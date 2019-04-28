Annemiek van Vleuten wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
Mackaij jumps ahead of chase bunch to take second, Vollering third
After two second places, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished her Ardennes Classics campaign with a solo victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes. The world time trial champion attacked on the Côte de la Redoute with 32 km to go and increased her advantage all the time, finishing almost two minutes ahead of the chasing group.
"This was really high on my list and to finish off my spring with another win and three second places after my knee injury, I’m super happy," Van Vleuten said in a team press release.
Behind Van Vleuten, a group of around fifteen riders came to Liège. Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) attacked in the final kilometres to take second place, and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the sprint to round out an all-Dutch podium.
How it happened
Despite the name, the women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège started in Bastogne for a 138.5km course that included five classified climbs, the Wanne, Brume, La Vecquée, La Redoute, and La Roche-aux-Faucons, and many unnamed hills in the Ardennes. The finish was changed from the last years' uphill drag in the suburb of Ans to a flat finish in the centre of Liège. Like the Flèche Wallonne Féminine, the race was not broadcast live anywhere. From 2020, a live broadcast of minimum 45 minutes per day is mandatory for UCI Women's WorldTour races.
In cold and rainy conditions that led to several mechanicals and punctures, there was no early breakaway. Urska Bravec (BTC City Ljubljana) went on a solo break after 36 km, but the young Slovenian was never ahead by more than 30 seconds and was caught on the Côte de Wanne as Mitchelton-Scott kept the pace high in the peloton.
Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) took the mountain prize atop the Côte de Wanne and repeated this on the Côte de Brume. She continued her attack after the climb and was joined by Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb). The Russian-Canadian duo built an advantage of up to 1:30 minutes and stayed in front for 40 kilometres, but the peloton was not far behind when they started the Côte de la Redoute.
Capitalising on the work of her teammates earlier in the race, Van Vleuten made her move on the steep slopes and passed the two escapees. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), on the bike of teammate Lizzie Deignan after an earlier mechanical, tried to follow Van Vleuten, but the 36-year-old crested the climb with an advantage of 25 seconds.
As Van Vleuten settled in for a long solo, a chase group formed behind her that included most of the favourites. Deignan attacked from this group, and at the 20km mark, the Briton was 45 seconds behind Van Vleuten and ten seconds ahead of the group of chasers.
On the final climb, the Côte de Roche-aux-Faucons, Longo Borghini and Annika Langvad bridged to Deignan. But Van Vleuten continued to ride strongly – at the top of the climb, she was 1:20 seconds ahead of the chase trio and 1:50 seconds ahead of the next group with Van der Breggen and many other big names. The world time trial champion increased her advantage to two minutes with 10 km to go, and her win was virtually certain at that point.
While Van Vleuten was riding towards victory, the second chase group closed the gap to the trio in the streets of Liège. Mackaij took everyone by surprise with a late attack and held on for second place, 1:39 minutes behind Van Vleuten, while Vollering won the sprint of the group for third place. With her victory, Van Vleuten also takes the lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking. Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) continues to lead the youth ranking.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3:42:10
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:39
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:43
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|8
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|14
|Annika Langvad (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:55
|16
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:05
|18
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:47
|19
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|20
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|21
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|22
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek-Segafredo Women
|24
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|25
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|26
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|28
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|29
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|30
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|32
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:06
|33
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:18
|34
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|36
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|37
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|39
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|41
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|42
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|45
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:21
|46
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:05:56
|47
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:06:16
|48
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|50
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|51
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|52
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
|53
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|54
|Leigh Ganzar (USA)
|55
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|56
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|57
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|58
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|59
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|60
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|61
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|63
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|64
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|65
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|66
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|67
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|68
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:07:27
|70
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:29
|71
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:07:52
|72
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:09:13
|73
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|74
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:53
|75
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|76
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|77
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|78
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|79
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:20
|80
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:14:01
|81
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:15:11
|82
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|83
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|84
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|85
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|86
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|87
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|88
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:15:19
|89
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|90
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|91
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|92
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|93
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|OTL
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|OTL
|Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|OTL
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|OTL
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|OTL
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|DNF
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Esther Meisels (Isr) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Veronika Anna Kormos (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|DNF
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|DNF
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Anja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Marina Kurnossova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
