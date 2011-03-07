Lampater and Van Bon school them in Melbourne
Park takes out Sid Patterson GP
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leif Lampater (Ger)/Leon Van Bon (Ned)
|32
|pts
|2 -1 lap
|Shane Archbold/Tom Scully (NZl)
|22
|3 -2 laps
|Rick Sanders (CAR)/Alex Edmondson (SA)
|23
|4 -2 laps
|Glenn O'Shea (SA)/Benjamin Edmüller (Ger)
|12
|5 -2 laps
|Sung Hoon Park (Kor)/Robbie McCarthy (SA)
|8
|6 -3 laps
|Cam Karwoski/Brad Evans (NZl)
|2
|7 -3 laps
|Luke Davison (NSW)/Mark Jamieson (TAS)
|8 -3 laps
|Tom Leaper (BBN)/Alex Smythe (CAR)
|9 -3 laps
|Brendan Schultz (BGO)/Ed Bissaker (SA)
|10 -4 laps
|Peter Loft/Luke Ockerby (TAS)
|7
|pts
|11 -4 laps
|George Tansley/Miles Scotson (SA)
|3
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan/Jackson Law (NSW)
|DNF
|Jay Callaghan (QLD)/Calvin Watson (CAR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sung Hoon Park (Kor)
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZ)
|3
|Glenn O'Shea (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|2
|Leon Van Bon (NED)
|3
|Jackson Law (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edrus Yunos (MAS)
|2
|Tom Scully (NZ)
|3
|Cam Karwoski (NZ)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZ)
|2
|Glenn O'SHEA (SA)
|3
|Leif Lampater (GER)
|4
|Tom Scully (NZ)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fatehah Mustaphah (MAS)
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
|3
|Adele Sylvester (CAR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fatehah Mustapha (MAS)
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
|3
|Laine Hammond (NOR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
|2
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (CAR)
|3
|Hannah Bush (FTY)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ed Bissaker (SA)
|2
|Cameron Parlevliet (BBN)
|3
|Calvin Watson (CAR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sung Hoon Park (KOR)
|2
|Ed Bissaker (SA)
|3
|Robbie McCarthy (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brett Rollinson (WGL)
|2
|Damian Harris (FTY)
|3
|Cameron Woolcock (HAW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Phil Gallager (WGL)
|2
|Brett Rollinson (WGL)
|3
|Callum Fryer (CAR)
