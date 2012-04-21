Trending

Wiasak wins opening time trial

Kerby fastest among the men

Full Results for Stage 1 and General classification after stage 1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki / Trek)0:22:21
2Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo Vis)0:00:37
3Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:00:40
4Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)0:00:57
5Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:01:00
6Laura Meadley0:01:06
7Cassandra Dodd0:01:16
8Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:01:19
9Sue Forsyth0:01:27
10Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:01:29
11Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)0:01:29
12Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:01:54
13Liz Hall (Total Rush)0:01:57
14Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:01:57
15Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:02:05
16Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)0:02:05
17Justyna Lubkowski (Skcc Giant)0:02:06
18Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo Vis)0:02:07
19Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)0:02:15
20Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)0:02:28
21Heidi Buntrock (Skcc Giant)0:02:35
22Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:02:39
23Carly Williams (Total Rush)0:02:43
24Grace Phang (Skcc Giant)0:02:43
25Kellie Mathers (Total Rush)0:02:44
26Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:03:17
27Madeleine Pape (Skcc Giant)0:03:43
28Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:03:54
29Emma Viotto0:04:09
30Marlena Klaic (Skcc Giant)0:04:11
DNFAngela Mcclure
DNFKimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (Jayco - Honeyshotz )0:29:42
2Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:44
3Ed Bissaker (Jayco - Honeyshotz )0:00:45
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:55
5Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:01:08
6Mitchel Lovelock Fay (Jayco - Honeyshotz )0:01:10
7Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:23
8Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:01:26
9Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)0:01:31
10Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:37
11Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:43
12James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:01:45
13David Edwards (Jayco - Honeyshotz )0:01:56
14Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:59
15Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:04
16Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:02:05
17William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:11
18William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:23
19Ben Hill (Rbs Morgans- Ats )0:02:24
20Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:27
21Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:28
22Nicolas Dougal (Rbs Morgans- Ats )0:02:30
23Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:30
24Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:02:39
25James Boal (John West Cycling Team )0:02:41
26Harry Carpenter (Team Sasi)0:02:43
27Karl Evans (Team Sasi)0:02:45
28Jackson Law (Jayco - Honeyshotz )0:02:47
29Andrew Roe (Team Sasi)0:02:47
30Luke Padgett0:02:51
31Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:52
32Phil Mundy (Team Sasi)0:02:55
33Brenton Jones  (Team Torq/Bss)0:02:56
34Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)0:02:57
35Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:59
36Matthew Linden (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:00
37Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:01
38Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:05
39Fraser Northey (Team Sasi)0:03:06
40Remi Valentin (John West Cycling Team )0:03:08
41Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:09
42James Hepburn (Rbs Morgans- Ats )0:03:16
43Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:03:45
44Brock Roberts (John West Cycling Team )0:03:48
45Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:03:49
46Jack Beckinsale (Jayco - Honeyshotz )0:03:50
47Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)0:03:51
48Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)0:03:57
49Callum Fagg0:04:01
50Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:04:07
51Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:04:25
52Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:25
53Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:04:29
54Jack  Haig (Team Torq/Bss)0:04:33
55Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:04:38
56Stuart Smith0:05:04
57Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:05:13
58Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team )0:05:19
59Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:05:27
60Robbie Hucker  (Team Torq/Bss)0:05:27
61Alexander Maolne (Plan B Racing)0:05:30
62Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:05:30
63Nicholas Horsley0:05:34
64Billy Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)0:05:47
65Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:05:51
66Andrew Margison0:05:53
67David Gillies0:05:55
68Ryan Obst0:06:01
69Andrew Christie0:06:07
70James Butler (John West Cycling Team )0:06:10
71David Abraham0:06:18
72Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:06:24
73Daniel Firmston (Plan B Racing)0:06:26
74Malcolm Rudolph0:06:27
75Cameron Peterson (Rbs Morgans- Ats )0:06:40
76Samuel Mccallum (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:06:43
77James Cummings0:06:44
78Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:48
79Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:06:52
80Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:06:54
81James Love0:07:08
82Etienne Blumstein-Jones0:07:14
83James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:07:44
84Pascal Lussier-Duquette0:07:51
85Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling Team )0:08:08
86Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:08:54
87Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:24
88Trenton Day (Rbs Morgans- Ats )0:10:29
89Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:10:43
90Johnie Walker (Rbs Morgans- Ats )0:12:04
91Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team )0:12:16
92Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team )0:14:33
93Stuart Shaw0:16:54
DNFLuke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Baker0:22:15
2Kelsey Robson (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:19
3Emily Roper0:00:25
4Allison Rice (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:41
5Elissa Wundersitz0:00:43
6Jessica Mundy0:00:51
7Ellen Skerritt0:01:15
8Samantha Fromentin0:01:30
9Emily Mcredmond0:01:31
10Kayla Salopek0:02:04
11Taylah Jennings0:02:10
12Madeline Marshall (Suzuki / Trek)0:02:11
13Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo Vis)0:02:45
14Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA)0:03:15
15Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)0:03:19
16Ella Scanlan-Bloor0:03:37
17Holly Heffernan0:06:55
18Laura Triggs0:11:34
DNFAlexandra O'dea
DNFJamie Leigh Edwards

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan0:31:06
2Miles Scotson0:00:28
3Nicholas Schultz0:00:52
4Robert-Jon Mccarthy0:00:55
5Bradley Linfield0:01:02
6Trent Derecourt0:01:02
7Jesse Kerrison0:01:16
8Luke Vitler0:01:35
9Ryan Cavanagh0:01:36
10Joshua Lind0:01:38
11Robert Power0:01:42
12Jack Cummings0:01:45
13Jacob Restall0:01:47
14Jack Mcculloch0:01:49
15Nicholas Yallouris0:01:49
16Brendon Meney0:02:04
17Brendan Hill0:02:16
18Oliver Martin0:02:22
19Nathan Hinkley0:02:23
20Nathan Lyons0:02:36
21Jordan Payne0:02:40
22Joshua Harrison0:02:46
23Jackson Mawby0:03:00
24Theodore Yates0:03:00
25Michael Hale0:03:01
26Luke Williams0:03:02
27Drew Popperwell0:03:06
28Thomas Hamilton0:03:11
29Bryce Morey0:03:18
30Liam White0:03:19
31Jesse Ewart0:03:21
32Matthew Nicholson0:03:34
33Thomas Kaesler0:03:34
34Michael Astell0:03:34
35Oliver Anderson0:03:43
36Sean Whitfield0:03:50
37Tirian Mcmanus0:03:53
38Scott Bowden0:03:55
39Camden Bush0:03:56
40Nicholas Bien0:04:03
41Justin Gassner0:04:09
42Louis Maney0:04:10
43Nathan Bradshaw0:04:20
44Karl Michelin-Beard0:04:24
45Ryan Thomas0:04:29
46Caleb Ewan0:04:34
47Ayden Toovey0:04:41
48Torben Partridge-Madsen0:04:45
49Kyle Thompson0:05:23
50Alex Beedie0:05:48
51Matthew Harris0:05:56
52Nathan Booth0:06:00
53Evan Hull0:06:26
54Benjamin Fox0:06:40
55Jacob Langham0:07:31
DNFPhilip Jermyn
DNFRafeal Vainikka
DNFBen Carman
DNFKierin Lewis
DNFReece Robinson
DNFPatrick Sharpe
DNFJake Mcmahon

Women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki / Trek7pts
2Torq/Bicycle Superstore28
3Holden Cycling29
4Jayco/Apollo Vis33
5Total Rush42
6Pensar-Hawk Racing43
7Specialized Women Sa50
8Skcc Giant62

Men's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayco - Honeyshotz10pts
2Team Budget Forklifts19
3Genesys Wealth Advisers29
4Charter Mason - Drapac Development48
5Suzuki/Trek69
6Team Sasi82
7Rbs Morgans- Ats83
8Racing Kangaroos90
9Drapac Professional Cycling99
10Pure Tasmania Cycling Team108
11Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining109
11John West Cycling Team109
13Team Torq/Bss147
14Plan B Racing177

