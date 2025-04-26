‘Try to do everything for Demi’ - Juliette Labous on FDJ-Suez plan for Liège-Bastogne-Liège

French team has multiple cards to play including pre-race favorite Vollering for La Doyenne

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 23 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ SUEZ prior to the 28th La Fleche Wallonne Feminine 2025 a 1407km one day race from Huy to Huy UCIWWT on April 23 2025 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Demi Vollering and FDJ-Suez at the start of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again, FDJ-Suez will line up for Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes with impressive firepower in their ranks, including the pre-race favourite Demi Vollering, who has finished on La Doyenne podium in five out of her six starts, with victories in 2021 and 2023 and third place in 2019, 2022 and 2024. 

After her victory at Strade Bianche Donne in March, Vollering is eager for another win in Liège, especially after narrowly missing out at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday, finishing just two seconds behind Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck). Her team, and especially teammate Juliette Labous, worked to position her throughout the race and up the final Mur de Huy climb, but Pieterse ultimately outpowered her in the last 150 meters.

