|22
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:58
|23
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:01:39
|24
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:03:25
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|26
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|0:08:43
|27
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|28
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|29
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|0:11:01
|30
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|31
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|32
|James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|34
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:11:05
|35
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|36
|Aurelien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:11:23
|37
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:12:17
|38
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester
|0:12:19
|40
|François Lancon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|0:12:23
|41
|Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:12:25
|42
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:12:45
|43
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|0:12:51
|44
|Clément Mahé (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|0:12:54
|45
|David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|0:13:12
|46
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|47
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|48
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|49
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|50
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|51
|Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|52
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|53
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|54
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|55
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
|56
|Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|57
|Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|58
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|59
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|60
|Grégory Brenes (CRc) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|61
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|62
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|63
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|64
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
|65
|Walter Fer Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|66
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|67
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|68
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|69
|Vincent Rouxel (Fra) UC Briochine
|70
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|71
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|72
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|73
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|74
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|75
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|76
|Tom Copeland (GBr) Brest Iroise 2000
|77
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|78
|Jérémy Loric (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|79
|Ludovic Bret (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|80
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) AC Lanester
|82
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|83
|Quentin Have (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|84
|Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) AC Lanester
|85
|Michal Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
|86
|Ronan Poulizac (Fra) UC Briochine
|87
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|88
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester
|89
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|0:14:30
|90
|Gwénaël Simon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|0:14:46
|91
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) UC Briochine
|0:14:49
|92
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|93
|Grégoire Le Calvé (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|0:15:02
|94
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|95
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|96
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:15:32
|97
|Corentin Maugé (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|98
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:11
|99
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|0:17:08
|100
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|0:18:22
|101
|Philip Gale (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
|102
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|103
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|0:18:42
|104
|Jonathan Balbuena (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:18:46
|105
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket
|106
|Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Great Britain
|107
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|0:19:01
|108
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|109
|Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|0:19:32
|110
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|0:20:26
|111
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|112
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) UC Briochine
|113
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:20:31
|114
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|0:23:16
|115
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|0:23:33
|116
|Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|0:24:01
|117
|Ingar Stokstad (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:27:21
|118
|Simon Le Guével (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|0:29:32
|119
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:30:52
|120
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:32:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy