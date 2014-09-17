Trending

Memorial Marco Pantani past winners

Champions 2004-2013

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2013Sacha Modolo (ITA) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
2012Fabio Felline (ITA) Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
2011Fabio Taborre (ITA) Acqua & Sapone
2010Elia Viviani (ITA) Liquigas-Doimo
2009Roberto Ferrari (ITA) LPR Brakes-Farnese Vini
2008Enrico Rossi (ITA) NGC Medical-OTC Industria Porte
2007Franco Pellizotti (ITA) Liquigas
2006Daniele Bennati (ITA) Lampre-Fondital
2005Gilberto Simoni (ITA) Lampre-Caffita
2004Damiano Cunego (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè

Latest on Cyclingnews