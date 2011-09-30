Trending

Memorial Marco Pantani start list

Official starters as of September 30, 2011

Liquigas-Cannondale
1Ivan Basso (Ita)
2Eros Capecchi (Ita)
3Damiano Caruso (Ita)
4Alan Marangoni (Ita)
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
6Simone Ponzi (Ita)
7Fabio Sabatini (Ita)
8Cristiano Salerno (Ita)

Lampre - ISD
11Michele Scarponi (Ita)
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita)
13Grega Bole (Slo)
14Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol)
16Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr)
17Marco Marzano (Ita)
18Enrico Magazzini (Ita)

Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Christophe Le Mevel (Fra)
22Daniel Martin (Irl)
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu)
24Thomas Peterson (USA)
25Peter Stetina (USA)

Geox-TMC
31Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa)
32Daniele Colli (Ita)
33David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa)
34David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa)
35Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
36Fabio Felline (Ita)
37Maurizio Gorato (Ita)
38Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa)

De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
41Paolo Bailetti (Ita)
42Filippo Baggio (Ita)
43Giuseppe De Maria (Ita)
44Frederico Rocchetti (Ita)
45Edoardo Girardi (Ita)
46Gianluca Maggiore (Ita)
47Damiano Margutti (Ita)
48Oleg Berdos (Mda)

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
52Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
53Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
54Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita)
55Oscar Gatto (Ita)
56Gianluca Mirenda (Ita)
57Matteo Rabottini (Ita)
58Roberto De Patre (Ita)

Colnago - CSF Inox
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
62Manuel Belletti (Ita)
63Sacha Modolo (Ita)
64Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)
65Federico Canuti (Ita)
66Alberto Contoli (Ita)
67Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
68Angelo Pagani (Ita)

Androni Giocattoli
71Emanuele Sella (Ita)
72Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col)
73Carlos José Ochoa (Ven)
74Luca Barla (Ita)
75Riccardo Chiarini (Ita)
76Francesco Ginanni (Ita)
77Luca Solari (Ita)
78Matteo Di Serafino (Ita)

Acqua & Sapone
81Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col)
82Claudio Corioni (Ita)
83Alessandro Donati (Ita)
84Simone Masciarelli (Ita)
85Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro)
86Danilo Napolitano (Ita)
87Alessandro Proni (Ita)
88Fabio Taborre (Ita)

Miche - Guerciotti
91Davide Rebellin (Ita)
92Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
93Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita)
94Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita)
95Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr)
96Slawomir Kohut (Pol)
97Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol)
98Michele Gaia (Ita)

Itera - Katusha
101Mikhail Antonov (Rus)
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
103Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)
104Timofey Kritskiy (Rus)
105
106Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus)
107Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus)
108Sergey Rudaskov (Rus)

Team Vorarlberg
111Josef Benetseder (Aut)
112Dominik Brändle (Aut)
113Ermanno Capelli (Ita)
114Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
115René Weissinger (Ger)
116
117Stefan Poll (Aut)

d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
121Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
122Davide Torosantucci (Ita)
123Simone Campagnaro (Ita)
124Alexander Zdanov (Rus)
125Henry Frusto (Ita)
126Kohei Uchima (Jpn)

Price Your Bike
131Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi)
132Daniel Henggeler (Swi)
133Joël Eglin (Swi)
134Samuel Horstmann (Swi)
135Marcel Aregger (Swi)
136Lukas Kalt (Swi)
137Andreas Rutishauser (Swi)
138Patrick Schelling (Swi)

WIT
141Tyron Giorgieri (Ita)
142Fausto Fognini (Ita)
143Enrico Montanari (Ita)
144
145Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col)
146Aristide Ratti (Ita)
147Luca Zanasca (Ita)
148Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col)

Amore & Vita
151Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr)
152Patrik Moren (Swe)
153Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr)
154Kristian Forbord (Nor)
155Niv Libner (Isr)
156Vladislav Borisov (Rus)

Ora Hotels Carrera
161Miklos Durucz (Hun)
162Simone Boifava (Ita)
163Bernard Bendeguz (Hun)
164Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
165Walter Proch (Ita)
166Krisztian Lovassy (Hun)
167Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg)

Atlas Personal
171Nicolas Baldo (Fra)
172
173Peter Erdin (Swi)
174Peter Kusztor (Hun)
175Pirmin Lang (Swi)
176David Rosch (Ger)
177Florian Salzinger (Ger)

Meridiana Kamen Team
181Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita)
182Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita)
183Omar Sottocornola (Ita)
184Emanuele Bindi (Ita)
185David John McLean (GBr)
186Darko Blazevic (Cro)
187Bruno Radotic (Cro)
188Blaz Bonca (Slo)