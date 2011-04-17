Trending

Results

Elite Men - Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas2:44:38
2Steele Von Hoff0:00:26
3Jason Spencer0:00:30
4Kristian Juel0:00:49
5Campbell Flakemore0:00:59
6Eric Sheppard0:01:10
7Brodie Talbot0:01:16
8Brendan Brooks0:01:20
9Brock Roberts0:01:29
10William Lind0:02:03
11Oliver Kent-Spark0:02:09
12Michael Smith0:02:11
13Ryan Obst0:02:15
14Blake Hose0:02:40
15Joel Stearnes0:03:26
16Andrew Margison0:04:00
17Mark Jamieson0:04:09
18Rhys Gillett0:04:09
19Trent Morey0:04:19
20Reece Edwards0:04:45
21David Abraham0:05:05
22Glenn O'shea0:05:38
23Anthony Giacoppo0:05:41
24Stephen Bomball0:05:58
25Stuart Smith0:07:18
26Luke Davison0:07:48
27Andrew Christie0:08:57
28Aaron Eynaud0:13:08
29Michael Baker0:13:14
30Craig Evers0:14:31
31Nathan Chiswell0:16:05
32Chris Jahnz0:23:03
33James Butler0:28:16
34Matthew Heath0:37:07
35Steven Del Gallo
DNFJonathan Lovelock
DNFEtienne Blumstein-Jones
DNFVaughn Allan
DNFSimon Ackling
DNSAaron Jones

Provisional General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Haas
2Steele Von Hoff
3Jason Spencer

