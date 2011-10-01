Taborre wins in Cesenatico
Rebellin and Dan Martin complete the podium
Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) took his second win of the year and the second victory of his career at the Memorial Pantani race, beating Davide Rebellin (Miche Guerciotti) and Daniel Martin (Team Garmin Cervelo) with a well-timed sprint.
Taborre was part of the key 15-rider breakaway that formed on the last climb and he still had the speed in his legs to win in the center of Cesenatico after other riders joined the move. Only 54 riders finished in the late summer heat in Italy.
The one-day race remembers Marco Pantani, who died of a cocaine overdose in 2004, just a few years after his double success in the 1998 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France. The race attracted a big-name field, with Alessandro Petacchi and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) all on the start list.
A hard race in the heat
Nibali was the first to attack after just 20km of racing, despite the heat of the later summer in central Italy. He was joined by Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini Neri Sottoli), Alberto Contoli (Colnago Csf Inox) and Davide Torosantucci (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo), and they quickly opened a three-minute lead. Nibali then attacked alone on the third time over the Montevecchio and was joined by 13 riders, including teammate Ivan Basso, Miche Guerciotti duo Davide Rebellin and Stefan Schumacher, Vuelta winner Juan Jose Cobo –in his first race since winning in Madrid, Visconti and Scarponi.
The race then left the hills for laps of a finishing circuit in Pantani’s home town of Cesenatico on the Adriatic coast. Here the other riders managed to get back on, boosting the front group to 27 riders.
Taborre had support from Alessandro Donati and Alessandro Proni in the finale and used his speed and positioning to beat Rebellin and Martin.
Many of the riders in the race will now head to Tuscany for the Coppa Sabatini on Thursday and then the Giro dell’Emilia in Bologna on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4:25:31
|2
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox - TMC
|8
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|9
|Juan José Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox - TMC
|10
|Miguel Ángel Rubiano Chávez (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|13
|Christophe Le Mével (Fra) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|14
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|17
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gómez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:06
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|21
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:11
|23
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|27
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|28
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:52
|29
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|30
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|31
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|32
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox - TMC
|33
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|34
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|35
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox - TMC
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|37
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|40
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|41
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martínez (Col) WIT
|42
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|43
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|44
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|45
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|46
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|47
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Vega Prefabbricati Montappone [Dilettanti]
|48
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|49
|José Rodolfo Serpa Pérez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|50
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|51
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|52
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
|53
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:58
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy