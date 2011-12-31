Trending

Zurlo gets Bertolini in the sprint

Pedante takes podium place

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita)0:37:21
2Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
3Francesco Pedante (Ita)0:00:01
4Riccardo Redaelli (Ita)0:00:06
5Luca De Nicola (Ita)
6Manuel Cucciniello (Ita)0:00:07
7Nadir Colledani (Ita)
8Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)0:00:09
9Simone Velasco (Ita)0:00:20
10Gabriele Bellan (Ita)0:00:42
11Francesco Mozzillo (Ita)0:00:52
12Maurizio Parmegiani (Ita)0:00:59
13Patrick Raseti (Ita)0:01:00
14Riccardo Bennati (Ita)
15Stefano Bollardini (Ita)
16Michele Gallo (Ita)0:01:03
17Stefano Debellis (Ita)0:01:40
18Eros Capati (Ita)
19Simone Casanova (Ita)0:01:54
20Nicolò Caricati (Ita)0:02:12
21Patrick Senini (Ita)0:02:51
22Davide Cantù (Ita)0:02:59
23Emanuele Crisi (Ita)0:03:17
24Emanuele Pizzo (Ita)0:03:19
25Nicolò Zoppas (Ita)0:03:30
26Niko De Patre (Ita)0:03:51
27Marco Rastelli (Ita)0:04:08
28Samuele Silla Gilioli (Ita)0:04:56
29Alessio Chiofalo (Ita)0:05:12
30Pantaleo Ruggieri (Ita)0:05:29
31Mario D'ambrosio (Ita)0:05:38
32Marco Ondradu (Ita)0:06:02

