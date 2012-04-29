Trending

Obrien, Jacobs on top in Monia

Budget Forklifts rider looking ominous

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)2:35:20
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:05
3Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:07
4Phil Mundy (Team SASI)0:02:00
5Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:04
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:22
7Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:25
8Malcolm Rudolph0:02:27
9Jack Haig (Team Torq/BSS)0:02:42
10Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:52
11Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Robbie Hucker (Team Torq/BSS)0:03:00
13Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:17
14William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:21
15Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:03:28
16Brock Roberts (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:03:33
17Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:03:45
18David Edwards (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:03:55
19Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:04:01
20Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)0:04:04
21Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:04:06
22Stuart Smith (Leongatha)0:04:24
23Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
24Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:04:50
25Karl Evans (Team SASI)0:05:19
26James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:05:34
27Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:47
28Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
29Brenton Jones (Team Torq/BSS)0:05:54
30Rowan Dever (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:05:58
31Johnie Walker (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:06:07
32Andrew Margison
33Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:18
34Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:06:34
35Nicolas Dougal (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:06:39
36Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Canberra CC)0:06:42
37Luke Padgett (Launceston City CC)0:07:03
38Stuart Shaw (Canberra CC)0:07:10
39Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
40Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:11
41Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:11
42David Gillies
43Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)0:07:14
44Jordan Kerby (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:07:59
45Andrew Roe (Team SASI)0:08:12
46Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:08:23
47William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:08:25
48Mitchel Lovelock Fay (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
49Ben Hill (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:08:26
50Matthew Linden (Suzuki/Trek)0:08:53
51Callum Fagg (TasVend)0:09:06
52Harry Carpenter (Team SASI)0:09:08
53James Love0:09:11
54James Boal (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:09:24
55Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:09:54
56Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:57
57Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)0:10:07
58Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:10:23
59Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
60James Cummings0:11:20
61Daniel Firmston (Plan B Racing)0:12:03
62Jackson Law (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:13:14
63Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:13:47
64Steven Del Gallo (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:14:15
65Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:14:43
66Rene Kolbach (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:14:51
67Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:18:36
68Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:21:06
DNFEd Bissaker (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
DNFTrenton Day (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
DNFCraig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
DNFFraser Northey (Team SASI)
DNFJames Hepburn (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
DNFTrent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)
DNFJack Beckinsale (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)
DNFJoel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
DNFJack Matthews (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
DNFAlexander Maolne (Plan B Racing)
DNFNicholas Horsley
DNFBilly Hutton (Racing Kangaroos)
DNFRyan Obst (Norwood)
DNFAndrew Christie
DNFJames Butler (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
DNFDavid Abraham
DNFCameron Peterson (RBS MORGANS- ATS)
DNFSamuel Mccallum (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
DNFNicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFRemi Valentin (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
DNFJames Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
DNFPascal Lussier-Duquette (MA Cycling)
DNFNicholas Brain (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)
DNFAaron Jones (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
DNFConor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
DNFLuke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)1:57:47
2Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:00:45
3Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:00:54
4Laura Meadley (Canberra CC)0:01:40
5Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:01:44
6Sue Forsyth0:01:47
7Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:01:55
8Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)0:02:02
9Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:02:20
10Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)0:02:52
11Heidi Buntrock (SKCC Giant)0:03:30
12Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:03:37
13Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)0:03:46
14Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:03:51
15Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle CC)0:04:14
16Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)0:05:07
17Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:05:09
18Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:05:27
19Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:05:31
20Emma Viotto (Canberra CC)0:05:44
21Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:05:48
22Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)0:06:58
23Angela Mcclure (Norwood CC)0:08:57
24Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:09:31
25Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)0:09:39
26Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki / Trek)0:10:27
27Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)0:11:41
28Kellie Mathers (Total Rush)0:11:50
29Grace Phang (SKCC Giant)0:12:53
30Liz Hall (Total Rush)0:23:30
DNFCarly Williams (Total Rush)1:23:30
DNSKimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC)2:39:29
2Ben Carman (Logan City CC)0:00:12
3Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:00:21
4Jesse Ewart (KOCC)0:00:38
5Thomas Kaesler (Kilkenny)0:00:51
6Jacob Restall (Townsville)0:01:14
7Robert-Jon Mccarthy (shm cc)0:01:18
8Thomas Hamilton (ADCC)0:01:34
9Ryan Thomas (Inverell Cycle N' Tri)0:01:35
10Brendan Hill0:01:38
11Ayden Toovey (Mudgee CC)0:01:46
12Justin Gassner (Central Districts CC)0:02:14
13Oliver Anderson (Norwood Cycling Club)
14Joshua Harrison (Central Districts CC)0:02:24
15Benjamin Fox (Inverell Cycle N Tri)0:02:27
16Matthew Nicholson (Launceston City CC)0:02:28
17Jesse Kerrison (Gold Coast Goldstars CC)0:03:04
18Michael Hale (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)0:03:08
19Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC)0:03:53
20Alexander Morgan (Blackburn CC)0:04:10
21Nicholas Schultz (Sunshine Coast CC)
22Trent Derecourt (Track Cycling WA)0:04:16
23Brendon Meney (Midland Cycle Club)0:04:25
24Oliver Martin (Launceston City CC)0:04:33
25Scott Bowden (Hobart Wheelers)0:05:41
26Miles Scotson (Port Adelaide CC)0:05:50
27Theodore Yates (Northern Districts CC WA)0:06:22
28Liam White (Ballarat Sebastopol CC)0:06:45
29Nathan Bradshaw (St George CC)0:07:00
30Bradley Linfield0:08:45
31Ryan Cavanagh (Sunshine Coast CC)0:09:09
32Philip Jermyn (Canberra CC)0:09:45
33Luke Vitler (Midland Cycling Club)0:10:05
34Robert Power (MCC)
35Jack Mcculloch (St. George CC)0:15:27
36Nathan Hinkley (George Town CC)
37Kyle Thompson (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)0:15:46
38Jackson Mawby (Northern Districts CC WA)0:18:50
39Louis Maney (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)0:19:32
40Drew Popperwell (Midland CC)0:21:10
DNFCamden Bush (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)1:21:10
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (Canberra CC)
DNFNicholas Bien (Blackburn CC)
DNFNathan Booth (Canberra CC)
DNFMichael Astell (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
DNFTirian Mcmanus (Southern Cross CC)
DNFBryce Morey (Caulfeild Carnegie CC)
DNFLuke Williams (NSWIS)
DNFJacob Langham (City Burnie Cycling Club)
DNFJordan Payne (Mudgee Cycle Club)
DNFJoshua Lind (Canberra CC)
DNFAlex Beedie (Coffs Harbour CC)
DNFPatrick Sharpe (Randwick Botany CC)
DNFNathan Lyons (Peel Districts CC)
DNFTorben Partridge-Madsen (Hobart Wheelers)
DNFMatthew Harris (Adelaide)
DNFSean Whitfield (Canberra CC)
DNSRafeal Vainikka (Logan City CC)
DNSEvan Hull (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
DNSKierin Lewis (Tamworth Cycle Club)
DNSReece Robinson (Hunter District CC)
DNSJake Mcmahon (Launceston City CC)

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Rice (Suzuki / Trek)1:58:12
2Emily Roper (Gold Coast Cats)0:00:07
3Jessica Mundy (Norwood CC)0:00:54
4Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton)0:01:54
5Madeline Marshall (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:56
6Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle CC)0:02:40
7Kayla Salopek (Marconi CC)0:04:15
8Georgia Baker (Northern Districts CC)0:05:31
9Elissa Wundersitz (Midland CC)0:05:59
10Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:07:07
11Samantha Fromentin (South Coast CC)0:10:28
12Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)0:11:26
13Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA)0:11:38
14Emily Mcredmond (Peel Districs CC)0:12:53
15Laura Triggs (Southern Cross CC)0:14:25
DNFElla Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC)1:14:25
DNFHolly Heffernan (Illawarra)
DNFKelsey Robson (Suzuki / Trek)
DNSAlexandra O'dea (Rockhampton)
DNSJamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong)

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Obrien (Team Budget Forklifts)3:06:25
2Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:21
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:34
4Marc Williams (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:46
5Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:24
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:27
7Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:03:31
8Phil Mundy (Team SASI)0:03:33
9Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:38
10Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)0:04:12
11William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:04:22
12David Edwards (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:04:28
13Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:04:53
14Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:04:55
15Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:03
16Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:43
17Jack Haig (Team Torq/BSS)0:05:53
18Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:54
19Brock Roberts (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:05:59
20Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:09
21Jordan Kerby (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:06:37
22Karl Evans (Team SASI)0:06:41
23Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:54
24Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:07:03
25Robbie Hucker (Team Torq/BSS)0:07:05
26James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:07:20
27Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:07:26
28Brenton Jones (Team Torq/BSS)0:07:28
29Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast)0:07:31
30Nicolas Dougal (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:07:46
31Stuart Smith (Leongatha)0:08:05
32Mitchel Lovelock Fay (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:08:13
33Luke Padgett0:08:31
34Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:08:47
35Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining)0:09:08
36William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:14
37Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:09:18
38Ben Hill (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:09:27
39Andrew Roe (Team SASI)0:09:47
40Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)0:09:49
41Stuart Grimsey (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:10:26
42Harry Carpenter (Team SASI)0:10:28
43Matthew Linden (Suzuki/Trek)0:10:30
44Andrew Margison (George Town cycling club)0:10:38
45James Boal (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:10:43
46Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)0:10:46
47Stuart Shaw (Canberra CC)0:11:14
48David Gillies (Canberra Cycling Club)0:11:43
49Callum Fagg (TasVend)0:11:45
50Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Canberra CC)0:12:33
51Jackson Leigh Rathbone (Racing Kangaroos)0:12:36
52Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:14:04
53Aaron Eynaud (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:14:23
54Tim Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:14:28
55Jackson Law (JAYCO - HONEYSHOTZ)0:14:38
56James Love0:14:57
57Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)0:15:25
58Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:16:02
59James Cummings (Caulfield Carnegie CC)0:16:41
60Johnie Walker (RBS MORGANS- ATS)0:16:49
61Daniel Firmston (Plan B Racing)0:17:07
62Rene Kolbach (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:18:47
63Rowan Dever (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:19:08
64Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:19:29
65Luke Ockeby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:21:49
66Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:22:45
67Steven Del Gallo (JOHN WEST CYCLING TEAM)0:25:09
68Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:27:38

Elite women general classificaton after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)2:21:30
2Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)0:00:07
3Laura Meadley (Canberra CC)0:01:24
4Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)0:01:37
5Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:01:51
6Sue Forsyth
7Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:01:53
8Lisa Barry (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:02:49
9Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:02:52
10Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle CC)0:04:08
11Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:04:20
12Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:04:27
13Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)0:04:29
14Heidi Buntrock (SKCC Giant)0:04:44
15Clare Dallat (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:05:09
16Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)0:05:13
17Tanya Matthewson (Total Rush)0:06:00
18Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:06:23
19Katherine O'shea (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:06:33
20Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/Bicycle Superstore)0:06:44
21Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)0:08:04
22Emma Viotto (Canberra CC)0:08:32
23Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki / Trek)0:09:06
24Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:10:07
25Angela Mcclure (Norwood CC)0:11:47
26Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)0:12:25
27Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)0:12:28
28Kellie Mathers (Total Rush)0:13:12
29Grace Phang (SKCC Giant)0:14:15
30Liz Hall (Total Rush0:24:05

