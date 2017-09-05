Jolien D'hoore after stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) sped to victory in the 3.95km prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour in Nieuwpoort on Tuesday. The Belgian Road Champion was a fraction of a second quicker than Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling). Coryn Rivera (United States) was third at eight seconds.

The 0.168-second margin of victory, D'hoore said, "was really close!"

"I wanted to give 100 per cent for sure, but you know before the race it's very difficult to beat Marianne Vos because she's a specialist in the prologue. But I just know that this suits me as well, from the track, so I just did my own pace.

"It felt good, but not amazing. I wasn't thinking that I was going for the fastest time, but in the end it all worked out."

D'hoore leads the overall, points, mountains and regional rider classifications, while Rivera, racing in the Lotto Belgium Tour with the USA National Team, was the best young rider of the stage.

"I've got about four or five jerseys," D'hoore said. "I've got some jerseys to defend, and together with the team we will try to do it!"

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:05:32 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 0:00:08 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team 0:00:09 5 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:11 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:12 8 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:13 9 Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team 10 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:17 11 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 12 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:00:18 13 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 0:00:19 14 Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 15 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:20 16 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team 0:00:21 17 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:23 18 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 19 Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:24 20 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 21 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team 22 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 23 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:26 24 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 25 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 26 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 27 Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:27 28 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 29 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 30 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 31 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:28 32 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team 33 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 34 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:29 35 Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 36 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:30 37 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 38 Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:31 39 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 40 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 41 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:32 42 Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 43 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 0:00:33 44 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:34 45 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team 46 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team 47 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team 48 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:35 49 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 50 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:36 51 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 52 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 53 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 54 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:37 55 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:38 56 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 57 Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 58 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:39 59 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:40 60 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team 61 Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:41 62 Mathilde Matthijsse (Ned) Equano Cycling Team 63 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 64 Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:42 65 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 66 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 0:00:43 67 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:45 68 Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 69 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 70 Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team 71 Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 72 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:46 73 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:47 74 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek 75 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:48 76 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team 77 Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:49 78 Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team 79 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 80 Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP 0:00:50 81 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:51 82 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team 83 Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek 0:00:52 84 Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team 0:00:53 85 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 86 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:55 87 Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 88 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team 89 Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team 90 Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:56 91 Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team 92 Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team 93 Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland National Team 94 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 95 Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:57 96 Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 0:00:58 97 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team 0:01:00 98 Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 99 Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:01 100 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 101 Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:02 102 Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 103 Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP 104 Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 105 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 0:01:03 106 Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP 107 Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP 108 Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team 0:01:04 109 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 110 Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:05 111 Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team 0:01:06 112 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:07 113 Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:01:08 114 Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:09 115 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team 116 Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:01:10 117 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland National Team 0:01:12 118 Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:14 119 Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team 0:01:15 120 Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP 0:01:18 121 Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:20 122 Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 123 Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team 0:01:31

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 12 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 10 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team 9 5 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 8 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 7 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 6 8 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 9 Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team 4 10 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 0:05:40 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:03 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:04 4 Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team 0:00:05 5 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:00:10 6 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 0:00:11 7 Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 8 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:12 9 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team 0:00:13 10 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 0:00:15 11 Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:16 12 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 13 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team 14 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 15 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:18 16 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 17 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 18 Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:19 19 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 20 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team 0:00:20 21 Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:21 22 Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:23 23 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 24 Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:24 25 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 0:00:25 26 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:26 27 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team 28 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:27 29 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 30 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:28 31 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 32 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:30 33 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:31 34 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team 0:00:32 35 Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:33 36 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 37 Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:34 38 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 39 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 0:00:35 40 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:37 41 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 42 Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team 43 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:38 44 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek 0:00:39 45 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:40 46 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team 47 Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team 0:00:41 48 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 49 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team 0:00:43 50 Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek 0:00:44 51 Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team 0:00:45 52 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:47 53 Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 54 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team 55 Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team 0:00:48 56 Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team 57 Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team 58 Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland National Team 59 Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 0:00:50 60 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team 0:00:52 61 Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 62 Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:54 63 Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP 64 Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP 0:00:55 65 Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team 0:00:56 66 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 67 Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:00:57 68 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team 0:01:01 69 Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team 0:01:07 70 Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:12 71 Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals

Regional riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:05:32 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:12 3 Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:24 4 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:30 5 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:31 6 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:32 7 Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 8 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:35 9 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:36 10 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 11 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 12 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:37 13 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:00:42 14 Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:45 15 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 16 Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 17 Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:00:48 18 Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:00:49 19 Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 0:00:58 20 Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 0:01:00 21 Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:01 22 Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:02 23 Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 24 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen 0:01:03 25 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:01:04 26 Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:05 27 Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:14 28 Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team 0:01:20 29 Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 30 Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team 0:01:31