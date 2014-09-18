Albasini wins Tre Valli Varesine
Swiss rider outsprints Colbrelli at finish
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) snatched victory at the Tre Valli Varesine with a late sprint that allowed him to pass Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) just before the finish line.
The experienced Swiss rider let Colbrelli chase late attacker Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli) and then caught and passed him with just 25 metres to go. Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) finished third in the same place after a group of eight riders formed the decisive break of the race on the hilly circuit around Varese.
The finale of the race was affected by several crashes with Enrico Gasparotto and Vincenzo Nibali sliding out a rain-soaked road crossing. Gasparotto got up and chased hard but failed to catch the lead group before the finish.
"It was very dangerous on the finishing circuit. Gasparotto crashed and so we were all afraid of going down," Albasini said. "There were a lot of attacks in the finale and I saw Pozzato on my wheel, so I was worried. But we caught the attacks at the finish and I managed to pass Colbrelli. I'm on form and rarely make mistakes in races, so it went my way."
The race was marked by an early breakaway by Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana), Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC) and David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura). They were eventually caught on the finishing circuit in Varese. A different move of six riders went clear, including Fabio Duarte (Colombia), who won the under 23 world title on a similar course in 2008. However, the Astana and Cannondale teams controlled the chase and the move was caught with one and half laps of the twisting circuit remaining. Rain made the racing harder and more selective.
Albasini was quick to follow Gasparotto when he attacked and 11-rider move formed that also included Pozzato and Colbrelli. Nibali tried to block the chase behind to protect Gasparotto and so the gap grew. The 11 became eight after a climb with Gasparotto looking good. However his race ended, and probably his chances of securing a place in the Italian tea, when he crashed on a road crossing.
Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) also went down, with eight riders left up front. Zardini lead for Colbrelli on the final climb and then chased down an attack by Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli). When Finetti went again inside the final kilometre, Colbrelli opted to take up the chase. He closed down the mover and started his sprint but became an easy target for Albasini, who passed him close to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|5:14:39
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|7
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:04
|8
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:07
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|10
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:23
|11
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:25
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|20
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|21
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)
|22
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|24
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|28
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Italy
|0:01:30
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|32
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:57
|33
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:21
|35
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|36
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|39
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|40
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:02:56
|41
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|43
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|44
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|45
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:23
|46
|Cesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|47
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|49
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:00
|50
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:48
|51
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|57
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|58
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|59
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
|60
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|61
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|62
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:25
|64
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|65
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|66
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:46
|67
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|69
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|70
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
|71
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:18
|73
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Bartolomiej Kalaska (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Simone Carantoni (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Matteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Fabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Daniele Mossini (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Charly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Ricardo Tomas Creel (USA) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Gianluca Vecchio (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Marco Ciccanti (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Sante Di Nizio (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Gianni Franco D'intino (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Matteo Belli (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Giacomo Forconi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Luca Taschin (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Miloš Borisavljevic (Srb) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNS
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
