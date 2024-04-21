Liège-Bastogne-Liège Live - Pogacar and Van der Poel face-off
La Doyenne could deliver Van der Poel a sixth monument, as Pogacar returns with unfinished business from 2023
Liège-Bastogne-Liège - Everything you need to know
Liège-Bastogne-Liège favorites 2024
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024 route
Race situation
Riders will take on 259km to Liège to Bastogne and back.
One decisive factor today looks set to be the weather. That was certainly the case at Wednesday’s Flèche Wallonne, where freezing temperatures and snow caused many of the pre-race favourites to abandon, and threw up many surprise results.
Today isn’t forecasted to be quite so extreme, but it’s still going to be uncomfortably cold, with temperatures not expected to rise above 10 degrees all day.
That said, Van der Poel has said he still believes he can win, and wasn’t too far off the pace at his only previous appearance at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2020, when he won the sprint in the second group on the field to finish sixth. And we would do well to remember last summer’s World Championships in Glasgow, where he excelled on a route with lots of climbing to take victory — counting Pogačar among his victims.
Today, Pogačar is the favourite of the two to take victory. The amount of climbing in Liège-Bastogne-Liège makes it a race better suited to him than the heavier Van der Poel, and he already has great credentials having placed first and third on his last two finishes here. Van der Poel wasn’t competitive at his last race in Amstel Gold last weekend, when tiredness appeared to catch up to him.
They have already raced against each once this year, at Milan-Sanremo, a rare occasion in which they both appeared at a race without winning. Van der Poel still got the upper hand, helping Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Jasper Philipsen Take the victory ahead of Pogačar, who finished third, but this time they are expected to face off directly. It promises to be a thriller.
It's the showdown we’ve all been waiting for, between the two riders of the year so far: Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel. They’ve been virtually unstoppable in every race they’ve completed in this spring, Pogačar storming to a huge solo victory at Strade Bianche and reaching a level of absurd dominance at Volta a Catalunya to win four stages and the GC; and Van der Poel enjoying one of the great cobbled classics campaign of all-time with a hat-trick of wins at Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders and E3 Saxo Classic.
At Liège-Bastogne-Liège today, however, something has to give as they face off directly.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège!
