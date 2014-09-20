Image 1 of 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates his second win in a week (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 21 Luca Paolini (Katusha) races with the Italian national team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) victory salute at Memorial Marco Pantani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) wins the 50-rider bunch sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Davide Cassani and Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Tiago Machado (Team NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 Davide Cassani CT Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) races with the Italian team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 Vincenzo Nibali competes with the Italian team at Memorial Marco Pantani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 21 Androni Giocattoli team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Fabio Aru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Bardiani CSF on the sign-in stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 The Italian national team at Memorial Marco Pantani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 MTN Qhubeka on the sign-in stage at the start of Memorial Marco Pantani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Vincenzo Nibali heads to the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Vincenzo Nibali signs in on stage with the Italian team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins Memorial Marco Pantani (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) claimed his team its 11th season victory at the Memorial Marco Pantani road race held in Cesenatico on Saturday. The Italian rider out-sprinted a 50-man lead group to take the win ahead of Grega Bole (Vini Fantini Nippo) and Fabio Chinello (Area Zero Pro Team).

“After the second place in Tre Valli Varesine, today I was really focused to win,” said Colbrelli. “[Edoardo] Zardini, [Stefano] Pirazzi and [Manuel] Bongiorno did stunning work for me. In the last kilometre, I waited for someone to launched the sprint and when [Mirko] Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) moved I took his wheel. With 200 to go, I went out and got the win.”

Colbrelli and his teammate Bongiorno were apart of a 20-rider group that split during the opening circuits of a 189.8km race. The main field held the gap at just under a minute with 15km to go, which allowed for second group of riders to bridge across, increasing the lead group to roughly 50 riders. Bongriorno put Cobrelli is a good position to sprint for the win.

“We wanted the win and we got it,” said Bardiani-CSF director Mirko Rossato. “This morning I saw the right concentration and all the guys gave a good performance. In the last part of the race, despite only Sonny and Manuel being in front, they raced perfectly.

“Colbrelli is still young but he’s already a guarantee for these types of hilly races. When he’s supported like today, he’s really hard to beat.”

Colbrelli and Zardini will next compete at the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato on Sunday before heading to the UCI Road World Championships with the Italian national team.

“In this moment, my shape is really good,” Calbrelli said. “This victory was so important for my morale and for the journey to Ponferrada.”

Full Results