Drucker wins men's national title

Majerus becomes women's national champion

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jempy Drucker (ACC Contern CT Differdange)1:01:49
2Gusty Bausch (LC Kayl)0:00:02
3Pit Schlechter (LC Tetange)0:02:06
4Pascal Triebel (LC Tetange)0:02:23
5Jérôme Junker (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)
6Vincent Dias Dos Santos (LC Tetange)0:04:07
7Constantino Fernandez (LG Belvaux)0:04:17
8Olivier Laterza (LG Bertrange)0:04:39
9Cyrille Heymans (LC Tetange CT Differdange)0:04:47
10Philipp Bützow (UC Dippach)0:04:59
11Christian Joachim (UC Dippach)0:05:14
12Kim Michely (LC Tetange)0:05:21
13Paul Bentner (VC Diekirch)0:05:35
14Tommy Arnoldy (CT Toproad Roeserbann)0:06:00
15Steve Moog (LG Alzingen)
16Nelson Luis (LC Kayl)
17Philippe Hutmacher (LC Kayl)
DNFMarc Bastian (UC Dippach)
DNFTom Flammang (LG Bertrange)
DNFBen Mertz (LC Tetange)
DNFChristian Weyland (LC Tetange)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (SAF Zeisseng/GSD Gestion)0:33:59
2Anne-Marie Schmitt (CCI Differdange Lointek)0:03:23
3Alessia Merten (UC Dippach)0:03:45
4Christine Kovelter (UC Dippach)0:05:01
5Monique Ludovicy (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:05:05
DNFSuzie Godart (CCI Differdange/Fenixs)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (UC Dippach)0:43:49
2Scott Thiltges (LG Alzingen)0:00:55
3Tom Schwarmes (UC Dippach)0:00:57
4Kevin Feiereisen (Cycling Team M Pinte)0:02:00
5Jérôme Theis (LG Alzingen)0:02:21
6Raphaël Steil (UC Dippach)0:02:46
7Jimmy Reinert (SAF Zeisseng)
8Christophe Kettels (LG Alzingen)0:04:15
9Max Losch (SAF Zeisseng)
10Nicolas Klemann (UC Dippach)0:04:50
11Lex Reichling (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:04:58
12Yannick Rausch (LP 7 Schifflange)0:05:04
13Antoine Mores (LG Alzingen)0:05:29
14Laurent Reichling (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:06:46
15Pierre Lux (LG Alzingen)0:06:58
16Kevin Moro (SAF Zeisseng)0:07:07
17Ben Krux (LC Tetange)0:10:56
-1lapGilles Heymes (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)
-1lapPol Flesch (CCI Differdange)

