Broderick wins in Puerto Rico

McConneloug earns victory in women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Broderick (USA)1:42:47
2Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)0:05:59
3Eudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR)0:07:33
4Kelvin Gonzalez (PuR)0:09:00
5Josue Vazquez (PuR)0:11:16
6Kevin Gonzalez (PuR)0:14:11
7Tedis Vargas (PuR)0:14:31
8Jose Gonzalez (PuR)0:16:23
9Nelson Aviles Martinez (PuR)0:19:37
10Edwin Hilario Castillo (Dom)
11Rafael Rivera Marrero (PuR)
12Santiago Aponte Rivera (PuR)
13Rafael Gonzalez Casanova (PuR)
14Christian Acevedo Arroyo (PuR)
15Jaime Rodriguez (PuR)
DNFMelvin Rosa Garay (PuR)
DNFLuis Rodrigues Arroyo (PuR)
DNFLuis Rodríguez (PuR)
DNFColin Cares (USA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA)1:34:44
2Rosalba Valerio Ortega (Dom)0:21:42
3Jennifer Pascual Dykes (PuR)
4Alany Torres (PuR)
5Lus Elena Rodriguez Vasquez (USA)
6Deborah Vega (PuR)
7Alba Hilario Garcia (Dom)
DNFJosette Velazquez Lebron (PuR)

