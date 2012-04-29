Obrien, Jacobs wrap up overall win in Sheffield
Earle, Jacobs take final stage victory
Stage 3: Sheffield - Sheffield
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2:33:12
|2
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:00:06
|4
|Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:09
|5
|Jack Haig (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:00:13
|6
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:00:32
|7
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:33
|8
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|Phil Mundy (Team SASI)
|10
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|Johnie Walker (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|12
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:00:34
|13
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:35
|14
|Nicolas Dougal (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|15
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:36
|16
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|17
|Karl Evans (Team SASI)
|0:00:37
|18
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:01:04
|19
|Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|20
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:01:19
|21
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|22
|Ben Hill (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|23
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|24
|Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|25
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast)
|0:01:20
|26
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|27
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:01:59
|28
|Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|29
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:02:00
|30
|Rene Kolbach (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|31
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra CC)
|0:02:01
|32
|Andrew Roe (Team SASI)
|33
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:02:23
|34
|James Boal (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:03:52
|35
|Rowan Dever (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|36
|David Edwards (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:04:13
|37
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI)
|0:05:20
|38
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:05:35
|39
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|40
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:07:19
|41
|James Hepburn (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:07:43
|42
|Mitchel Lovelock Fay (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|43
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:09:45
|44
|Ryan Obst (Norwood)
|0:09:46
|45
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:09:47
|46
|Andrew Margison
|0:10:22
|47
|Jordan Kerby (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:12:55
|48
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI)
|0:22:03
|49
|Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|DNF
|Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|DNF
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|DNF
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Brock Roberts (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|DNF
|Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
|DNF
|Luke Padgett (Launceston City CC)
|DNF
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|DNF
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
|DNF
|Matthew Linden (Suzuki/Trek)
|DNF
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|David Gillies
|DNF
|Callum Fagg (TasVend)
|DNF
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Canberra CC)
|DNF
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|DNF
|Jackson Law (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|DNF
|James Love
|DNF
|James Cummings
|DNF
|Daniel Firmston (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|DNF
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|DNF
|Steven Del Gallo (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|DNF
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Ed Bissaker (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|DNF
|Trenton Day (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|DNF
|Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
|DNF
|Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|DNF
|Jack Beckinsale (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|DNF
|Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|Nicholas Horsley (Hobart Wheelers)
|DNF
|Billy Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
|DNF
|Andrew Christie
|DNF
|James Butler (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|DNF
|David Abraham (Launceston City CC)
|DNF
|Cameron Peterson (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|DNF
|Samuel Mccallum (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Remi Valentin (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|DNF
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|Pascal Lussier-Duquette (MA Cycling)
|DNF
|Nicholas Brain (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|DNF
|Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|2:28:49
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:08
|3
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:01:09
|4
|Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle CC)
|0:01:13
|5
|Sue Forsyth
|0:01:22
|6
|Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:56
|7
|Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|0:08:36
|8
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|9
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|10
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|11
|Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
|12
|Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:08:37
|13
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|14
|Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|15
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|16
|Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|17
|Heidi Buntrock (SKCC Giant)
|0:08:38
|18
|Laura Meadley (Canberra CC)
|19
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:09:01
|20
|Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)
|0:09:32
|21
|Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)
|22
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|0:11:39
|23
|Liz Hall (Total Rush)
|24
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)
|0:13:53
|25
|Emma Viotto (Canberra CC)
|0:24:54
|26
|Grace Phang (SKCC Giant)
|0:25:50
|DNF
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki / Trek)
|DNF
|Carly Williams (Total Rush)
|DNF
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|DNF
|Angela Mcclure (Norwood CC)
|DNF
|Kellie Mathers (Total Rush)
|DNF
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Linfield
|2:46:49
|2
|Alexander Morgan (Blackburn CC)
|3
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (shm cc)
|0:00:33
|4
|Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:00:34
|5
|Thomas Hamilton (ADCC)
|6
|Thomas Kaesler (Kilkenny)
|0:00:40
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC)
|0:03:44
|8
|Robert Power (MCC)
|0:04:46
|9
|Ryan Cavanagh (Sunshine Coast CC)
|0:09:41
|10
|Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC)
|11
|Matthew Nicholson (Launceston City CC)
|12
|Brendon Meney (Midland Cycle Club)
|0:09:42
|13
|Trent Derecourt (Track Cycling WA)
|14
|Oliver Anderson (Norwood Cycling Club)
|15
|Ayden Toovey (Mudgee CC)
|16
|Oliver Martin (Launceston City CC)
|17
|Brendan Hill
|0:09:43
|18
|Joshua Lind (Canberra CC)
|0:14:16
|DNF
|Liam White (Ballarat Sebastopol CC)
|DNF
|Camden Bush (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
|DNF
|Michael Hale (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Canberra CC)
|DNF
|Nicholas Bien (Blackburn CC)
|DNF
|Nathan Booth (Canberra CC)
|DNF
|Jesse Ewart (KOCC)
|DNF
|Rafeal Vainikka (Logan City CC)
|DNF
|Ben Carman (Logan City CC)
|DNF
|Michael Astell (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|DNF
|Evan Hull (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|DNF
|Nicholas Schultz (Sunshine Coast CC)
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Port Adelaide CC)
|DNF
|Theodore Yates (Northern Districts CC WA)
|DNF
|Tirian Mcmanus (Southern Cross CC)
|DNF
|Luke Vitler (Midland Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Nathan Bradshaw (St George CC)
|DNF
|Jesse Kerrison (Gold Coast Goldstars CC)
|DNF
|Kierin Lewis (Tamworth Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Bryce Morey (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
|DNF
|Benjamin Fox (Inverell Cycle N Tri)
|DNF
|Jacob Restall (Townsville)
|DNF
|Joshua Harrison (Central Districts CC)
|DNF
|Luke Williams (NSWIS)
|DNF
|Jacob Langham (City Burnie Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Jack Mcculloch (St. George CC)
|DNF
|Nathan Hinkley (George Town CC)
|DNF
|Drew Popperwell (Midland CC)
|DNF
|Jordan Payne (Mudgee Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Philip Jermyn (Canberra CC)
|DNF
|Reece Robinson (Hunter District CC)
|DNF
|Alex Beedie (Coffs Harbour CC)
|DNF
|Patrick Sharpe (Randwick Botany CC)
|DNF
|Nathan Lyons (Peel Districts CC)
|DNF
|Scott Bowden (Hobart Wheelers)
|DNF
|Torben Partridge-Madsen (Hobart Wheelers)
|DNF
|Matthew Harris (Adelaide)
|DNF
|Jake Mcmahon (Launceston City CC)
|DNF
|Jackson Mawby (Northern Districts CC WA)
|DNF
|Louis Maney (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|DNF
|Justin Gassner (Central Districts CC)
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Canberra CC)
|DNF
|Ryan Thomas (Inverell Cycle N' Tri)
|DNF
|Kyle Thompson (Caulfeild Carnegie CC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Roper (Gold Coast Cats)
|2:30:03
|2
|Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton)
|3
|Jessica Mundy (Norwood CC)
|4
|Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle CC)
|5
|Allison Rice (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:00:01
|6
|Elissa Wundersitz (Midland CC)
|0:07:23
|7
|Kayla Salopek (Marconi CC)
|8
|Madeline Marshall (Canberra CC)
|0:11:36
|9
|Laura Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
|0:30:35
|DNF
|Emily Mcredmond (Peel Districs CC)
|DNF
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC)
|DNF
|Holly Heffernan (Illawarra)
|DNF
|Georgia Baker (Northern Districts CC)
|DNF
|Alexandra O'dea (Rockhampton)
|DNF
|Toni Abbisogni (Bendigo CC)
|DNF
|Samantha Fromentin (South Coast CC)
|DNF
|Kelsey Robson (Northern Districts CC)
|DNF
|Carla Franson (Central Districts CC)
|DNF
|Stacey Riedel (South Coast CC)
|DNF
|Jamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5:39:46
|2
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:25
|3
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:45
|4
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:10
|5
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:51
|6
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:03:26
|7
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:54
|8
|Phil Mundy (Team SASI)
|0:03:57
|9
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:04:04
|10
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:05:33
|11
|Jack Haig (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:05:58
|12
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:06:18
|13
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:06:26
|14
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:07:02
|15
|Karl Evans (Team SASI)
|0:07:10
|16
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:07:49
|17
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:08:05
|18
|Nicolas Dougal (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:08:13
|19
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:08:30
|20
|David Edwards (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:08:33
|21
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast)
|0:08:43
|22
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:08:54
|23
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:09:19
|24
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:10:13
|25
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:10:26
|26
|Ben Hill (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:10:38
|27
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:11:35
|28
|Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:11:37
|29
|Andrew Roe (Team SASI)
|0:11:39
|30
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra CC)
|0:13:06
|31
|James Boal (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:14:27
|32
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:14:41
|33
|Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:15:24
|34
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI)
|0:15:40
|35
|Mitchel Lovelock Fay (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:15:48
|36
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:15:51
|37
|Johnie Walker (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:17:13
|38
|Jordan Kerby (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:19:23
|39
|Rene Kolbach (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:20:39
|40
|Andrew Margison (George Town cycling club)
|0:20:52
|41
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:22:13
|42
|Rowan Dever (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:22:52
|43
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:23:13
|44
|Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:23:40
|45
|Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:36:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|4:50:19
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:15
|3
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:03:00
|4
|Sue Forsyth
|0:03:14
|5
|Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:04:45
|6
|Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle CC)
|0:05:21
|7
|Laura Meadley (Lifecycle CC)
|0:10:02
|8
|Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:10:30
|9
|Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)
|0:11:09
|10
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:11:29
|11
|Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:12:57
|12
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:13:04
|13
|Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
|0:13:06
|14
|Heidi Buntrock (SKCC Giant)
|0:13:22
|15
|Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:13:47
|16
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|0:13:50
|17
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:15:01
|18
|Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|0:15:10
|19
|Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)
|0:15:33
|20
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:15:46
|21
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:18:43
|22
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)
|0:21:58
|23
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|0:24:08
|24
|Emma Viotto (Canberra CC)
|0:33:27
|25
|Liz Hall (Total Rush)
|0:35:45
|26
|Grace Phang (SKCC Giant)
|0:40:06
