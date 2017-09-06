Vos wins Lotto Belgium Tour stage 1
Dutch rider takes over race lead
Stage 1: Ninove - Meerbeke
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2:52:49
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|8
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|10
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:06
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|13
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|14
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:49
|15
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|16
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|18
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|19
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|21
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
|22
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|23
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|24
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|25
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|26
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|27
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|28
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|29
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|30
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|31
|Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|32
|Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|33
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|34
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|35
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|36
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|37
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|38
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|39
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|40
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|41
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|42
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|43
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|44
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|45
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|46
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|47
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|48
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
|49
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|50
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|51
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|53
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|54
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|55
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|56
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|57
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|58
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|59
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|60
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|61
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|62
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|63
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|64
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|65
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|66
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|67
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|68
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|69
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|70
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|71
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|72
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|73
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|74
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|75
|Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|76
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|77
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|78
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|79
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|80
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|82
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|83
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|84
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|85
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|86
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|87
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|88
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|89
|Mathilde Matthijsse (Ned) Equano Cycling Team
|90
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|91
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|92
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|93
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:01:02
|94
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:01:05
|95
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|0:02:06
|96
|Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|97
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
|98
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|99
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
|100
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|101
|Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|102
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|103
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|104
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland National Team
|105
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|106
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|107
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|108
|Sarah Ingelbrecht (Bel)
|109
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:02:19
|110
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|111
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|112
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:00:49
|113
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:03:37
|114
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:04:22
|115
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:05:05
|116
|Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:06:26
|117
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|118
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|119
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:19:26
|DNS
|Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland National Team
|DNF
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|28
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|26
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|5
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|22
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|20
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|18
|8
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|14
|10
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|12
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|10
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8
|13
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|4
|15
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|16
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2:52:49
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2:52:51
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|4
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2:53:08
|6
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|2:53:19
|7
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|2:53:38
|8
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|9
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|11
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
|13
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|14
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|15
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|16
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|17
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|18
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|19
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|20
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|21
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|22
|Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|23
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|24
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|25
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|26
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|27
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|28
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|29
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|30
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|31
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
|32
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|33
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|34
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|35
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|36
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|37
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|38
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|39
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|40
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|41
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|42
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|43
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|44
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|45
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|46
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|47
|Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|48
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|49
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|50
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|51
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|52
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|53
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|54
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|2:53:51
|55
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|2:54:55
|56
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
|57
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|58
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
|59
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|60
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|61
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|2:54:57
|62
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|63
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|64
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|2:55:08
|65
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|2:56:26
|66
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|2:57:11
|67
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|2:57:54
|68
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|3:09:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|3
|pts
|2
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|3
|pts
|2
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|3
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|5
|pts
|2
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|3
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|USA National Team
|8:38:31
|2
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:38:48
|3
|Wiggle High5
|8:39:22
|4
|BTC City Ljubljana
|8:40:05
|5
|Lensworld - Kuota
|6
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:40:07
|7
|Drops
|8:40:35
|8
|ASTANA WOMEN S TEAM
|8:40:54
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D Or
|10
|Lointek
|11
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|12
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|13
|Poland National Team
|14
|Germany National Team
|15
|Isorex Cycling Team
|16
|Norway National Team
|17
|Jan Van Arckel
|18
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|19
|Sas - Macogep
|20
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|21
|Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|8:42:11
|22
|Equano Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2:58:11
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2:58:15
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2:58:25
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|2:58:32
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2:58:34
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|2:58:46
|8
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|2:58:57
|9
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|2:59:03
|10
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2:59:04
|11
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|2:59:15
|12
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:22
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:59:23
|14
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|15
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:27
|16
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|17
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|2:59:28
|18
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|2:59:29
|19
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|20
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
|2:59:31
|21
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:32
|22
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:59:33
|23
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:34
|24
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|25
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|26
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:59:36
|27
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|28
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|29
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|30
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|2:59:37
|31
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|32
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|33
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|34
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|2:59:38
|35
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|36
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|37
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:59:39
|38
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|39
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|2:59:40
|40
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|41
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|2:59:41
|42
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|43
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|44
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:42
|45
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|2:59:43
|46
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2:59:44
|47
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|48
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|2:59:45
|49
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|2:59:46
|50
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|51
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|2:59:47
|52
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|2:59:48
|53
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|54
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|2:59:49
|55
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|2:59:50
|56
|Mathilde Matthijsse (Ned) Equano Cycling Team
|2:59:51
|57
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|58
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|2:59:52
|59
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|60
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|2:59:53
|61
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2:59:55
|62
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|63
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|64
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|65
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|2:59:56
|66
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|2:59:57
|67
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|2:59:58
|68
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|69
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|2:59:59
|70
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|3:00:00
|71
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|72
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:00:01
|73
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|74
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|3:00:02
|75
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:00:03
|76
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|3:00:05
|77
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|78
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|79
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:00:06
|80
|Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|81
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
|82
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|3:00:07
|83
|Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:00:08
|84
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|3:00:10
|85
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|86
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|3:00:11
|87
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|3:00:12
|88
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|3:00:13
|89
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|90
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|3:00:14
|91
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:00:16
|92
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:00:18
|93
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:00:19
|94
|Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|3:00:20
|95
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|3:00:25
|96
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|3:00:49
|97
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|3:01:05
|98
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|3:01:07
|99
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:01:08
|100
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:01:14
|101
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:01:16
|102
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|3:01:22
|103
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|104
|Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|3:01:28
|105
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:01:29
|106
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|107
|Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|108
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:01:31
|109
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:01:36
|110
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland National Team
|3:01:41
|111
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:01:42
|112
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:02:11
|113
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|3:03:15
|114
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|3:03:18
|115
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|3:04:13
|116
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:05:50
|117
|Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|3:06:05
|118
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|3:16:07
|119
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
|3:18:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|43
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|39
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|35
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|30
|6
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|28
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|26
|8
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|9
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|18
|10
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|12
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|10
|12
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|15
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|7
|16
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|18
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|4
|20
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|4
|21
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|3
|22
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|24
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|2
|25
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|6
|pts
|2
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|3
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|5
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|3
|4
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|5
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2
|7
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2:58:25
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2:58:34
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|2:58:46
|4
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|2:59:03
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2:59:04
|6
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|2:59:15
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:22
|8
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|2:59:23
|9
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|2:59:28
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|2:59:29
|11
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|12
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
|2:59:31
|13
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:34
|14
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|15
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:59:36
|16
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|17
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|18
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|2:59:37
|19
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|20
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|2:59:38
|21
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|2:59:39
|22
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|2:59:41
|23
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|24
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|2:59:43
|25
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2:59:44
|26
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|27
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|2:59:45
|28
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|2:59:46
|29
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|2:59:48
|30
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|2:59:49
|31
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|2:59:51
|32
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|2:59:52
|33
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|34
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|2:59:53
|35
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2:59:55
|36
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|37
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|38
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|2:59:56
|39
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|2:59:58
|40
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|41
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:00:01
|42
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|3:00:02
|43
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|3:00:05
|44
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|45
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:00:06
|46
|Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|47
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) Poland National Team
|48
|Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:00:08
|49
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|3:00:10
|50
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|51
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|3:00:13
|52
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|3:00:14
|53
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:00:19
|54
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|3:00:25
|55
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|3:00:49
|56
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|3:01:05
|57
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:01:08
|58
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:01:16
|59
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|3:01:22
|60
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|61
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:01:29
|62
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|63
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:01:31
|64
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:01:42
|65
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|3:03:15
|66
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|3:03:18
|67
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|3:04:13
|68
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|3:16:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2:58:15
|2
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|2:58:57
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:22
|4
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:34
|5
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|2:59:40
|6
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|2:59:41
|7
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:59:42
|8
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|2:59:45
|9
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|2:59:46
|10
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|2:59:47
|11
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|2:59:52
|12
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|2:59:55
|13
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|14
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|2:59:58
|15
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|2:59:59
|16
|Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:00:08
|17
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:00:10
|18
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|3:00:12
|19
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|3:00:14
|20
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|3:01:05
|21
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:01:14
|22
|Terry Fremineur (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|3:01:28
|23
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:01:29
|24
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:02:11
|25
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|3:03:15
|26
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|3:03:18
|27
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:05:50
|28
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|3:16:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|USA National Team
|8:55:47
|2
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:55:52
|3
|Wiggle High5
|8:56:37
|4
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:57:36
|5
|BTC City Ljubljana
|8:57:49
|6
|Lensworld - Kuota
|8:58:11
|7
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|8:58:32
|8
|Drops
|8:58:36
|9
|Norway National Team
|8:58:48
|10
|ASTANA WOMEN S TEAM
|8:58:52
|11
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|8:59:00
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D Or
|8:59:03
|13
|Jan Van Arckel
|8:59:08
|14
|Germany National Team
|8:59:23
|15
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|8:59:24
|16
|Lointek
|8:59:33
|17
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|8:59:45
|18
|Isorex Cycling Team
|9:00:07
|19
|Poland National Team
|9:00:14
|20
|Sas - Macogep
|9:00:25
|21
|Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|9:01:30
|22
|Equano Cycling Team
|9:01:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy