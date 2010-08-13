Trending

Renault wins stage 2

Delpech takes over general classfication lead

Image 1 of 22

Daniel Teklehaymanot (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme).

Daniel Teklehaymanot (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme).
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 22

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) leads Armindo Fonseca (Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin).

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) leads Armindo Fonseca (Cotes d'Armor Marie Morin).
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 22

Guillaume Boivin tries to hold onto the leader's jersey.

Guillaume Boivin tries to hold onto the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 22

Jean Luc Delpech (Bretagne - Schuller) is the new race leader.

Jean Luc Delpech (Bretagne - Schuller) is the new race leader.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 22

Bretagne - Schuller rider Jean Luc Delpech gets the kisses as race leader.

Bretagne - Schuller rider Jean Luc Delpech gets the kisses as race leader.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 22

Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis).

Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 22

Johan Le Bon was the first to go on the attack.

Johan Le Bon was the first to go on the attack.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 22

The main group comes through the start-finish.

The main group comes through the start-finish.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 22

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 22

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 22

The peloton, led by SpiderTech pb Planet Energy riders.

The peloton, led by SpiderTech pb Planet Energy riders.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 12 of 22

The escape with Bram Schmitz leading.

The escape with Bram Schmitz leading.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 13 of 22

The classification leaders on the podium.

The classification leaders on the podium.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 14 of 22

Cl

Cl
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 15 of 22

Maxime Renault (Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon) on the podium.

Maxime Renault (Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 16 of 22

Maxime Renault was the surprise stage winner.

Maxime Renault was the surprise stage winner.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 17 of 22

The peloton passes through the finish line for the start of another lap.

The peloton passes through the finish line for the start of another lap.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 18 of 22

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus).

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus).
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 19 of 22

Shinichi Fukushima (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) on the podium.

Shinichi Fukushima (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 20 of 22

The SpiderTech team chased the breakaway hard.

The SpiderTech team chased the breakaway hard.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 21 of 22

SpiderTech rolls on the front of the peloton.

SpiderTech rolls on the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 22 of 22

Steve Bauer and Guillaume Boivin lead the break.

Steve Bauer and Guillaume Boivin lead the break.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon4:15:41
2Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
3Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
4Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
5Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester0:00:02
6Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
7Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:06
8François Lancon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
9Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:08
10Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Clément Mahé (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme0:00:37
12Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme0:00:55
13Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
14Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
16David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
17Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
18Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
19Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
20Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
21Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
23Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
24Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
25Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
26Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
27Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Bianchi
29Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
30Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
31Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
32Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
33Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
34Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
35Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
36Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
37Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
38Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
39Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
40Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
41Grégory Brenes (CRc) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
42Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
43Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain
44Florian Le Corre (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
45Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
46Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
47Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
48Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
49Jérémy Loric (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
50Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
51Nicolas David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
52Vincent Rouxel (Fra) UC Briochine
53Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
54Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
55Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
56Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Anthony Vignes (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
58Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
59Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
60James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
61James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain
62Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
63Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
64Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) AC Lanester
65Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
66Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
67Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
68Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
69Quentin Have (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
70Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
71Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
72Tom Copeland (GBr) Brest Iroise 2000
73Ludovic Bret (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
74Colin Menc Molina (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
75Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
76Vincent Guezennec (Fra) AC Lanester
77Michal Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
78Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
79Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
80Ronan Poulizac (Fra) UC Briochine
81Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
82Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) UC Briochine
83Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
84Walter Fer Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
85Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester
87Aurelien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:01:17
88Julien Jegou (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme0:02:13
89Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) UC Briochine0:02:32
90Gwénaël Simon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
91Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
92Grégoire Le Calvé (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme0:02:45
93Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
94Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
95Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
96Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:03:15
97Corentin Maugé (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
98Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme0:04:54
99Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:06:05
100Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
101Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
102Philip Gale (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
103Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon0:06:25
104Jonathan Balbuena (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:06:29
105Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket
106Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Great Britain
107Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy0:06:44
108Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
109Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) UC Briochine0:08:09
110Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
111Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:08:14
112Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique0:11:44
113Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
114Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy0:15:45
115Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
116Ingar Stokstad (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:17:15
117Simon Le Guével (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
118Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:18:35
119David Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
120Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:20:12
DNSKi Ho Choi (HKg) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
DNFGaylord Cumont (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
DNFYoshiaki Shimada (Jpn) Austreberthe Pavilly
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFMatthieu Jeannes (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
DNFYann Rault (Fra) AC Lanester
DNFYoann David (Fra) AC Lanester
DNFMickaël Lemasson (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
DNFJulien Trehin (Fra) UC Briochine
DNFÉtienne Pierret (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
DNFMathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
DNFFlorian Boisseau (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
DNFJunoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
DNFAnuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
DNFJack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
DNFFilip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket
DNFJorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
DNFFrancesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Qin Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8:22:10
2Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
3Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:02
4Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:12
5Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:22
6Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
7Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
8Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket0:00:25
9Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:30
10Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) UC Briochine
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy0:00:31
12Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:55
13Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Bianchi
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
16Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
17Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
18Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
19Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
20Nicolas David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
21Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
22Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:58
23Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:01:39
24Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:03:25
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
26Florian Le Corre (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon0:08:43
27Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
28Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
29Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U Pays de la Loire0:11:01
30Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
31Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
32James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain
33Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
34Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:11:05
35Colin Menc Molina (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
36Aurelien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:11:23
37Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:12:17
38Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
39Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester0:12:19
40François Lancon (Fra) Brest Iroise 20000:12:23
41Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:12:25
42Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:12:45
43Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket0:12:51
44Clément Mahé (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme0:12:54
45David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme0:13:12
46Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
47Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
48Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
49Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
50Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
51Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
52Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
53Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
54Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
55Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
56Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
57Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain
58Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
60Grégory Brenes (CRc) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
61Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
62Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
63Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
64Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
65Walter Fer Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
66Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
67Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
68Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
69Vincent Rouxel (Fra) UC Briochine
70Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
71Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
72Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
73Anthony Vignes (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
74James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
75Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
76Tom Copeland (GBr) Brest Iroise 2000
77Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
78Jérémy Loric (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
79Ludovic Bret (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
80Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Vincent Guezennec (Fra) AC Lanester
82Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
83Quentin Have (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
84Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) AC Lanester
85Michal Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
86Ronan Poulizac (Fra) UC Briochine
87Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
88Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester
89Julien Jegou (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme0:14:30
90Gwénaël Simon (Fra) Brest Iroise 20000:14:46
91Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) UC Briochine0:14:49
92Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
93Grégoire Le Calvé (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme0:15:02
94Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
95Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
96Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:15:32
97Corentin Maugé (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
98Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:11
99Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme0:17:08
100Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon0:18:22
101Philip Gale (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
102Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
103Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon0:18:42
104Jonathan Balbuena (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:18:46
105Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket
106Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Great Britain
107Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy0:19:01
108Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
109Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique0:19:32
110Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy0:20:26
111Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
112Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) UC Briochine
113Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:20:31
114David Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy0:23:16
115Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket0:23:33
116Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise 20000:24:01
117Ingar Stokstad (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:27:21
118Simon Le Guével (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme0:29:32
119Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:30:52
120Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:32:29

