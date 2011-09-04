Vorobyev on top in Bergamo
Leonardi and Durbridge complete podium
Anton Vorobyev (Itera-Katusha) put in a dominant ride around the 23.55 km Bergamo course to win the 7th Davide Fardelli Memorial ahead of Gianluca Leoanardi (SITE - Marchiol - Tassull) and Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AIS).
The Russian was the only rider to post a sub-30 minute time on the day, blasting around the circuit at an average speed of 47.399 km/h.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:29:48
|2
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) SITE - Marchiol - Tassull
|0:00:33
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco-AIS
|0:00:35
|4
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Atlas Personal
|0:01:11
|6
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita)
|0:01:15
|7
|Gabor Fejes (Hun)
|0:01:16
|8
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:01:19
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Jayco-AIS
|0:01:28
|10
|Lorenzo Rossi (Swi)
|0:01:49
|11
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:02:02
|12
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus)
|0:02:06
|13
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr)
|14
|Luka Grubic (Cro)
|0:02:08
|15
|Marino Palandri (Ita)
|0:02:27
|16
|Glauco Maggi (Ita)
|0:02:59
|17
|Ylber Sefa (Alb)
|0:03:11
