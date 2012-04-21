Wiasak wins opening time trial
Kerby fastest among the men
Stage 1 - Forth Time Trial: Forth - Forth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:22:21
|2
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo Vis)
|0:00:37
|3
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:00:40
|4
|Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:57
|5
|Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:00
|6
|Laura Meadley
|0:01:06
|7
|Cassandra Dodd
|0:01:16
|8
|Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:19
|9
|Sue Forsyth
|0:01:27
|10
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:01:29
|11
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|0:01:29
|12
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:01:54
|13
|Liz Hall (Total Rush)
|0:01:57
|14
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:01:57
|15
|Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:05
|16
|Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
|0:02:05
|17
|Justyna Lubkowski (Skcc Giant)
|0:02:06
|18
|Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo Vis)
|0:02:07
|19
|Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)
|0:02:15
|20
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)
|0:02:28
|21
|Heidi Buntrock (Skcc Giant)
|0:02:35
|22
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:39
|23
|Carly Williams (Total Rush)
|0:02:43
|24
|Grace Phang (Skcc Giant)
|0:02:43
|25
|Kellie Mathers (Total Rush)
|0:02:44
|26
|Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:17
|27
|Madeleine Pape (Skcc Giant)
|0:03:43
|28
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:03:54
|29
|Emma Viotto
|0:04:09
|30
|Marlena Klaic (Skcc Giant)
|0:04:11
|DNF
|Angela Mcclure
|DNF
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco - Honeyshotz )
|0:29:42
|2
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:44
|3
|Ed Bissaker (Jayco - Honeyshotz )
|0:00:45
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:55
|5
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|6
|Mitchel Lovelock Fay (Jayco - Honeyshotz )
|0:01:10
|7
|Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:23
|8
|Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:01:26
|9
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:01:31
|10
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:37
|11
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:43
|12
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:01:45
|13
|David Edwards (Jayco - Honeyshotz )
|0:01:56
|14
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:59
|15
|Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:02:04
|16
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:02:05
|17
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:02:11
|18
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:02:23
|19
|Ben Hill (Rbs Morgans- Ats )
|0:02:24
|20
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:02:27
|21
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:28
|22
|Nicolas Dougal (Rbs Morgans- Ats )
|0:02:30
|23
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:30
|24
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:02:39
|25
|James Boal (John West Cycling Team )
|0:02:41
|26
|Harry Carpenter (Team Sasi)
|0:02:43
|27
|Karl Evans (Team Sasi)
|0:02:45
|28
|Jackson Law (Jayco - Honeyshotz )
|0:02:47
|29
|Andrew Roe (Team Sasi)
|0:02:47
|30
|Luke Padgett
|0:02:51
|31
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:52
|32
|Phil Mundy (Team Sasi)
|0:02:55
|33
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq/Bss)
|0:02:56
|34
|Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:02:57
|35
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:59
|36
|Matthew Linden (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:03:00
|37
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:03:01
|38
|Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:05
|39
|Fraser Northey (Team Sasi)
|0:03:06
|40
|Remi Valentin (John West Cycling Team )
|0:03:08
|41
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:09
|42
|James Hepburn (Rbs Morgans- Ats )
|0:03:16
|43
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:03:45
|44
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling Team )
|0:03:48
|45
|Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:03:49
|46
|Jack Beckinsale (Jayco - Honeyshotz )
|0:03:50
|47
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:03:51
|48
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:03:57
|49
|Callum Fagg
|0:04:01
|50
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:04:07
|51
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:04:25
|52
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:04:25
|53
|Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:04:29
|54
|Jack Haig (Team Torq/Bss)
|0:04:33
|55
|Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:04:38
|56
|Stuart Smith
|0:05:04
|57
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:05:13
|58
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team )
|0:05:19
|59
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:05:27
|60
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq/Bss)
|0:05:27
|61
|Alexander Maolne (Plan B Racing)
|0:05:30
|62
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:05:30
|63
|Nicholas Horsley
|0:05:34
|64
|Billy Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:05:47
|65
|Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:05:51
|66
|Andrew Margison
|0:05:53
|67
|David Gillies
|0:05:55
|68
|Ryan Obst
|0:06:01
|69
|Andrew Christie
|0:06:07
|70
|James Butler (John West Cycling Team )
|0:06:10
|71
|David Abraham
|0:06:18
|72
|Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:06:24
|73
|Daniel Firmston (Plan B Racing)
|0:06:26
|74
|Malcolm Rudolph
|0:06:27
|75
|Cameron Peterson (Rbs Morgans- Ats )
|0:06:40
|76
|Samuel Mccallum (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:06:43
|77
|James Cummings
|0:06:44
|78
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:06:48
|79
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:06:52
|80
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:06:54
|81
|James Love
|0:07:08
|82
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones
|0:07:14
|83
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|0:07:44
|84
|Pascal Lussier-Duquette
|0:07:51
|85
|Nicholas Brain (John West Cycling Team )
|0:08:08
|86
|Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:08:54
|87
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:10:24
|88
|Trenton Day (Rbs Morgans- Ats )
|0:10:29
|89
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:10:43
|90
|Johnie Walker (Rbs Morgans- Ats )
|0:12:04
|91
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team )
|0:12:16
|92
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team )
|0:14:33
|93
|Stuart Shaw
|0:16:54
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Baker
|0:22:15
|2
|Kelsey Robson (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:00:19
|3
|Emily Roper
|0:00:25
|4
|Allison Rice (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:00:41
|5
|Elissa Wundersitz
|0:00:43
|6
|Jessica Mundy
|0:00:51
|7
|Ellen Skerritt
|0:01:15
|8
|Samantha Fromentin
|0:01:30
|9
|Emily Mcredmond
|0:01:31
|10
|Kayla Salopek
|0:02:04
|11
|Taylah Jennings
|0:02:10
|12
|Madeline Marshall (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:02:11
|13
|Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo Vis)
|0:02:45
|14
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA)
|0:03:15
|15
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|0:03:19
|16
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor
|0:03:37
|17
|Holly Heffernan
|0:06:55
|18
|Laura Triggs
|0:11:34
|DNF
|Alexandra O'dea
|DNF
|Jamie Leigh Edwards
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Morgan
|0:31:06
|2
|Miles Scotson
|0:00:28
|3
|Nicholas Schultz
|0:00:52
|4
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy
|0:00:55
|5
|Bradley Linfield
|0:01:02
|6
|Trent Derecourt
|0:01:02
|7
|Jesse Kerrison
|0:01:16
|8
|Luke Vitler
|0:01:35
|9
|Ryan Cavanagh
|0:01:36
|10
|Joshua Lind
|0:01:38
|11
|Robert Power
|0:01:42
|12
|Jack Cummings
|0:01:45
|13
|Jacob Restall
|0:01:47
|14
|Jack Mcculloch
|0:01:49
|15
|Nicholas Yallouris
|0:01:49
|16
|Brendon Meney
|0:02:04
|17
|Brendan Hill
|0:02:16
|18
|Oliver Martin
|0:02:22
|19
|Nathan Hinkley
|0:02:23
|20
|Nathan Lyons
|0:02:36
|21
|Jordan Payne
|0:02:40
|22
|Joshua Harrison
|0:02:46
|23
|Jackson Mawby
|0:03:00
|24
|Theodore Yates
|0:03:00
|25
|Michael Hale
|0:03:01
|26
|Luke Williams
|0:03:02
|27
|Drew Popperwell
|0:03:06
|28
|Thomas Hamilton
|0:03:11
|29
|Bryce Morey
|0:03:18
|30
|Liam White
|0:03:19
|31
|Jesse Ewart
|0:03:21
|32
|Matthew Nicholson
|0:03:34
|33
|Thomas Kaesler
|0:03:34
|34
|Michael Astell
|0:03:34
|35
|Oliver Anderson
|0:03:43
|36
|Sean Whitfield
|0:03:50
|37
|Tirian Mcmanus
|0:03:53
|38
|Scott Bowden
|0:03:55
|39
|Camden Bush
|0:03:56
|40
|Nicholas Bien
|0:04:03
|41
|Justin Gassner
|0:04:09
|42
|Louis Maney
|0:04:10
|43
|Nathan Bradshaw
|0:04:20
|44
|Karl Michelin-Beard
|0:04:24
|45
|Ryan Thomas
|0:04:29
|46
|Caleb Ewan
|0:04:34
|47
|Ayden Toovey
|0:04:41
|48
|Torben Partridge-Madsen
|0:04:45
|49
|Kyle Thompson
|0:05:23
|50
|Alex Beedie
|0:05:48
|51
|Matthew Harris
|0:05:56
|52
|Nathan Booth
|0:06:00
|53
|Evan Hull
|0:06:26
|54
|Benjamin Fox
|0:06:40
|55
|Jacob Langham
|0:07:31
|DNF
|Philip Jermyn
|DNF
|Rafeal Vainikka
|DNF
|Ben Carman
|DNF
|Kierin Lewis
|DNF
|Reece Robinson
|DNF
|Patrick Sharpe
|DNF
|Jake Mcmahon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki / Trek
|7
|pts
|2
|Torq/Bicycle Superstore
|28
|3
|Holden Cycling
|29
|4
|Jayco/Apollo Vis
|33
|5
|Total Rush
|42
|6
|Pensar-Hawk Racing
|43
|7
|Specialized Women Sa
|50
|8
|Skcc Giant
|62
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayco - Honeyshotz
|10
|pts
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|19
|3
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|29
|4
|Charter Mason - Drapac Development
|48
|5
|Suzuki/Trek
|69
|6
|Team Sasi
|82
|7
|Rbs Morgans- Ats
|83
|8
|Racing Kangaroos
|90
|9
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|99
|10
|Pure Tasmania Cycling Team
|108
|11
|Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining
|109
|11
|John West Cycling Team
|109
|13
|Team Torq/Bss
|147
|14
|Plan B Racing
|177
