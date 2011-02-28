Trending

Fontana wins short format race

Schurter, Federspiel round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
2Nino Schurter (Swi)
3Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
4Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro Team - Trentino
5Severin Disch (Swi) Thomus Racing Team
6Markus Bauer (Ger)
7Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Roger Walder (Swi)

