Haas dominates queen stage
Final day GC shakeup unlikely
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas
|2:44:38
|2
|Steele Von Hoff
|0:00:26
|3
|Jason Spencer
|0:00:30
|4
|Kristian Juel
|0:00:49
|5
|Campbell Flakemore
|0:00:59
|6
|Eric Sheppard
|0:01:10
|7
|Brodie Talbot
|0:01:16
|8
|Brendan Brooks
|0:01:20
|9
|Brock Roberts
|0:01:29
|10
|William Lind
|0:02:03
|11
|Oliver Kent-Spark
|0:02:09
|12
|Michael Smith
|0:02:11
|13
|Ryan Obst
|0:02:15
|14
|Blake Hose
|0:02:40
|15
|Joel Stearnes
|0:03:26
|16
|Andrew Margison
|0:04:00
|17
|Mark Jamieson
|0:04:09
|18
|Rhys Gillett
|0:04:09
|19
|Trent Morey
|0:04:19
|20
|Reece Edwards
|0:04:45
|21
|David Abraham
|0:05:05
|22
|Glenn O'shea
|0:05:38
|23
|Anthony Giacoppo
|0:05:41
|24
|Stephen Bomball
|0:05:58
|25
|Stuart Smith
|0:07:18
|26
|Luke Davison
|0:07:48
|27
|Andrew Christie
|0:08:57
|28
|Aaron Eynaud
|0:13:08
|29
|Michael Baker
|0:13:14
|30
|Craig Evers
|0:14:31
|31
|Nathan Chiswell
|0:16:05
|32
|Chris Jahnz
|0:23:03
|33
|James Butler
|0:28:16
|34
|Matthew Heath
|0:37:07
|35
|Steven Del Gallo
|DNF
|Jonathan Lovelock
|DNF
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones
|DNF
|Vaughn Allan
|DNF
|Simon Ackling
|DNS
|Aaron Jones
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Haas
|2
|Steele Von Hoff
|3
|Jason Spencer
