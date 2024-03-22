Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024 route
The route for Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 21) is a classic one for the 110th edition, with all the famous climbs such as the Saint-Roch, Wanne, Stokeu, Rosier, La Redoute and Roche-aux-Faucons lined up on the 259km run to the flat finish in central Liège.
The first climb of the day is the Côte de Bonnerue at kilometre 89.5 before the race hits Bastogne at kilometre 107 and the race heads back toward Liège.
On the return trip, the riders head over the Côte de Saint-Roch after 130.6km of racing and enjoy a relatively flat section before hitting the Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%) at 85 kilometres to go.
The Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%) and Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%) follow close behind within 15 kilometres.
Next comes the Col du Rosier, the longest of the eight key climbs of the race, with 4.4km at 5.9%, which peaks with 60.1km to go before another brief respite.
The next ascent is the Col du Rosier with 60km to go, followed by the relatively new addition, the Côte de Desnié (1.6-km at 8.1%).
The race only gets tougher from there, with the Côte de la Redoute and Côte des Forges providing key points for long-range attacks.
A last chance to escape comes with 13.4km to go at the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons before the fast run-in to the finish in Liège.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024 climbs
- Côte de Bonnerue, 169.5km to go
- Côte de Saint-Roch (1km at 11.2%), 128.4km to go
- Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%), 85km to go
- Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%), 78.5km to go
- Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%), 74.4km to go
- Col du Rosier (4.4km at 5.9%), 60km to go
- Côte de Desnié (1.6km at 9.4%), 46.7km to go
- Côte de la Redoute (1.6km at 9.4%), 33.9km to go
- Côte des Forges (1.3km at 7.8%), 23km to go
- Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.3km At 11%), 13.3km to go
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'It was a stupid mistake' – Crash proves costly for Wout van Aert at E3 HarelbekePaterberg fall changes race as Belgian takes third behind Mathieu van der Poel
-
Pogacar reveals career goal of conquering cycling's seven prominent week-long stage races'I want to tick them all off' says Slovenian, who comes through ultra-fast stage with the lead intact before crunch weekend at Volta a Catalunya
-
Volta a Catalunya stage 5 live - A reduced bunch sprint in ViladecansAxel Laurance scores first WorldTour win ahead of Van den Berg and Coquard
-
Volta a Catalunya: Axel Laurance wins stage 5 sprint with bike throwMarijn van den Berg second, Bryan Coquard third in Viladecans