Lampater and Van Bon school them in Melbourne

Park takes out Sid Patterson GP

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leif Lampater (Ger)/Leon Van Bon (Ned)32pts
2 -1 lapShane Archbold/Tom Scully (NZl)22
3 -2 lapsRick Sanders (CAR)/Alex Edmondson (SA)23
4 -2 lapsGlenn O'Shea (SA)/Benjamin Edmüller (Ger)12
5 -2 lapsSung Hoon Park (Kor)/Robbie McCarthy (SA)8
6 -3 lapsCam Karwoski/Brad Evans (NZl)2
7 -3 lapsLuke Davison (NSW)/Mark Jamieson (TAS)
8 -3 lapsTom Leaper (BBN)/Alex Smythe (CAR)
9 -3 lapsBrendan Schultz (BGO)/Ed Bissaker (SA)
10 -4 lapsPeter Loft/Luke Ockerby (TAS)7pts
11 -4 lapsGeorge Tansley/Miles Scotson (SA)3
DNFCaleb Ewan/Jackson Law (NSW)
DNFJay Callaghan (QLD)/Calvin Watson (CAR)

Sid Patterson Grand Prix Final - 2000 metres
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sung Hoon Park (Kor)
2Shane Archbold (NZ)
3Glenn O'Shea (SA)

Lance De Luca Memorial Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Caleb Ewan (NSW)
2Leon Van Bon (NED)
3Jackson Law (NSW)

Aces Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edrus Yunos (MAS)
2Tom Scully (NZ)
3Cam Karwoski (NZ)

Aces Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Archbold (NZ)
2Glenn O'SHEA (SA)
3Leif Lampater (GER)
4Tom Scully (NZ)

Women's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fatehah Mustaphah (MAS)
2Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
3Adele Sylvester (CAR)

Women's Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fatehah Mustapha (MAS)
2Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
3Laine Hammond (NOR)

Women's 1500 m Handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
2Ruby Greig-Hurtig (CAR)
3Hannah Bush (FTY)

B Grade Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ed Bissaker (SA)
2Cameron Parlevliet (BBN)
3Calvin Watson (CAR)

B Grade Motor paced scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sung Hoon Park (KOR)
2Ed Bissaker (SA)
3Robbie McCarthy (SA)

C Grade Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brett Rollinson (WGL)
2Damian Harris (FTY)
3Cameron Woolcock (HAW)

C Grade Motor paced scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Phil Gallager (WGL)
2Brett Rollinson (WGL)
3Callum Fryer (CAR)

