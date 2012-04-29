Obrien, Jacobs on top in Monia
Budget Forklifts rider looking ominous
Stage 2: Forth - Monia
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2:35:20
|2
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:05
|3
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:07
|4
|Phil Mundy (Team SASI)
|0:02:00
|5
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:04
|6
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:02:22
|7
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:25
|8
|Malcolm Rudolph
|0:02:27
|9
|Jack Haig (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:02:42
|10
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:52
|11
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:03:00
|13
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:17
|14
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:03:21
|15
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:03:28
|16
|Brock Roberts (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:03:33
|17
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:03:45
|18
|David Edwards (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:03:55
|19
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:04:01
|20
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:04:04
|21
|Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:04:06
|22
|Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
|0:04:24
|23
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|24
|Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:04:50
|25
|Karl Evans (Team SASI)
|0:05:19
|26
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:05:34
|27
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:05:47
|28
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|29
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:05:54
|30
|Rowan Dever (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:05:58
|31
|Johnie Walker (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:06:07
|32
|Andrew Margison
|33
|Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:18
|34
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:06:34
|35
|Nicolas Dougal (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:06:39
|36
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Canberra CC)
|0:06:42
|37
|Luke Padgett (Launceston City CC)
|0:07:03
|38
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra CC)
|0:07:10
|39
|Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|40
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:06:11
|41
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:07:11
|42
|David Gillies
|43
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:07:14
|44
|Jordan Kerby (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:07:59
|45
|Andrew Roe (Team SASI)
|0:08:12
|46
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:08:23
|47
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:08:25
|48
|Mitchel Lovelock Fay (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|49
|Ben Hill (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:08:26
|50
|Matthew Linden (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:08:53
|51
|Callum Fagg (TasVend)
|0:09:06
|52
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI)
|0:09:08
|53
|James Love
|0:09:11
|54
|James Boal (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:09:24
|55
|Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:09:54
|56
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:09:57
|57
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:10:07
|58
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:10:23
|59
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|60
|James Cummings
|0:11:20
|61
|Daniel Firmston (Plan B Racing)
|0:12:03
|62
|Jackson Law (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:13:14
|63
|Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:13:47
|64
|Steven Del Gallo (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:14:15
|65
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:14:43
|66
|Rene Kolbach (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:14:51
|67
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:18:36
|68
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:21:06
|DNF
|Ed Bissaker (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|DNF
|Trenton Day (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|DNF
|Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
|DNF
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI)
|DNF
|James Hepburn (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|DNF
|Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|DNF
|Jack Beckinsale (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|DNF
|Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Alexander Maolne (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|Nicholas Horsley
|DNF
|Billy Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
|DNF
|Ryan Obst (Norwood)
|DNF
|Andrew Christie
|DNF
|James Butler (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|DNF
|David Abraham
|DNF
|Cameron Peterson (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|DNF
|Samuel Mccallum (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Remi Valentin (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|DNF
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|Pascal Lussier-Duquette (MA Cycling)
|DNF
|Nicholas Brain (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|DNF
|Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|1:57:47
|2
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|0:00:45
|3
|Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:54
|4
|Laura Meadley (Canberra CC)
|0:01:40
|5
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:01:44
|6
|Sue Forsyth
|0:01:47
|7
|Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:55
|8
|Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)
|0:02:02
|9
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:02:20
|10
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|0:02:52
|11
|Heidi Buntrock (SKCC Giant)
|0:03:30
|12
|Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:37
|13
|Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
|0:03:46
|14
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:03:51
|15
|Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle CC)
|0:04:14
|16
|Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)
|0:05:07
|17
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:05:09
|18
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:27
|19
|Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:31
|20
|Emma Viotto (Canberra CC)
|0:05:44
|21
|Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|0:05:48
|22
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)
|0:06:58
|23
|Angela Mcclure (Norwood CC)
|0:08:57
|24
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:09:31
|25
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|0:09:39
|26
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:10:27
|27
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|0:11:41
|28
|Kellie Mathers (Total Rush)
|0:11:50
|29
|Grace Phang (SKCC Giant)
|0:12:53
|30
|Liz Hall (Total Rush)
|0:23:30
|DNF
|Carly Williams (Total Rush)
|1:23:30
|DNS
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC)
|2:39:29
|2
|Ben Carman (Logan City CC)
|0:00:12
|3
|Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:00:21
|4
|Jesse Ewart (KOCC)
|0:00:38
|5
|Thomas Kaesler (Kilkenny)
|0:00:51
|6
|Jacob Restall (Townsville)
|0:01:14
|7
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (shm cc)
|0:01:18
|8
|Thomas Hamilton (ADCC)
|0:01:34
|9
|Ryan Thomas (Inverell Cycle N' Tri)
|0:01:35
|10
|Brendan Hill
|0:01:38
|11
|Ayden Toovey (Mudgee CC)
|0:01:46
|12
|Justin Gassner (Central Districts CC)
|0:02:14
|13
|Oliver Anderson (Norwood Cycling Club)
|14
|Joshua Harrison (Central Districts CC)
|0:02:24
|15
|Benjamin Fox (Inverell Cycle N Tri)
|0:02:27
|16
|Matthew Nicholson (Launceston City CC)
|0:02:28
|17
|Jesse Kerrison (Gold Coast Goldstars CC)
|0:03:04
|18
|Michael Hale (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
|0:03:08
|19
|Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC)
|0:03:53
|20
|Alexander Morgan (Blackburn CC)
|0:04:10
|21
|Nicholas Schultz (Sunshine Coast CC)
|22
|Trent Derecourt (Track Cycling WA)
|0:04:16
|23
|Brendon Meney (Midland Cycle Club)
|0:04:25
|24
|Oliver Martin (Launceston City CC)
|0:04:33
|25
|Scott Bowden (Hobart Wheelers)
|0:05:41
|26
|Miles Scotson (Port Adelaide CC)
|0:05:50
|27
|Theodore Yates (Northern Districts CC WA)
|0:06:22
|28
|Liam White (Ballarat Sebastopol CC)
|0:06:45
|29
|Nathan Bradshaw (St George CC)
|0:07:00
|30
|Bradley Linfield
|0:08:45
|31
|Ryan Cavanagh (Sunshine Coast CC)
|0:09:09
|32
|Philip Jermyn (Canberra CC)
|0:09:45
|33
|Luke Vitler (Midland Cycling Club)
|0:10:05
|34
|Robert Power (MCC)
|35
|Jack Mcculloch (St. George CC)
|0:15:27
|36
|Nathan Hinkley (George Town CC)
|37
|Kyle Thompson (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
|0:15:46
|38
|Jackson Mawby (Northern Districts CC WA)
|0:18:50
|39
|Louis Maney (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|0:19:32
|40
|Drew Popperwell (Midland CC)
|0:21:10
|DNF
|Camden Bush (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
|1:21:10
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Canberra CC)
|DNF
|Nicholas Bien (Blackburn CC)
|DNF
|Nathan Booth (Canberra CC)
|DNF
|Michael Astell (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|DNF
|Tirian Mcmanus (Southern Cross CC)
|DNF
|Bryce Morey (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
|DNF
|Luke Williams (NSWIS)
|DNF
|Jacob Langham (City Burnie Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Jordan Payne (Mudgee Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Joshua Lind (Canberra CC)
|DNF
|Alex Beedie (Coffs Harbour CC)
|DNF
|Patrick Sharpe (Randwick Botany CC)
|DNF
|Nathan Lyons (Peel Districts CC)
|DNF
|Torben Partridge-Madsen (Hobart Wheelers)
|DNF
|Matthew Harris (Adelaide)
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Canberra CC)
|DNS
|Rafeal Vainikka (Logan City CC)
|DNS
|Evan Hull (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|DNS
|Kierin Lewis (Tamworth Cycle Club)
|DNS
|Reece Robinson (Hunter District CC)
|DNS
|Jake Mcmahon (Launceston City CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Rice (Suzuki / Trek)
|1:58:12
|2
|Emily Roper (Gold Coast Cats)
|0:00:07
|3
|Jessica Mundy (Norwood CC)
|0:00:54
|4
|Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton)
|0:01:54
|5
|Madeline Marshall (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:01:56
|6
|Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle CC)
|0:02:40
|7
|Kayla Salopek (Marconi CC)
|0:04:15
|8
|Georgia Baker (Northern Districts CC)
|0:05:31
|9
|Elissa Wundersitz (Midland CC)
|0:05:59
|10
|Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|0:07:07
|11
|Samantha Fromentin (South Coast CC)
|0:10:28
|12
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|0:11:26
|13
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA)
|0:11:38
|14
|Emily Mcredmond (Peel Districs CC)
|0:12:53
|15
|Laura Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
|0:14:25
|DNF
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC)
|1:14:25
|DNF
|Holly Heffernan (Illawarra)
|DNF
|Kelsey Robson (Suzuki / Trek)
|DNS
|Alexandra O'dea (Rockhampton)
|DNS
|Jamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3:06:25
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:21
|3
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:34
|4
|Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:46
|5
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:24
|6
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:27
|7
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:03:31
|8
|Phil Mundy (Team SASI)
|0:03:33
|9
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:03:38
|10
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:04:12
|11
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:04:22
|12
|David Edwards (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:04:28
|13
|Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:04:53
|14
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:04:55
|15
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:05:03
|16
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:05:43
|17
|Jack Haig (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:05:53
|18
|Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:05:54
|19
|Brock Roberts (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:05:59
|20
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:09
|21
|Jordan Kerby (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:06:37
|22
|Karl Evans (Team SASI)
|0:06:41
|23
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:54
|24
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:07:03
|25
|Robbie Hucker (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:07:05
|26
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:07:20
|27
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:07:26
|28
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq/BSS)
|0:07:28
|29
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast)
|0:07:31
|30
|Nicolas Dougal (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:07:46
|31
|Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
|0:08:05
|32
|Mitchel Lovelock Fay (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:08:13
|33
|Luke Padgett
|0:08:31
|34
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:08:47
|35
|Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
|0:09:08
|36
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:09:14
|37
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:09:18
|38
|Ben Hill (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:09:27
|39
|Andrew Roe (Team SASI)
|0:09:47
|40
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:09:49
|41
|Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:10:26
|42
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI)
|0:10:28
|43
|Matthew Linden (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:10:30
|44
|Andrew Margison (George Town cycling club)
|0:10:38
|45
|James Boal (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:10:43
|46
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|0:10:46
|47
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra CC)
|0:11:14
|48
|David Gillies (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:11:43
|49
|Callum Fagg (TasVend)
|0:11:45
|50
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Canberra CC)
|0:12:33
|51
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:12:36
|52
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:14:04
|53
|Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:14:23
|54
|Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:14:28
|55
|Jackson Law (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
|0:14:38
|56
|James Love
|0:14:57
|57
|Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|0:15:25
|58
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:16:02
|59
|James Cummings (Caulfield Carnegie CC)
|0:16:41
|60
|Johnie Walker (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
|0:16:49
|61
|Daniel Firmston (Plan B Racing)
|0:17:07
|62
|Rene Kolbach (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:18:47
|63
|Rowan Dever (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:19:08
|64
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:19:29
|65
|Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:21:49
|66
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:22:45
|67
|Steven Del Gallo (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
|0:25:09
|68
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:27:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|2:21:30
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:07
|3
|Laura Meadley (Canberra CC)
|0:01:24
|4
|Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)
|0:01:37
|5
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:01:51
|6
|Sue Forsyth
|7
|Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:53
|8
|Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:49
|9
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:02:52
|10
|Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle CC)
|0:04:08
|11
|Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:04:20
|12
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:04:27
|13
|Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
|0:04:29
|14
|Heidi Buntrock (SKCC Giant)
|0:04:44
|15
|Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:09
|16
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|0:05:13
|17
|Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)
|0:06:00
|18
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:06:23
|19
|Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|0:06:33
|20
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)
|0:06:44
|21
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)
|0:08:04
|22
|Emma Viotto (Canberra CC)
|0:08:32
|23
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:09:06
|24
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:10:07
|25
|Angela Mcclure (Norwood CC)
|0:11:47
|26
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|0:12:25
|27
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|0:12:28
|28
|Kellie Mathers (Total Rush)
|0:13:12
|29
|Grace Phang (SKCC Giant)
|0:14:15
|30
|Liz Hall (Total Rush
|0:24:05
