The Elite/U23 podium (l-r); Luke Durbirdge (Jayco - AIS), Anton Vorobyev (Itera – Katusha), and Gianluca Leonardi (S.I.T.E. – Marchiol – Tassull). (Image credit: Memorial Davide Fardelli)

Anton Vorobyev (Itera-Katusha) put in a dominant ride around the 23.55 km Bergamo course to win the 7th Davide Fardelli Memorial ahead of Gianluca Leoanardi (SITE - Marchiol - Tassull) and Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AIS).

The Russian was the only rider to post a sub-30 minute time on the day, blasting around the circuit at an average speed of 47.399 km/h.