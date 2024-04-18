Skjelmose recovered from hypothermic reaction, eyes Liège-Bastogne-Liège podium

By Jackie Tyson
published

'It was one of the most uncomfortable moments of my life' Dane recovers quickly from hypothermic reaction to cold at Flèche Wallonne and already rides recon for Monument

CHARLEROI BELGIUM APRIL 17 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek meets the media press at start prior to the 88th La Fleche Wallonne 2024 Mens Elite a 1986km one day race from Charleroi to Huy UCIWT on April 17 2024 in Charleroi Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Mattias Skjelmose of Lidl-Trek talks to media before La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose called his ride at Wednesday’s Flèche Wallonne “one of the most uncomfortable moments of my life”. The Dane experienced the onset of hypothermia from the cold, rainy conditions on the second of four climbs of the Mur de Huy, and could not continue the race, where he finished runner-up last year.

The Dane told reporters today that he has recovered and has set his sights on being a contender at this Sunday’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he was ninth in 2023. This time, he’ll have to face favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who have both taken Monuments this year. 

