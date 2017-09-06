Trending

Vos wins Lotto Belgium Tour stage 1

Dutch rider takes over race lead

Marianne Vos (WM3)

Marianne Vos (WM3)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2:52:49
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
5Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
6Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:02
7Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
8Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
10Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:06
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:19
13Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:30
14Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:49
15Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
16Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
18Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
19Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
20Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
21Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
22Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
23Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
24Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
25Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
26Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
27Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
28Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
29Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
30Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
31Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
32Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
33Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
34Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
35Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
36Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
37Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
38Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
39Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
40Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
41Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
42Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
43Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
44Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
45Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
46Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
47Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
48Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
49Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
50Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
51Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
52Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
53Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
54Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
55Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
56Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
57Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
58Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
59Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
60Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
61Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
62Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
63Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
64Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
65Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
66Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
67Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
68Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
69Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
70Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
71Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
72Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
73Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
74Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
75Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
76Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
77Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
78Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
79Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
80Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
82Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
83Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
84Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
85Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
86Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
87Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
88Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
89Mathilde Matthijsse (Ned) Equano Cycling Team
90Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
91Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
92Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
93Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:01:02
94Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team0:01:05
95Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team0:02:06
96Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
97Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
98Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
99Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
100Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
101Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
102Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
103Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:02:08
104Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland National Team
105Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
106Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
107Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
108Sarah Ingelbrecht (Bel)
109Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:02:19
110Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
111Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
112Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP0:00:49
113Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:03:37
114Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:04:22
115Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:05:05
116Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:06:26
117Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
118Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team0:16:41
119Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team0:19:26
DNSAlicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland National Team
DNFElizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFSarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
DNFEveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling30pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High528
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team26
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana24
5Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota22
6Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling20
7Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team18
8Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies16
9Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team14
10Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team12
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High510
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8
13Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team6
14Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team4
15Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing2
16Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2:52:49
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2:52:51
3Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
4Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2:53:08
6Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team2:53:19
7Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team2:53:38
8Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
9Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
10Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
11Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
12Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
13Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
14Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
15Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
16Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
17Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
18Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
19Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
20Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
21Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
22Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
23Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
24Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
25Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
26Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
27Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
28Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
29Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
30Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
31Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
32Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
33Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
34Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
35Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
36Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
37Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
38Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
39Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
40Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
41Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
42Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
43Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
44Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
45Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
46Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
47Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
48Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
49Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
50Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
51Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
52Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
53Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
54Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP2:53:51
55Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team2:54:55
56Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
57Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
58Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
59Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
60Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
61Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team2:54:57
62Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
63Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
64Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen2:55:08
65Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals2:56:26
66Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx2:57:11
67Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek2:57:54
68Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team3:09:30

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota3pts
2Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota3pts
2Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx1

Mountain 1 - Bruinbroek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team3
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team1

Mountain 2 - Renotrap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota5pts
2Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
3Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx1

Mountain 3 - Renotrap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team3
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1USA National Team8:38:31
2WM3 Pro Cycling8:38:48
3Wiggle High58:39:22
4BTC City Ljubljana8:40:05
5Lensworld - Kuota
6Lotto Soudal Ladies8:40:07
7Drops8:40:35
8ASTANA WOMEN S TEAM8:40:54
9Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D Or
10Lointek
11Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
12Canyon SRAM Racing
13Poland National Team
14Germany National Team
15Isorex Cycling Team
16Norway National Team
17Jan Van Arckel
18Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
19Sas - Macogep
20Keukens Redant Cycling Team
21Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen8:42:11
22Equano Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2:58:11
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52:58:15
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2:58:25
4Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team2:58:32
5Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
6Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2:58:34
7Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team2:58:46
8Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota2:58:57
9Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team2:59:03
10Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2:59:04
11Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team2:59:15
12Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:22
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing2:59:23
14Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
15Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:27
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
17Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals2:59:28
18Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High52:59:29
19Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
20Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team2:59:31
21Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:32
22Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing2:59:33
23Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:34
24Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
25Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
26Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing2:59:36
27Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
28Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
29Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
30Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana2:59:37
31Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
32Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
33Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
34Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota2:59:38
35Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
36Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
37Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing2:59:39
38Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
39Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana2:59:40
40Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
41Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel2:59:41
42Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
43Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
44Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:42
45Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek2:59:43
46Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High52:59:44
47Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
48Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota2:59:45
49Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx2:59:46
50Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
51Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota2:59:47
52Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota2:59:48
53Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
54Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana2:59:49
55Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana2:59:50
56Mathilde Matthijsse (Ned) Equano Cycling Team2:59:51
57Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
58Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team2:59:52
59Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
60Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek2:59:53
61Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High52:59:55
62Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
63Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
64Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
65Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel2:59:56
66Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team2:59:57
67Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team2:59:58
68Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
69Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team2:59:59
70Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team3:00:00
71Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
72Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:00:01
73Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
74Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek3:00:02
75Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies3:00:03
76Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana3:00:05
77Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
78Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
79Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team3:00:06
80Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
81Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
82Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team3:00:07
83Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:00:08
84Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team3:00:10
85Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
86Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek3:00:11
87Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team3:00:12
88Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP3:00:13
89Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
90Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx3:00:14
91Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team3:00:16
92Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:00:18
93Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team3:00:19
94Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team3:00:20
95Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP3:00:25
96Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High53:00:49
97Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals3:01:05
98Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel3:01:07
99Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:01:08
100Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:01:14
101Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team3:01:16
102Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team3:01:22
103Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
104Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team3:01:28
105Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:01:29
106Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
107Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
108Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team3:01:31
109Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:01:36
110Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland National Team3:01:41
111Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team3:01:42
112Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team3:02:11
113Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx3:03:15
114Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals3:03:18
115Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek3:04:13
116Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:05:50
117Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP3:06:05
118Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team3:16:07
119Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team3:18:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling44pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High543
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team39
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana35
5Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling30
6Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota28
7Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team26
8Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies20
9Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team18
10Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team12
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High510
12Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies9
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing8
15Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team7
16Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team6
17Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
18Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling5
19Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals4
20Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team4
21Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High53
22Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2
23Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing2
24Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx2
25Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota6pts
2Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies4
3Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team10pts
2Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota5
3Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team3
4Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
5Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team3
6Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2
7Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2:58:25
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2:58:34
3Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team2:58:46
4Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team2:59:03
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2:59:04
6Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team2:59:15
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:22
8Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team2:59:23
9Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals2:59:28
10Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High52:59:29
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
12Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team2:59:31
13Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:34
14Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
15Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing2:59:36
16Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
17Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
18Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana2:59:37
19Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
20Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team2:59:38
21Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel2:59:39
22Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel2:59:41
23Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
24Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek2:59:43
25Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High52:59:44
26Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
27Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota2:59:45
28Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx2:59:46
29Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team2:59:48
30Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana2:59:49
31Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team2:59:51
32Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team2:59:52
33Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
34Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek2:59:53
35Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High52:59:55
36Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
37Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
38Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel2:59:56
39Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team2:59:58
40Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
41Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team3:00:01
42Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek3:00:02
43Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana3:00:05
44Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
45Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team3:00:06
46Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
47Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
48Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:00:08
49Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team3:00:10
50Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
51Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP3:00:13
52Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx3:00:14
53Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team3:00:19
54Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP3:00:25
55Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High53:00:49
56Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals3:01:05
57Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:01:08
58Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team3:01:16
59Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team3:01:22
60Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
61Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:01:29
62Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
63Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team3:01:31
64Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team3:01:42
65Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx3:03:15
66Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals3:03:18
67Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek3:04:13
68Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team3:16:07

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52:58:15
2Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota2:58:57
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:22
4Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:34
5Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx2:59:40
6Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx2:59:41
7Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:59:42
8Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota2:59:45
9Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx2:59:46
10Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota2:59:47
11Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals2:59:52
12Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx2:59:55
13Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
14Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team2:59:58
15Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team2:59:59
16Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:00:08
17Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:00:10
18Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team3:00:12
19Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx3:00:14
20Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals3:01:05
21Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:01:14
22Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team3:01:28
23Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:01:29
24Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team3:02:11
25Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx3:03:15
26Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals3:03:18
27Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:05:50
28Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team3:16:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1USA National Team8:55:47
2WM3 Pro Cycling8:55:52
3Wiggle High58:56:37
4Lotto Soudal Ladies8:57:36
5BTC City Ljubljana8:57:49
6Lensworld - Kuota8:58:11
7Canyon SRAM Racing8:58:32
8Drops8:58:36
9Norway National Team8:58:48
10ASTANA WOMEN S TEAM8:58:52
11Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team8:59:00
12Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D Or8:59:03
13Jan Van Arckel8:59:08
14Germany National Team8:59:23
15Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team8:59:24
16Lointek8:59:33
17Keukens Redant Cycling Team8:59:45
18Isorex Cycling Team9:00:07
19Poland National Team9:00:14
20Sas - Macogep9:00:25
21Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen9:01:30
22Equano Cycling Team9:01:31

