Koster solos to win stage, overall Lotto Belgium Tour
Winder second on Classics stage
Stage 3: Geraardsbergen - Geraardsbergen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3:04:48
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:47
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:09
|6
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|8
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:13
|10
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:16
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:01:19
|13
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|15
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|16
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:23
|17
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|19
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|20
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|21
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|22
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|23
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:03:50
|24
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|25
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|26
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|27
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|28
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|29
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|30
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|31
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|32
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|33
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|34
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:04:01
|35
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:08
|36
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|37
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|38
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|39
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:08:13
|40
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|41
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:08:55
|42
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|43
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:05
|44
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|45
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|46
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:18
|47
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|48
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|49
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|0:09:31
|50
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:09:46
|51
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:22:08
|52
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|53
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|54
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|55
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|56
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|57
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|58
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|59
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|60
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNS
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|DNS
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNS
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|DNS
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNS
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNS
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|DNF
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|DNF
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|DNF
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|DNF
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|DNF
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|DNF
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mathilde Matthijsse (Ned) Equano Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sara Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany National Team
|DNF
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|DNF
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany National Team
|DNF
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) Germany National Team
|DNF
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland National Team
|DNF
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|DNF
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland National Team
|DNF
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|28
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|24
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|22
|6
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|18
|8
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|16
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|10
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|10
|12
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|8
|13
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|6
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|4
|15
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|2
|16
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|17
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|2
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|3
|3
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|5
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|3
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|3
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|3
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|3
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3:04:48
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|3:04:52
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:05:35
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|3:05:57
|5
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|3:06:07
|6
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|7
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3:06:09
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|3:06:11
|9
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|10
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|3:06:17
|12
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|3:08:38
|13
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|3:08:41
|14
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|15
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|16
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|3:08:44
|17
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|18
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|20
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3:08:49
|21
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3:12:47
|22
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|3:13:01
|23
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|3:13:53
|24
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|25
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|3:14:19
|26
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|3:26:56
|27
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|28
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|29
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|30
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|31
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|9:16:51
|2
|USA National Team
|9:17:00
|3
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9:17:43
|4
|BTC City Ljubljana
|9:20:49
|5
|Norway National Team
|9:21:00
|6
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|9:23:44
|7
|Wiggle High5
|9:25:02
|8
|Drops
|9:28:56
|9
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|9:42:14
|10
|Lointek
|9:44:18
|11
|Lensworld - Kuota
|9:46:50
|12
|Sas - Macogep
|9:50:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:45:02
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|8:45:22
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:45:49
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|8:45:52
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|8:46:19
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|8:46:22
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|8:46:23
|8
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:46:43
|9
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|8:47:10
|10
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:47:14
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8:47:24
|12
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|8:47:28
|13
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8:47:31
|14
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|15
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|8:47:34
|16
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|17
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:47:37
|18
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|8:47:38
|19
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|8:47:40
|20
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|8:47:42
|21
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:47:50
|22
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|8:47:54
|23
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:49:35
|24
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:49:58
|25
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|8:50:12
|26
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|8:50:14
|27
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|8:50:23
|28
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8:50:24
|29
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|30
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8:50:34
|31
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:50:37
|32
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|8:50:46
|33
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|8:50:49
|34
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|8:51:54
|35
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|8:52:05
|36
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8:52:37
|37
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:54:28
|38
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|8:54:29
|39
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|8:54:30
|40
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|8:54:35
|41
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|8:55:26
|42
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8:55:30
|43
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|8:55:35
|44
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|8:55:46
|45
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|46
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|8:55:59
|47
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|8:56:04
|48
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|8:56:10
|49
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|8:57:36
|50
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|8:58:04
|51
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9:08:19
|52
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|9:08:34
|53
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|9:08:46
|54
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|9:08:49
|55
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9:09:13
|56
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|9:09:15
|57
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|9:09:33
|58
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|9:12:25
|59
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|9:12:27
|60
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|9:16:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|96
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|91
|3
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|76
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|68
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|59
|6
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|53
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|48
|8
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|48
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|40
|10
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|11
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|32
|12
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|28
|13
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|26
|14
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|25
|15
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|24
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|22
|17
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|15
|18
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|13
|19
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|20
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|12
|21
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|22
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8
|23
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|24
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|6
|26
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|6
|27
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|3
|28
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway National Team
|23
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|23
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|22
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|20
|6
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA National Team
|17
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|9
|8
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|7
|9
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|10
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|5
|11
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|4
|13
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|3
|15
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|16
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|18
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:45:02
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|8:45:22
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|8:46:22
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:46:43
|5
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany National Team
|8:47:10
|6
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8:47:31
|7
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway National Team
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|8:47:34
|9
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:47:37
|10
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|8:47:42
|11
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:47:50
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:49:35
|13
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
|8:50:12
|14
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|8:50:14
|15
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|8:50:23
|16
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8:50:24
|17
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|18
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8:50:34
|19
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|8:51:54
|20
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland National Team
|8:52:05
|21
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:54:28
|22
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|8:54:35
|23
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|8:55:26
|24
|Maaike Boogard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|8:55:35
|25
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany National Team
|8:55:59
|26
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|9:08:46
|27
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|9:08:49
|28
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|9:09:15
|29
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|9:09:33
|30
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|9:12:25
|31
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|9:16:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|8:45:52
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:46:43
|3
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|8:47:42
|4
|Julie Vande Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:47:50
|5
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:50:37
|6
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|8:51:54
|7
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|8:54:30
|8
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|8:56:10
|9
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|8:57:36
|10
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|9:08:46
|11
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|9:09:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|26:18:13
|2
|USA National Team
|26:18:17
|3
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26:20:58
|4
|BTC City Ljubljana
|26:24:08
|5
|Norway National Team
|26:25:18
|6
|Wiggle High5
|26:27:18
|7
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|26:27:55
|8
|Drops
|26:33:20
|9
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|26:48:21
|10
|Lointek
|26:49:36
|11
|Lensworld - Kuota
|26:50:31
|12
|Sas - Macogep
|26:58:13
