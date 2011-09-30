Memorial Marco Pantani start list
Official starters as of September 30, 2011
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita)
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita)
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita)
|4
|Alan Marangoni (Ita)
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita)
|7
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita)
|8
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita)
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita)
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita)
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo)
|14
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol)
|16
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr)
|17
|Marco Marzano (Ita)
|18
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita)
|21
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra)
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl)
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu)
|24
|Thomas Peterson (USA)
|25
|Peter Stetina (USA)
|31
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa)
|32
|Daniele Colli (Ita)
|33
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa)
|34
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa)
|35
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
|36
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|37
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita)
|38
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa)
|41
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita)
|42
|Filippo Baggio (Ita)
|43
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita)
|44
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita)
|45
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita)
|46
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita)
|47
|Damiano Margutti (Ita)
|48
|Oleg Berdos (Mda)
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|52
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
|53
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
|54
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita)
|55
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|56
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita)
|57
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita)
|58
|Roberto De Patre (Ita)
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|62
|Manuel Belletti (Ita)
|63
|Sacha Modolo (Ita)
|64
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)
|65
|Federico Canuti (Ita)
|66
|Alberto Contoli (Ita)
|67
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
|68
|Angelo Pagani (Ita)
|71
|Emanuele Sella (Ita)
|72
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col)
|73
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven)
|74
|Luca Barla (Ita)
|75
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita)
|76
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita)
|77
|Luca Solari (Ita)
|78
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita)
|81
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col)
|82
|Claudio Corioni (Ita)
|83
|Alessandro Donati (Ita)
|84
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita)
|85
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro)
|86
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita)
|87
|Alessandro Proni (Ita)
|88
|Fabio Taborre (Ita)
|91
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|92
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
|93
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita)
|94
|Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita)
|95
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr)
|96
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol)
|97
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol)
|98
|Michele Gaia (Ita)
|101
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus)
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
|103
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)
|104
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus)
|105
|106
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus)
|107
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus)
|108
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus)
|111
|Josef Benetseder (Aut)
|112
|Dominik Brändle (Aut)
|113
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita)
|114
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|115
|René Weissinger (Ger)
|116
|117
|Stefan Poll (Aut)
|121
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
|122
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita)
|123
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita)
|124
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus)
|125
|Henry Frusto (Ita)
|126
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn)
|131
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi)
|132
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi)
|133
|Joël Eglin (Swi)
|134
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi)
|135
|Marcel Aregger (Swi)
|136
|Lukas Kalt (Swi)
|137
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi)
|138
|Patrick Schelling (Swi)
|141
|Tyron Giorgieri (Ita)
|142
|Fausto Fognini (Ita)
|143
|Enrico Montanari (Ita)
|144
|145
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col)
|146
|Aristide Ratti (Ita)
|147
|Luca Zanasca (Ita)
|148
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col)
|151
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr)
|152
|Patrik Moren (Swe)
|153
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr)
|154
|Kristian Forbord (Nor)
|155
|Niv Libner (Isr)
|156
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus)
|161
|Miklos Durucz (Hun)
|162
|Simone Boifava (Ita)
|163
|Bernard Bendeguz (Hun)
|164
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
|165
|Walter Proch (Ita)
|166
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun)
|167
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg)
|171
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra)
|172
|173
|Peter Erdin (Swi)
|174
|Peter Kusztor (Hun)
|175
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|176
|David Rosch (Ger)
|177
|Florian Salzinger (Ger)
|181
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita)
|182
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita)
|183
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita)
|184
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita)
|185
|David John McLean (GBr)
|186
|Darko Blazevic (Cro)
|187
|Bruno Radotic (Cro)
|188
|Blaz Bonca (Slo)
