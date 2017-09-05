D'Hoore wins prologue in Lotto Belgium Tour
Vos a close second with Rivera third
Prologue: Nieuwpoort - Nieuwpoort
Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) sped to victory in the 3.95km prologue of the Lotto Belgium Tour in Nieuwpoort on Tuesday. The Belgian Road Champion was a fraction of a second quicker than Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling). Coryn Rivera (United States) was third at eight seconds.
The 0.168-second margin of victory, D'hoore said, "was really close!"
"I wanted to give 100 per cent for sure, but you know before the race it's very difficult to beat Marianne Vos because she's a specialist in the prologue. But I just know that this suits me as well, from the track, so I just did my own pace.
"It felt good, but not amazing. I wasn't thinking that I was going for the fastest time, but in the end it all worked out."
D'hoore leads the overall, points, mountains and regional rider classifications, while Rivera, racing in the Lotto Belgium Tour with the USA National Team, was the best young rider of the stage.
"I've got about four or five jerseys," D'hoore said. "I've got some jerseys to defend, and together with the team we will try to do it!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:05:32
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:11
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:12
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:13
|9
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|10
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:17
|11
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|12
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:18
|13
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:00:19
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|15
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:20
|16
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:21
|17
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:23
|18
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|19
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:24
|20
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|21
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|22
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|23
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:26
|24
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|25
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|26
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|27
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:27
|28
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|30
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|31
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:28
|32
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|33
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|34
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:29
|35
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|36
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:30
|37
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|38
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:31
|39
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|40
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|41
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:32
|42
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|43
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:33
|44
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:34
|45
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|46
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
|47
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|48
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:35
|49
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|50
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:36
|51
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|52
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|53
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|54
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:37
|55
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:38
|56
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|57
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|58
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:39
|59
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:40
|60
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|61
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|62
|Mathilde Matthijsse (Ned) Equano Cycling Team
|63
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|64
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|65
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|66
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:43
|67
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:45
|68
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|69
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|70
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|71
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|72
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:46
|73
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|74
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|75
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|76
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|77
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|78
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
|79
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|80
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:00:50
|81
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|82
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|83
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:52
|84
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:53
|85
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|86
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:55
|87
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|88
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|89
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|90
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|91
|Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|92
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
|93
|Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland National Team
|94
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|95
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|96
|Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:58
|97
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:01:00
|98
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|99
|Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|100
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|101
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|102
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|103
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|104
|Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|105
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:01:03
|106
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|107
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|108
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:01:04
|109
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|110
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|111
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|112
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:07
|113
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|114
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:09
|115
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|116
|Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|117
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:01:12
|118
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|119
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:01:15
|120
|Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:01:18
|121
|Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|122
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|123
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:05:40
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:04
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:10
|6
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:00:11
|7
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:12
|9
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:15
|11
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:16
|12
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|13
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|14
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|15
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:18
|16
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|17
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|18
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:19
|19
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|20
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:20
|21
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:21
|22
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:23
|23
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|24
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:24
|25
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:25
|26
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:26
|27
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|28
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:27
|29
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|30
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:28
|31
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|32
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|33
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:31
|34
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:32
|35
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|36
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|37
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|38
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|39
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:35
|40
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:37
|41
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|42
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|43
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:38
|44
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:39
|45
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|46
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|47
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:00:41
|48
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|49
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:00:43
|50
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:44
|51
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:45
|52
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:47
|53
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|54
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|55
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|56
|Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|57
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
|58
|Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland National Team
|59
|Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:50
|60
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:52
|61
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|62
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|63
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|64
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:00:55
|65
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:00:56
|66
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|67
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|68
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:01:01
|69
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:01:07
|70
|Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|71
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:05:32
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:12
|3
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:24
|4
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:30
|5
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:31
|6
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:32
|7
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|8
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:35
|9
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:36
|10
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|11
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|12
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:37
|13
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:42
|14
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|15
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|16
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|17
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|18
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|19
|Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:58
|20
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:01:00
|21
|Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|22
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|23
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|24
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:01:03
|25
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:04
|26
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|27
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|28
|Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|29
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|30
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:05:45
|2
|Astana Women's Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|4
|Jan Van Arckel
|0:06:19
|5
|Lointek
|0:06:35
|6
|Isorex Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|7
|Sas - Macogep
|0:07:11
|8
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:11:19
|9
|Wiggle High5
|0:11:30
|10
|USA National Team
|0:11:31
|11
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:11:44
|12
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:11:59
|13
|Norway National Team
|0:12:09
|14
|Drops
|0:12:16
|15
|Lensworld - Kuota
|0:12:21
|16
|Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D Or
|0:12:24
|17
|Germany National Team
|0:12:44
|18
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|19
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:13:06
|20
|Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:13:34
|21
|Equano Cycling Team
|0:13:35
|22
|Poland National Team
