D'hoore wins second stage in Lotto Belgium Tour

Belgian champion tops Vos, Rivera

Jolien D'hoore takes the win from a sprint on stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

@JolienDhoore of  @WiggleHigh5 wins stage 2 of @LottoBelgTour #LottoBelgiumTour #womenscycling pic.twitter.com/4IGE0fvClA

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
4Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
5Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team

