Annemiek van Vleuten wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

Mackaij jumps ahead of chase bunch to take second, Vollering third

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) secures solo victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

(Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott)
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) secures solo victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

(Image credit: A.S.O. / T.Maheux)

After two second places, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished her Ardennes Classics campaign with a solo victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes. The world time trial champion attacked on the Côte de la Redoute with 32 km to go and increased her advantage all the time, finishing almost two minutes ahead of the chasing group.

"This was really high on my list and to finish off my spring with another win and three second places after my knee injury, I’m super happy," Van Vleuten said in a team press release.

Behind Van Vleuten, a group of around fifteen riders came to Liège. Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) attacked in the final kilometres to take second place, and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the sprint to round out an all-Dutch podium.

How it happened

Despite the name, the women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège started in Bastogne for a 138.5km course that included five classified climbs, the Wanne, Brume, La Vecquée, La Redoute, and La Roche-aux-Faucons, and many unnamed hills in the Ardennes. The finish was changed from the last years' uphill drag in the suburb of Ans to a flat finish in the centre of Liège. Like the Flèche Wallonne Féminine, the race was not broadcast live anywhere. From 2020, a live broadcast of minimum 45 minutes per day is mandatory for UCI Women's WorldTour races.

In cold and rainy conditions that led to several mechanicals and punctures, there was no early breakaway. Urska Bravec (BTC City Ljubljana) went on a solo break after 36 km, but the young Slovenian was never ahead by more than 30 seconds and was caught on the Côte de Wanne as Mitchelton-Scott kept the pace high in the peloton.

Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) took the mountain prize atop the Côte de Wanne and repeated this on the Côte de Brume. She continued her attack after the climb and was joined by Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb). The Russian-Canadian duo built an advantage of up to 1:30 minutes and stayed in front for 40 kilometres, but the peloton was not far behind when they started the Côte de la Redoute.

Capitalising on the work of her teammates earlier in the race, Van Vleuten made her move on the steep slopes and passed the two escapees. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), on the bike of teammate Lizzie Deignan after an earlier mechanical, tried to follow Van Vleuten, but the 36-year-old crested the climb with an advantage of 25 seconds.

As Van Vleuten settled in for a long solo, a chase group formed behind her that included most of the favourites. Deignan attacked from this group, and at the 20km mark, the Briton was 45 seconds behind Van Vleuten and ten seconds ahead of the group of chasers.

On the final climb, the Côte de Roche-aux-Faucons, Longo Borghini and Annika Langvad bridged to Deignan. But Van Vleuten continued to ride strongly – at the top of the climb, she was 1:20 seconds ahead of the chase trio and 1:50 seconds ahead of the next group with Van der Breggen and many other big names. The world time trial champion increased her advantage to two minutes with 10 km to go, and her win was virtually certain at that point.

While Van Vleuten was riding towards victory, the second chase group closed the gap to the trio in the streets of Liège. Mackaij took everyone by surprise with a late attack and held on for second place, 1:39 minutes behind Van Vleuten, while Vollering won the sprint of the group for third place. With her victory, Van Vleuten also takes the lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking. Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) continues to lead the youth ranking.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women3:42:10
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:39
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:43
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
7Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
8Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
10Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
12Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
14Annika Langvad (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:55
16Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
17Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:05
18Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:02:47
19Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
20Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
21Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
22Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek-Segafredo Women
24Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
25Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
26Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
28Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
29Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
30Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
31Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
32Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:06
33Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:18
34Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
36Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
37Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
39Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
40Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
41Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
42Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
44Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
45Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:21
46Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:05:56
47Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:06:16
48Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
49Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
50Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
51Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
52Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
53Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
54Leigh Ganzar (USA)
55Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
56Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
57Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
58Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
59Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
60Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
61Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
62Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
63Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
64Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
65Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
66Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
67Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
68Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:07:27
70Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:07:29
71Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:52
72Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:09:13
73Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
74Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:09:53
75Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
76Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
77Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
78Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
79Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:20
80Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:14:01
81Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:15:11
82Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
83Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
84Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
85Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
86Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
87Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
88Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:15:19
89Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:17:26
90Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
91Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
92Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
93Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
OTLSuzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
OTLMarie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
OTLJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
OTLLauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
OTLBelle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFHarriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman-Supermint
DNFChristina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFEsther Meisels (Isr) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFBarbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFElizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
DNFAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
DNFVeronika Anna Kormos (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFLiza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
DNFNicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
DNFOlga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
DNFElena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFAnastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFAshleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
DNFDanique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFGulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
DNFLiane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFDiana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
DNFAnja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFUrska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFLauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFRozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFAngelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
DNFRuth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFMarie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
DNFMarina Kurnossova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFRasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
DNFNicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
DNFNina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFVania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling

 

