Albasini wins Tre Valli Varesine

Swiss rider outsprints Colbrelli at finish

Image 1 of 13

Michael Albasini takes the victory

Michael Albasini takes the victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 13

The Tre Valli Varesine podium

The Tre Valli Varesine podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 13

Michael Albasini on the podium

Michael Albasini on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 13

Sonny Colbrelli on the podium

Sonny Colbrelli on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 13

Filippo Pozzato on the podium

Filippo Pozzato on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 13

Simone Ponzi on the podium

Simone Ponzi on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 13

Michael Albasini wins Tre Valli Varesine

Michael Albasini wins Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 13

Michael Albasini sprints to victory

Michael Albasini sprints to victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 13

Michael Albasini takes the win

Michael Albasini takes the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 13

Michael Albasini sprints Sonny Colbrelli and Filippo Pozzato

Michael Albasini sprints Sonny Colbrelli and Filippo Pozzato
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 13

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 13

Michael Albasini

Michael Albasini
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 13

Tre Valli Varesine winner Michael Albasini

Tre Valli Varesine winner Michael Albasini
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) snatched victory at the Tre Valli Varesine with a late sprint that allowed him to pass Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) just before the finish line.

The experienced Swiss rider let Colbrelli chase late attacker Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli) and then caught and passed him with just 25 metres to go. Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) finished third in the same place after a group of eight riders formed the decisive break of the race on the hilly circuit around Varese.

The finale of the race was affected by several crashes with Enrico Gasparotto and Vincenzo Nibali sliding out a rain-soaked road crossing. Gasparotto got up and chased hard but failed to catch the lead group before the finish.

"It was very dangerous on the finishing circuit. Gasparotto crashed and so we were all afraid of going down," Albasini said. "There were a lot of attacks in the finale and I saw Pozzato on my wheel, so I was worried. But we caught the attacks at the finish and I managed to pass Colbrelli. I'm on form and rarely make mistakes in races, so it went my way."

The race was marked by an early breakaway by Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana), Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC) and David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura). They were eventually caught on the finishing circuit in Varese. A different move of six riders went clear, including Fabio Duarte (Colombia), who won the under 23 world title on a similar course in 2008. However, the Astana and Cannondale teams controlled the chase and the move was caught with one and half laps of the twisting circuit remaining. Rain made the racing harder and more selective.

Albasini was quick to follow Gasparotto when he attacked and 11-rider move formed that also included Pozzato and Colbrelli. Nibali tried to block the chase behind to protect Gasparotto and so the gap grew. The 11 became eight after a climb with Gasparotto looking good. However his race ended, and probably his chances of securing a place in the Italian tea, when he crashed on a road crossing.

Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) also went down, with eight riders left up front. Zardini lead for Colbrelli on the final climb and then chased down an attack by Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli). When Finetti went again inside the final kilometre, Colbrelli opted to take up the chase. He closed down the mover and started his sprint but became an easy target for Albasini, who passed him close to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge5:14:39
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
7Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:04
8Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:07
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
10Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:23
11Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:25
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
16Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN - Qhubeka
18Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
20Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
21Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)
22Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
23Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
24Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
28Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Italy0:01:30
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:34
32Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:57
33Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
34Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:21
35Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
39Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
40Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:02:56
41Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
43Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
44Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
45Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:23
46Cesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
47Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
48Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
49Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:00
50Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:48
51Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
52Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
53Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
55Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
57Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
58Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
59Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
60Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
61Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
62Federico Zurlo (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:25
64Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
65Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
66Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:46
67Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
69Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
70Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
71Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:18
73David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFVincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFLuca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Italy
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Italy
DNFGianni Moscon (Ita) Italy
DNFIvan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNFCarlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFCarlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFGianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFStefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAndrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFJonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFRobinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
DNFEdward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMarcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFThomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFHeiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFFernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFBartolomiej Kalaska (Pol) Poland
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFBranislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFSimone Carantoni (Ita) Team Idea
DNFMatteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
DNFFabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
DNFDaniele Mossini (Ita) Team Idea
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
DNFGiovanni Carboni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFCharly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFMarco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFSilvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFDaniele Aldegheri (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFLuca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFRicardo Tomas Creel (USA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFLorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFGianluca Vecchio (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFEmiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFMarco Ciccanti (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFSante Di Nizio (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFNicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFMoreno Giampaolo (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFGianni Franco D'intino (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFFilippo Baggio (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFMatteo Belli (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFNicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFGiacomo Forconi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFAntonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFLuca Taschin (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFRaffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFMiloš Borisavljevic (Srb) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFAndrea Vendrame (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFAndrea Zanardini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNSGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNSMatteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea

