#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vania Rossi (Ita)0:54:53
2Eva Lechner (Ita)0:00:07
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita)0:00:09
4Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
5Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:00:10
6Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:00:12
7Julia Innerhofer (Ita)0:00:25
8Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:00:36
9Francesca Cauz (Ita)0:00:38
10Veronica Alessio (Ita)0:00:39
11Jasmine Dotti (Ita)0:00:40
12Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:01:06
13Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)0:01:28
14Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino
15Krizia Ruggeri (Ita)0:01:29
16Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
17Beatrice Camatta (Ita)0:01:31
18Chiara Mercante (Ita)0:01:35
19Giovanna Michieletto (Ita)
20Silvia Maronese (Ita)
21Mara Dal Borgo (Ita)
22Hanna Santifaller (Ita)
23Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita)

