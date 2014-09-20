Trending

Colbrelli wins Memorial Marco Pantani

Bole and Chinello round out podium

Image 1 of 21

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates his second win in a week

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates his second win in a week
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Luca Paolini (Katusha) races with the Italian national team

Luca Paolini (Katusha) races with the Italian national team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) victory salute at Memorial Marco Pantani

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) victory salute at Memorial Marco Pantani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) wins the 50-rider bunch sprint

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) wins the 50-rider bunch sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) on the top step of the podium

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Davide Cassani and Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Davide Cassani and Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Tiago Machado (Team NetApp - Endura)

Tiago Machado (Team NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

Davide Cassani CT Italia

Davide Cassani CT Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) races with the Italian team

Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) races with the Italian team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

Vincenzo Nibali competes with the Italian team at Memorial Marco Pantani

Vincenzo Nibali competes with the Italian team at Memorial Marco Pantani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 21

Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs at the start

Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 21

Androni Giocattoli team

Androni Giocattoli team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

Fabio Aru

Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Bardiani CSF on the sign-in stage

Bardiani CSF on the sign-in stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

The Italian national team at Memorial Marco Pantani

The Italian national team at Memorial Marco Pantani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs

Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

MTN Qhubeka on the sign-in stage at the start of Memorial Marco Pantani

MTN Qhubeka on the sign-in stage at the start of Memorial Marco Pantani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Vincenzo Nibali heads to the start line

Vincenzo Nibali heads to the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Vincenzo Nibali signs in on stage with the Italian team

Vincenzo Nibali signs in on stage with the Italian team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins Memorial Marco Pantani

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins Memorial Marco Pantani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) claimed his team its 11th season victory at the Memorial Marco Pantani road race held in Cesenatico on Saturday. The Italian rider out-sprinted a 50-man lead group to take the win ahead of Grega Bole (Vini Fantini Nippo) and Fabio Chinello (Area Zero Pro Team).

“After the second place in Tre Valli Varesine, today I was really focused to win,” said Colbrelli. “[Edoardo] Zardini, [Stefano] Pirazzi and [Manuel] Bongiorno did stunning work for me. In the last kilometre, I waited for someone to launched the sprint and when [Mirko] Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) moved I took his wheel. With 200 to go, I went out and got the win.”

Colbrelli and his teammate Bongiorno were apart of a 20-rider group that split during the opening circuits of a 189.8km race. The main field held the gap at just under a minute with 15km to go, which allowed for second group of riders to bridge across, increasing the lead group to roughly 50 riders. Bongriorno put Cobrelli is a good position to sprint for the win.

“We wanted the win and we got it,” said Bardiani-CSF director Mirko Rossato. “This morning I saw the right concentration and all the guys gave a good performance. In the last part of the race, despite only Sonny and Manuel being in front, they raced perfectly.

“Colbrelli is still young but he’s already a guarantee for these types of hilly races. When he’s supported like today, he’s really hard to beat.”

Colbrelli and Zardini will next compete at the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato on Sunday before heading to the UCI Road World Championships with the Italian national team.

“In this moment, my shape is really good,” Calbrelli said. “This victory was so important for my morale and for the journey to Ponferrada.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:34:49
2Grega Bole (Slo) Vini Fantini Nippo
3Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
4Rafael Andriato De Mattas (Bra) Neri Sottoli
5Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
6Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
7Federico Zurlo (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
13Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN - Qhubeka
14Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
19Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
20Fabricio Ferrari Barcel (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
21Artyem Nych (Rus) Russian National Team
22Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
26Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
27Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
29Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
30Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
31Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
34Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
35Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
36José Joao Pimenta Costa M (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
40Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo0:00:22
41Heiner Parra Bustama (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:00:26
42Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:29
43Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:31
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:47
45Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:49
46Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
47Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
48Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
49Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
50Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
51Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
52Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Nazionale Italiana0:01:10
53Gianni Moscon (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
54Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:01:42

