Vorobyev on top in Bergamo

Leonardi and Durbridge complete podium

The Elite/U23 podium (l-r); Luke Durbirdge (Jayco - AIS), Anton Vorobyev (Itera – Katusha), and Gianluca Leonardi (S.I.T.E. – Marchiol – Tassull).

(Image credit: Memorial Davide Fardelli)

Anton Vorobyev (Itera-Katusha) put in a dominant ride around the 23.55 km Bergamo course to win the 7th Davide Fardelli Memorial ahead of Gianluca Leoanardi (SITE - Marchiol - Tassull) and Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AIS).

The Russian was the only rider to post a sub-30 minute time on the day, blasting around the circuit at an average speed of 47.399 km/h.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:29:48
2Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) SITE - Marchiol - Tassull0:00:33
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco-AIS0:00:35
4Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:00:53
5Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Atlas Personal0:01:11
6Nicola Dal Santo (Ita)0:01:15
7Gabor Fejes (Hun)0:01:16
8Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:01:19
9Damien Howson (Aus) Jayco-AIS0:01:28
10Lorenzo Rossi (Swi)0:01:49
11Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:02:02
12Mitchell Mulhern (Aus)0:02:06
13Siarhei Novikau (Blr)
14Luka Grubic (Cro)0:02:08
15Marino Palandri (Ita)0:02:27
16Glauco Maggi (Ita)0:02:59
17Ylber Sefa (Alb)0:03:11

