Obrien, Jacobs wrap up overall win in Sheffield

Earle, Jacobs take final stage victory

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:33:12
2Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:00:04
3Robbie Hucker (Team Torq/BSS)0:00:06
4Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:09
5Jack Haig (Team Torq/BSS)0:00:13
6Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:00:32
7Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:33
8Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Phil Mundy (Team SASI)
10Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
11Johnie Walker (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
12Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:00:34
13Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:35
14Nicolas Dougal (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
15Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:36
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Karl Evans (Team SASI)0:00:37
18Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:01:04
19Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
20James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:01:19
21Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
22Ben Hill (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
23William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
24Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
25Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast)0:01:20
26William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
27Brenton Jones (Team Torq/BSS)0:01:59
28Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)
29Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:02:00
30Rene Kolbach (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
31Stuart Shaw (Canberra CC)0:02:01
32Andrew Roe (Team SASI)
33Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)0:02:23
34James Boal (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:03:52
35Rowan Dever (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
36David Edwards (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:04:13
37Harry Carpenter (Team SASI)0:05:20
38Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:35
39Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
40Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:19
41James Hepburn (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:07:43
42Mitchel Lovelock Fay (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
43Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)0:09:45
44Ryan Obst (Norwood)0:09:46
45Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:47
46Andrew Margison0:10:22
47Jordan Kerby (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:12:55
48Fraser Northey (Team SASI)0:22:03
49Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
DNFJacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
DNFNathan Elliott (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
DNFAnthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFBrock Roberts (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
DNFStuart Smith (Leongatha)
DNFLuke Padgett (Launceston City CC)
DNFKane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFReuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
DNFKevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
DNFMatthew Linden (Suzuki/Trek)
DNFTrent Morey (Plan B Racing)
DNFDavid Gillies
DNFCallum Fagg (TasVend)
DNFEtienne Blumstein-Jones (Canberra CC)
DNFPeter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
DNFJackson Law (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
DNFJames Love
DNFJames Cummings
DNFDaniel Firmston (Plan B Racing)
DNFPatrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
DNFIvan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
DNFSteven Del Gallo (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
DNFJoel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFEd Bissaker (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
DNFTrenton Day (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
DNFCraig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
DNFTrent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
DNFJack Beckinsale (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
DNFJoel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
DNFAlexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
DNFNicholas Horsley (Hobart Wheelers)
DNFBilly Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
DNFAndrew Christie
DNFJames Butler (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
DNFDavid Abraham (Launceston City CC)
DNFCameron Peterson (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
DNFSamuel Mccallum (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
DNFNicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFRemi Valentin (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
DNFJames Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
DNFPascal Lussier-Duquette (MA Cycling)
DNFNicholas Brain (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
DNFAaron Jones (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
DNFConor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
DNFLuke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)2:28:49
2Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)0:00:08
3Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:01:09
4Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle CC)0:01:13
5Sue Forsyth0:01:22
6Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:01:56
7Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:08:36
8Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
9Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
10Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
11Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
12Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:08:37
13Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
14Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
15Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
16Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
17Heidi Buntrock (SKCC Giant)0:08:38
18Laura Meadley (Canberra CC)
19Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:09:01
20Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)0:09:32
21Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)
22Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)0:11:39
23Liz Hall (Total Rush)
24Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)0:13:53
25Emma Viotto (Canberra CC)0:24:54
26Grace Phang (SKCC Giant)0:25:50
DNFRebecca Wiasak (Suzuki / Trek)
DNFCarly Williams (Total Rush)
DNFJustyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
DNFAngela Mcclure (Norwood CC)
DNFKellie Mathers (Total Rush)
DNFKimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA

Men's under 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Linfield2:46:49
2Alexander Morgan (Blackburn CC)
3Robert-Jon Mccarthy (shm cc)0:00:33
4Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:00:34
5Thomas Hamilton (ADCC)
6Thomas Kaesler (Kilkenny)0:00:40
7Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC)0:03:44
8Robert Power (MCC)0:04:46
9Ryan Cavanagh (Sunshine Coast CC)0:09:41
10Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC)
11Matthew Nicholson (Launceston City CC)
12Brendon Meney (Midland Cycle Club)0:09:42
13Trent Derecourt (Track Cycling WA)
14Oliver Anderson (Norwood Cycling Club)
15Ayden Toovey (Mudgee CC)
16Oliver Martin (Launceston City CC)
17Brendan Hill0:09:43
18Joshua Lind (Canberra CC)0:14:16
DNFLiam White (Ballarat Sebastopol CC)
DNFCamden Bush (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
DNFMichael Hale (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (Canberra CC)
DNFNicholas Bien (Blackburn CC)
DNFNathan Booth (Canberra CC)
DNFJesse Ewart (KOCC)
DNFRafeal Vainikka (Logan City CC)
DNFBen Carman (Logan City CC)
DNFMichael Astell (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
DNFEvan Hull (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
DNFNicholas Schultz (Sunshine Coast CC)
DNFMiles Scotson (Port Adelaide CC)
DNFTheodore Yates (Northern Districts CC WA)
DNFTirian Mcmanus (Southern Cross CC)
DNFLuke Vitler (Midland Cycling Club)
DNFNathan Bradshaw (St George CC)
DNFJesse Kerrison (Gold Coast Goldstars CC)
DNFKierin Lewis (Tamworth Cycle Club)
DNFBryce Morey (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
DNFBenjamin Fox (Inverell Cycle N Tri)
DNFJacob Restall (Townsville)
DNFJoshua Harrison (Central Districts CC)
DNFLuke Williams (NSWIS)
DNFJacob Langham (City Burnie Cycling Club)
DNFJack Mcculloch (St. George CC)
DNFNathan Hinkley (George Town CC)
DNFDrew Popperwell (Midland CC)
DNFJordan Payne (Mudgee Cycle Club)
DNFPhilip Jermyn (Canberra CC)
DNFReece Robinson (Hunter District CC)
DNFAlex Beedie (Coffs Harbour CC)
DNFPatrick Sharpe (Randwick Botany CC)
DNFNathan Lyons (Peel Districts CC)
DNFScott Bowden (Hobart Wheelers)
DNFTorben Partridge-Madsen (Hobart Wheelers)
DNFMatthew Harris (Adelaide)
DNFJake Mcmahon (Launceston City CC)
DNFJackson Mawby (Northern Districts CC WA)
DNFLouis Maney (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
DNFJustin Gassner (Central Districts CC)
DNFSean Whitfield (Canberra CC)
DNFRyan Thomas (Inverell Cycle N' Tri)
DNFKyle Thompson (Caulfeild Carnegie CC

Women's under 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Roper (Gold Coast Cats)2:30:03
2Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton)
3Jessica Mundy (Norwood CC)
4Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle CC)
5Allison Rice (Canberra Cycling Club)0:00:01
6Elissa Wundersitz (Midland CC)0:07:23
7Kayla Salopek (Marconi CC)
8Madeline Marshall (Canberra CC)0:11:36
9Laura Triggs (Southern Cross CC)0:30:35
DNFEmily Mcredmond (Peel Districs CC)
DNFElla Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC)
DNFHolly Heffernan (Illawarra)
DNFGeorgia Baker (Northern Districts CC)
DNFAlexandra O'dea (Rockhampton)
DNFToni Abbisogni (Bendigo CC)
DNFSamantha Fromentin (South Coast CC)
DNFKelsey Robson (Northern Districts CC)
DNFCarla Franson (Central Districts CC)
DNFStacey Riedel (South Coast CC)
DNFJamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong)

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)5:39:46
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:25
3Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:45
4Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:10
5Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:51
6Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:03:26
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:54
8Phil Mundy (Team SASI)0:03:57
9Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:04
10William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:05:33
11Jack Haig (Team Torq/BSS)0:05:58
12Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:18
13Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)0:06:26
14Robbie Hucker (Team Torq/BSS)0:07:02
15Karl Evans (Team SASI)0:07:10
16Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:07:49
17Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:05
18Nicolas Dougal (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:08:13
19James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:08:30
20David Edwards (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:08:33
21Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast)0:08:43
22Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:08:54
23Brenton Jones (Team Torq/BSS)0:09:19
24Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:10:13
25William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:10:26
26Ben Hill (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:10:38
27Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:35
28Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:11:37
29Andrew Roe (Team SASI)0:11:39
30Stuart Shaw (Canberra CC)0:13:06
31James Boal (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:14:27
32Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:41
33Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:15:24
34Harry Carpenter (Team SASI)0:15:40
35Mitchel Lovelock Fay (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:15:48
36Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:15:51
37Johnie Walker (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:17:13
38Jordan Kerby (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:19:23
39Rene Kolbach (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:20:39
40Andrew Margison (George Town cycling club)0:20:52
41Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)0:22:13
42Rowan Dever (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:22:52
43Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:23:13
44Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:23:40
45Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:36:17

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)4:50:19
2Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)0:00:15
3Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:03:00
4Sue Forsyth0:03:14
5Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:04:45
6Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle CC)0:05:21
7Laura Meadley (Lifecycle CC)0:10:02
8Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:10:30
9Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)0:11:09
10Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:11:29
11Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:12:57
12Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:13:04
13Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)0:13:06
14Heidi Buntrock (SKCC Giant)0:13:22
15Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:13:47
16Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)0:13:50
17Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:15:01
18Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:15:10
19Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)0:15:33
20Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:15:46
21Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:18:43
22Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)0:21:58
23Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)0:24:08
24Emma Viotto (Canberra CC)0:33:27
25Liz Hall (Total Rush)0:35:45
26Grace Phang (SKCC Giant)0:40:06

