Drucker wins men's national title
Majerus becomes women's national champion
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jempy Drucker (ACC Contern CT Differdange)
|1:01:49
|2
|Gusty Bausch (LC Kayl)
|0:00:02
|3
|Pit Schlechter (LC Tetange)
|0:02:06
|4
|Pascal Triebel (LC Tetange)
|0:02:23
|5
|Jérôme Junker (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|6
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (LC Tetange)
|0:04:07
|7
|Constantino Fernandez (LG Belvaux)
|0:04:17
|8
|Olivier Laterza (LG Bertrange)
|0:04:39
|9
|Cyrille Heymans (LC Tetange CT Differdange)
|0:04:47
|10
|Philipp Bützow (UC Dippach)
|0:04:59
|11
|Christian Joachim (UC Dippach)
|0:05:14
|12
|Kim Michely (LC Tetange)
|0:05:21
|13
|Paul Bentner (VC Diekirch)
|0:05:35
|14
|Tommy Arnoldy (CT Toproad Roeserbann)
|0:06:00
|15
|Steve Moog (LG Alzingen)
|16
|Nelson Luis (LC Kayl)
|17
|Philippe Hutmacher (LC Kayl)
|DNF
|Marc Bastian (UC Dippach)
|DNF
|Tom Flammang (LG Bertrange)
|DNF
|Ben Mertz (LC Tetange)
|DNF
|Christian Weyland (LC Tetange)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (SAF Zeisseng/GSD Gestion)
|0:33:59
|2
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (CCI Differdange Lointek)
|0:03:23
|3
|Alessia Merten (UC Dippach)
|0:03:45
|4
|Christine Kovelter (UC Dippach)
|0:05:01
|5
|Monique Ludovicy (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:05:05
|DNF
|Suzie Godart (CCI Differdange/Fenixs)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (UC Dippach)
|0:43:49
|2
|Scott Thiltges (LG Alzingen)
|0:00:55
|3
|Tom Schwarmes (UC Dippach)
|0:00:57
|4
|Kevin Feiereisen (Cycling Team M Pinte)
|0:02:00
|5
|Jérôme Theis (LG Alzingen)
|0:02:21
|6
|Raphaël Steil (UC Dippach)
|0:02:46
|7
|Jimmy Reinert (SAF Zeisseng)
|8
|Christophe Kettels (LG Alzingen)
|0:04:15
|9
|Max Losch (SAF Zeisseng)
|10
|Nicolas Klemann (UC Dippach)
|0:04:50
|11
|Lex Reichling (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:04:58
|12
|Yannick Rausch (LP 7 Schifflange)
|0:05:04
|13
|Antoine Mores (LG Alzingen)
|0:05:29
|14
|Laurent Reichling (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:06:46
|15
|Pierre Lux (LG Alzingen)
|0:06:58
|16
|Kevin Moro (SAF Zeisseng)
|0:07:07
|17
|Ben Krux (LC Tetange)
|0:10:56
|-1lap
|Gilles Heymes (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|-1lap
|Pol Flesch (CCI Differdange)
