Koster solos to win stage, overall Lotto Belgium Tour

Winder second on Classics stage

Anouska Koster (WM3 Pro Cycling)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3:04:48
2Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team0:00:04
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:47
4Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:06
5Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team0:01:09
6Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
8Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
9Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:13
10Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:16
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team0:01:19
13Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
14Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:21
15Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
16Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:01:23
17Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
19Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
20Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
22Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:29
23Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team0:03:50
24Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:03:53
25Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
26Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
27Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
28Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:56
29Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
30Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
31Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
32Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
33Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
34Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:04:01
35Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:08
36Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
37Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:07:59
38Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
39Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:08:13
40Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:08:30
41Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:08:55
42Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:09:03
43Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:09:05
44Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
45Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:09:07
46Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:09:18
47Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
48Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:09:29
49Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team0:09:31
50Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP0:09:46
51Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:22:08
52Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
53Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
54Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
55Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
56Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
57Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
58Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
59Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
60Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNSJessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
DNSIris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
DNSEvy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
DNSAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNSClaudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNSIngrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFAmy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFAnnabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFArianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFAgnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
DNFLisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFTetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
DNFKim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
DNFTrine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFKelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
DNFLenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
DNFCristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
DNFLucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
DNFEmma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFAntonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFKelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFMarjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
DNFSylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
DNFSimone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
DNFEvelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
DNFIlse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
DNFMathilde Matthijsse (Ned) Equano Cycling Team
DNFSara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNFLynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNFMie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNFEmmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNFSteffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFMargot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFEstafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFIne Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFBirgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFLisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
DNFInga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
DNFLaura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
DNFMichaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
DNFLucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland National Team
DNFWiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
DNFDaria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
DNFSamantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
DNFKatrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling30pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team28
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies26
4Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling24
5Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team22
6Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies20
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High518
8Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team16
9Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana14
10Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana12
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High510
12Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team8
13Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team6
14Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling4
15Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team2
16Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
17Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies3pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team2
3Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies3pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2
3Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team3pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2
3Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 Hoppe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team5pts
2Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team3
3Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team1

Mountain 2 Valkenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team5pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3
3Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team1

Mountain 3 Berendries
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team5pts
2Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team3
3Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Mountain 4 Toepkapel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota5pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team3
3Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team1

Mountain 5 Eikenmolen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team5pts
2Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team3
3Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team1

Mountain 6 Potaarde
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team5pts
2Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing3
3Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team1

Mountain 7 Muur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling5pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team3
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Mountain 8 Bosberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3
3Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana1

Mountain 9 Neuringen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3
3Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team1

Mountain 10 Muur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3
3Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling1

Mountain 11 Bosberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3
3Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team1

Mountain 12 Neuringen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3
3Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3:04:48
2Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team3:04:52
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3:05:35
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team3:05:57
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team3:06:07
6Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
7Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3:06:09
8Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team3:06:11
9Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
10Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team3:06:17
12Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team3:08:38
13Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek3:08:41
14Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
15Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
16Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team3:08:44
17Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
18Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
19Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
20Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing3:08:49
21Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3:12:47
22Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High53:13:01
23Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana3:13:53
24Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
25Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team3:14:19
26Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota3:26:56
27Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
28Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
29Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
30Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
31Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WM3 Pro Cycling9:16:51
2USA National Team9:17:00
3Lotto Soudal Ladies9:17:43
4BTC City Ljubljana9:20:49
5Norway National Team9:21:00
6Canyon SRAM Racing9:23:44
7Wiggle High59:25:02
8Drops9:28:56
9Keukens Redant Cycling Team9:42:14
10Lointek9:44:18
11Lensworld - Kuota9:46:50
12Sas - Macogep9:50:14

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:45:02
2Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team8:45:22
3Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:45:49
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High58:45:52
5Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team8:46:19
6Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team8:46:22
7Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana8:46:23
8Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies8:46:43
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team8:47:10
10Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies8:47:14
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing8:47:24
12Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High58:47:28
13Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team8:47:31
14Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
15Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana8:47:34
16Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
17Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:47:37
18Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota8:47:38
19Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team8:47:40
20Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx8:47:42
21Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies8:47:50
22Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team8:47:54
23Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:49:35
24Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:49:58
25Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team8:50:12
26Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek8:50:14
27Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana8:50:23
28Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing8:50:24
29Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
30Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team8:50:34
31Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies8:50:37
32Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team8:50:46
33Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP8:50:49
34Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals8:51:54
35Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team8:52:05
36Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing8:52:37
37Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:54:28
38Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team8:54:29
39Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota8:54:30
40Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High58:54:35
41Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team8:55:26
42Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team8:55:30
43Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana8:55:35
44Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana8:55:46
45Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
46Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team8:55:59
47Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team8:56:04
48Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team8:56:10
49Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team8:57:36
50Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP8:58:04
51Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing9:08:19
52Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota9:08:34
53Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota9:08:46
54Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel9:08:49
55Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies9:09:13
56Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx9:09:15
57Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP9:09:33
58Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana9:12:25
59Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team9:12:27
60Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek9:16:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling96pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High591
3Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling76
4Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team68
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies59
6Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana53
7Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team48
8Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team48
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High540
10Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies32
11Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota32
12Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota28
13Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team26
14Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team25
15Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team24
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing22
17Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team15
18Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team13
19Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana12
20Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling12
21Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana10
22Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8
23Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing7
24Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team6
25Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team6
26Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling6
27Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High53
28Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx3

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team51pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team23
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing23
4Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team22
5Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling20
6Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team17
7Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team9
8Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota7
9Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
10Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota5
11Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling5
12Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team4
13Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team3
14Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team3
15Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing3
16Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team3
17Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies1
18Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana1
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:45:02
2Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team8:45:22
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team8:46:22
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies8:46:43
5Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team8:47:10
6Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team8:47:31
7Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team8:47:34
9Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:47:37
10Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx8:47:42
11Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies8:47:50
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:49:35
13Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team8:50:12
14Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek8:50:14
15Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana8:50:23
16Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing8:50:24
17Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
18Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team8:50:34
19Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals8:51:54
20Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team8:52:05
21Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:54:28
22Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High58:54:35
23Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team8:55:26
24Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana8:55:35
25Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team8:55:59
26Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota9:08:46
27Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel9:08:49
28Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx9:09:15
29Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP9:09:33
30Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana9:12:25
31Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek9:16:53

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High58:45:52
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies8:46:43
3Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx8:47:42
4Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies8:47:50
5Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies8:50:37
6Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals8:51:54
7Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota8:54:30
8Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team8:56:10
9Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team8:57:36
10Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota9:08:46
11Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx9:09:15

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WM3 Pro Cycling26:18:13
2USA National Team26:18:17
3Lotto Soudal Ladies26:20:58
4BTC City Ljubljana26:24:08
5Norway National Team26:25:18
6Wiggle High526:27:18
7Canyon SRAM Racing26:27:55
8Drops26:33:20
9Keukens Redant Cycling Team26:48:21
10Lointek26:49:36
11Lensworld - Kuota26:50:31
12Sas - Macogep26:58:13

