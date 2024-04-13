Richard Carapaz returns at Amstel Gold one month after hard crash

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Ben Healey looking for top step, Victoria Ewers back to racing

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)
Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz will return to racing at Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, a bit more than one month since a hard crash on the final stage at Tirreno-Adriatico on March 10. 

His longer-than-expected recovery forced the EF Education-EasyPost rider to skip GP Miguel Indurain and Itzulia Basque Country to be “one hundred percent” for the Ardennes Classics, races that he hasn’t competed in since 2021.

