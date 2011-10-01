Trending

Taborre wins in Cesenatico

Rebellin and Dan Martin complete the podium

Image 1 of 18

Fabio Taborre pays homage to Marco Pantani

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Rebellin makes a move

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 18

The Pantani memorial

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 18

Taborre shows a photograph of Marco Pantani

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 18

Dan Martin on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 18

Fabio Taborre on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 18

Fabio Taborre puts up his arms in celebration

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 18

Taborre beats Rebellin and Martin

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 18

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) went on the attack early

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 18

Fabio Taborre celebrates his win

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 11 of 18

Fabio Taborre wins the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Fabio Taborre on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Fabio Taborre beats Rebellin and Dan Martin in the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Fabio Taborre begins to celebrate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Paolo Pantani congratulates the ever aggressive Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

The podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

The podium: Rebellin, Taborre, Martin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Fabio Taborr

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) took his second win of the year and the second victory of his career at the Memorial Pantani race, beating Davide Rebellin (Miche Guerciotti) and Daniel Martin (Team Garmin Cervelo) with a well-timed sprint.

Taborre was part of the key 15-rider breakaway that formed on the last climb and he still had the speed in his legs to win in the center of Cesenatico after other riders joined the move. Only 54 riders finished in the late summer heat in Italy.

The one-day race remembers Marco Pantani, who died of a cocaine overdose in 2004, just a few years after his double success in the 1998 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France. The race attracted a big-name field, with Alessandro Petacchi and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) all on the start list.

A hard race in the heat

Nibali was the first to attack after just 20km of racing, despite the heat of the later summer in central Italy. He was joined by Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini Neri Sottoli), Alberto Contoli (Colnago Csf Inox) and Davide Torosantucci (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo), and they quickly opened a three-minute lead. Nibali then attacked alone on the third time over the Montevecchio and was joined by 13 riders, including teammate Ivan Basso, Miche Guerciotti duo Davide Rebellin and Stefan Schumacher, Vuelta winner Juan Jose Cobo –in his first race since winning in Madrid, Visconti and Scarponi.

The race then left the hills for laps of a finishing circuit in Pantani’s home town of Cesenatico on the Adriatic coast. Here the other riders managed to get back on, boosting the front group to 27 riders.

Taborre had support from Alessandro Donati and Alessandro Proni in the finale and used his speed and positioning to beat Rebellin and Martin.

Many of the riders in the race will now head to Tuscany for the Coppa Sabatini on Thursday and then the Giro dell’Emilia in Bologna on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4:25:31
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin - Cervélo
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
5Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
6Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox - TMC
8Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
9Juan José Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox - TMC
10Miguel Ángel Rubiano Chávez (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
12Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
13Christophe Le Mével (Fra) Team Garmin - Cervélo
14Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
16Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
17Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
18Carlos Alberto Betancur Gómez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
19Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:06
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
21Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:11
23Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
27Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
28Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:52
29Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
30Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
31Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
32David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox - TMC
33Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
34Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
35Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox - TMC
36Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin - Cervélo
37Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
39Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
40Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
41Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martínez (Col) WIT
42Roberto Antonio Richeze (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
43Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
44Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
45Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
46Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
47Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Vega Prefabbricati Montappone [Dilettanti]
48Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
49José Rodolfo Serpa Pérez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
50Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin - Cervélo
51Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
52Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
53Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:58
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:00

 

