Trending

Nimpf wins hill climb

Kreuchler, Kordez round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Nimpf (Aut)3:03:55
2Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:04:30
3Robert Kordez (Slo)0:09:30
4Michael Schuchardt (Ger)0:11:32
5Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)0:15:43
6Erich Baumgartner (Aut)0:19:20
7Grega Cehner (Slo)0:21:14
8Robert Gorgos (Ger)0:27:38
9Timothy Carleton (Can)0:40:20
10Christoph Hochmüller (Aut)0:42:01
11Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut)0:45:17
12Vid Tancer (Slo)0:55:00
13Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut)0:55:16
DNFWolfgang Mayer (Ger)
DNFRoland Plank (Aut)

Latest on Cyclingnews