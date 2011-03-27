Broderick wins in Puerto Rico
McConneloug earns victory in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|1:42:47
|2
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|0:05:59
|3
|Eudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR)
|0:07:33
|4
|Kelvin Gonzalez (PuR)
|0:09:00
|5
|Josue Vazquez (PuR)
|0:11:16
|6
|Kevin Gonzalez (PuR)
|0:14:11
|7
|Tedis Vargas (PuR)
|0:14:31
|8
|Jose Gonzalez (PuR)
|0:16:23
|9
|Nelson Aviles Martinez (PuR)
|0:19:37
|10
|Edwin Hilario Castillo (Dom)
|11
|Rafael Rivera Marrero (PuR)
|12
|Santiago Aponte Rivera (PuR)
|13
|Rafael Gonzalez Casanova (PuR)
|14
|Christian Acevedo Arroyo (PuR)
|15
|Jaime Rodriguez (PuR)
|DNF
|Melvin Rosa Garay (PuR)
|DNF
|Luis Rodrigues Arroyo (PuR)
|DNF
|Luis Rodríguez (PuR)
|DNF
|Colin Cares (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|1:34:44
|2
|Rosalba Valerio Ortega (Dom)
|0:21:42
|3
|Jennifer Pascual Dykes (PuR)
|4
|Alany Torres (PuR)
|5
|Lus Elena Rodriguez Vasquez (USA)
|6
|Deborah Vega (PuR)
|7
|Alba Hilario Garcia (Dom)
|DNF
|Josette Velazquez Lebron (PuR)
