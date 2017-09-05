Trending

D'Hoore wins prologue in Lotto Belgium Tour

Vos a close second with Rivera third

Jolien D'hoore after stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) sped to victory in the 3.95km prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour in Nieuwpoort on Tuesday. The Belgian Road Champion was a fraction of a second quicker than Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling). Coryn Rivera (United States) was third at eight seconds.

The 0.168-second margin of victory, D'hoore said, "was really close!"

"I wanted to give 100 per cent for sure, but you know before the race it's very difficult to beat Marianne Vos because she's a specialist in the prologue. But I just know that this suits me as well, from the track, so I just did my own pace.

"It felt good, but not amazing. I wasn't thinking that I was going for the fastest time, but in the end it all worked out."

D'hoore leads the overall, points, mountains and regional rider classifications, while Rivera, racing in the Lotto Belgium Tour with the USA National Team, was the best young rider of the stage.

"I've got about four or five jerseys," D'hoore said. "I've got some jerseys to defend, and together with the team we will try to do it!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:05:32
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:00:08
4Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team0:00:09
5Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:11
6Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:12
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:13
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
10Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:17
11Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
12Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:18
13Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:00:19
14Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
15Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:20
16Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team0:00:21
17Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:23
18Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
19Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:24
20Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
21Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
22Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
23Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:26
24Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
25Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
26Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
27Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:27
28Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
29Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
30Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
31Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:28
32Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
33Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
34Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:29
35Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
36Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:30
37Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
38Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:31
39Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
40Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
41Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:32
42Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
43Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:00:33
44Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:34
45Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
46Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
47Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
48Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:35
49Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
50Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:36
51Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
52Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
53Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
54Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:37
55Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:38
56Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
57Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
58Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:39
59Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:40
60Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
61Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:41
62Mathilde Matthijsse (Ned) Equano Cycling Team
63Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
64Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:42
65Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
66Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:00:43
67Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:45
68Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
69Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
70Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
71Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
72Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:46
73Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:47
74Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
75Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:48
76Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
77Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:49
78Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
79Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
80Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:00:50
81Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:51
82Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
83Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek0:00:52
84Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:53
85Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
86Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:55
87Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
88Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
89Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
90Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:56
91Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
92Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
93Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland National Team
94Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
95Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:57
96Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:00:58
97Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team0:01:00
98Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
99Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:01
100Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
101Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:02
102Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
103Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
104Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
105Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:01:03
106Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
107Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
108Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team0:01:04
109Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
110Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:05
111Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:06
112Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:07
113Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:08
114Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:09
115Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
116Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:01:10
117Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland National Team0:01:12
118Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:14
119Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team0:01:15
120Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:01:18
121Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:20
122Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
123Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:31

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High515pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling12
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team10
4Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team9
5Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana8
6Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling7
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing5
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team4
10Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies3

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:05:40
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:04
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team0:00:05
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:10
6Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:00:11
7Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
8Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:12
9Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team0:00:13
10Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team0:00:15
11Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:16
12Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
13Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
14Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
15Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:18
16Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
17Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
18Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:19
19Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
20Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:20
21Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:21
22Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:23
23Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
24Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:24
25Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:00:25
26Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:26
27Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
28Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:27
29Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
30Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:28
31Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
32Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:30
33Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:31
34Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team0:00:32
35Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:33
36Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
37Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:34
38Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
39Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:00:35
40Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:37
41Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
42Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
43Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:38
44Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:00:39
45Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:40
46Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
47Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team0:00:41
48Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
49Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team0:00:43
50Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek0:00:44
51Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:45
52Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:47
53Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
54Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
55Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:48
56Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
57Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
58Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland National Team
59Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:00:50
60Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:52
61Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
62Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:54
63Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
64Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:00:55
65Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team0:00:56
66Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
67Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:00:57
68Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team0:01:01
69Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team0:01:07
70Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:12
71Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:05:32
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:12
3Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:24
4Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:30
5Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:31
6Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:32
7Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
8Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:35
9Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:36
10Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
11Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
12Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:37
13Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:42
14Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:45
15Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
16Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
17Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:48
18Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:49
19Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:00:58
20Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:01:00
21Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:01
22Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:02
23Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
24Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:01:03
25Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:04
26Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:05
27Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:14
28Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:01:20
29Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
30Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:45
2Astana Women's Team0:00:08
3Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:06:13
4Jan Van Arckel0:06:19
5Lointek0:06:35
6Isorex Cycling Team0:07:00
7Sas - Macogep0:07:11
8WM3 Pro Cycling0:11:19
9Wiggle High50:11:30
10USA National Team0:11:31
11Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:44
12BTC City Ljubljana0:11:59
13Norway National Team0:12:09
14Drops0:12:16
15Lensworld - Kuota0:12:21
16Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D Or0:12:24
17Germany National Team0:12:44
18Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:12:45
19Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:13:06
20Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:13:34
21Equano Cycling Team0:13:35
22Poland National Team

 

