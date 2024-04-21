Live coverage

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes Live - Can Demi Vollering defend her crown?

By Dan Challis
last updated

The peloton tackle the toughest route yet with 10 climbs across 153km

(Image credit: ASO)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2024 Overview

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024 - Analysing the contenders

Who will join Lizzie Deignan as the winner of all three Monuments?

With less than half an hour to go, it's start to snow at the start in Bastogne.

AG Insurance - Soudal at Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2024

AG Insurance - Soudal at Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders will set of in about half an hour and they will do so in bitterly cold conditions, similar to Fléche Wallonne on Wednesday.

With Amstel Gold and Fléche Wallonne already behind us, it's been an exciting week of racing already.

It's the finale of the Spring Classics and the last of the Ardennes races for this year.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes.

