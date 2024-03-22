Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024 route

Image 1 of 1 Profile for the 2024 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: ASO)

The route for Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 21) is a classic one for the 110th edition, with all the famous climbs such as the Saint-Roch, Wanne, Stokeu, Rosier, La Redoute and Roche-aux-Faucons lined up on the 259km run to the flat finish in central Liège.

The first climb of the day is the Côte de Bonnerue at kilometre 89.5 before the race hits Bastogne at kilometre 107 and the race heads back toward Liège.

On the return trip, the riders head over the Côte de Saint-Roch after 130.6km of racing and enjoy a relatively flat section before hitting the Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%) at 85 kilometres to go.

The Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%) and Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%) follow close behind within 15 kilometres.

Next comes the Col du Rosier, the longest of the eight key climbs of the race, with 4.4km at 5.9%, which peaks with 60.1km to go before another brief respite.

The race only gets tougher from there, with the Côte de la Redoute and Côte des Forges providing key points for long-range attacks.

A last chance to escape comes with 13.4km to go at the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons before the fast run-in to the finish in Liège.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024 climbs