Zurlo gets Bertolini in the sprint
Pedante takes podium place
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita)
|0:37:21
|2
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|3
|Francesco Pedante (Ita)
|0:00:01
|4
|Riccardo Redaelli (Ita)
|0:00:06
|5
|Luca De Nicola (Ita)
|6
|Manuel Cucciniello (Ita)
|0:00:07
|7
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|8
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)
|0:00:09
|9
|Simone Velasco (Ita)
|0:00:20
|10
|Gabriele Bellan (Ita)
|0:00:42
|11
|Francesco Mozzillo (Ita)
|0:00:52
|12
|Maurizio Parmegiani (Ita)
|0:00:59
|13
|Patrick Raseti (Ita)
|0:01:00
|14
|Riccardo Bennati (Ita)
|15
|Stefano Bollardini (Ita)
|16
|Michele Gallo (Ita)
|0:01:03
|17
|Stefano Debellis (Ita)
|0:01:40
|18
|Eros Capati (Ita)
|19
|Simone Casanova (Ita)
|0:01:54
|20
|Nicolò Caricati (Ita)
|0:02:12
|21
|Patrick Senini (Ita)
|0:02:51
|22
|Davide Cantù (Ita)
|0:02:59
|23
|Emanuele Crisi (Ita)
|0:03:17
|24
|Emanuele Pizzo (Ita)
|0:03:19
|25
|Nicolò Zoppas (Ita)
|0:03:30
|26
|Niko De Patre (Ita)
|0:03:51
|27
|Marco Rastelli (Ita)
|0:04:08
|28
|Samuele Silla Gilioli (Ita)
|0:04:56
|29
|Alessio Chiofalo (Ita)
|0:05:12
|30
|Pantaleo Ruggieri (Ita)
|0:05:29
|31
|Mario D'ambrosio (Ita)
|0:05:38
|32
|Marco Ondradu (Ita)
|0:06:02
