Colbrelli wins Memorial Marco Pantani
Bole and Chinello round out podium
Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) claimed his team its 11th season victory at the Memorial Marco Pantani road race held in Cesenatico on Saturday. The Italian rider out-sprinted a 50-man lead group to take the win ahead of Grega Bole (Vini Fantini Nippo) and Fabio Chinello (Area Zero Pro Team).
“After the second place in Tre Valli Varesine, today I was really focused to win,” said Colbrelli. “[Edoardo] Zardini, [Stefano] Pirazzi and [Manuel] Bongiorno did stunning work for me. In the last kilometre, I waited for someone to launched the sprint and when [Mirko] Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) moved I took his wheel. With 200 to go, I went out and got the win.”
Colbrelli and his teammate Bongiorno were apart of a 20-rider group that split during the opening circuits of a 189.8km race. The main field held the gap at just under a minute with 15km to go, which allowed for second group of riders to bridge across, increasing the lead group to roughly 50 riders. Bongriorno put Cobrelli is a good position to sprint for the win.
“We wanted the win and we got it,” said Bardiani-CSF director Mirko Rossato. “This morning I saw the right concentration and all the guys gave a good performance. In the last part of the race, despite only Sonny and Manuel being in front, they raced perfectly.
“Colbrelli is still young but he’s already a guarantee for these types of hilly races. When he’s supported like today, he’s really hard to beat.”
Colbrelli and Zardini will next compete at the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato on Sunday before heading to the UCI Road World Championships with the Italian national team.
“In this moment, my shape is really good,” Calbrelli said. “This victory was so important for my morale and for the journey to Ponferrada.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:34:49
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini Fantini Nippo
|3
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|4
|Rafael Andriato De Mattas (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|5
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|7
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|17
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|20
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcel (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|21
|Artyem Nych (Rus) Russian National Team
|22
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|26
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|31
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|34
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|35
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|36
|José Joao Pimenta Costa M (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|40
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:00:22
|41
|Heiner Parra Bustama (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:00:26
|42
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:29
|43
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:31
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:47
|45
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:49
|46
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|47
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|48
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|49
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|50
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|51
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|52
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|0:01:10
|53
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|54
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:01:42
