Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes Live - Can Demi Vollering defend her crown?
The peloton tackle the toughest route yet with 10 climbs across 153km
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2024 Overview
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024 - Analysing the contenders
Who will join Lizzie Deignan as the winner of all three Monuments?
Race Situation
The peloton tackle the toughest route yet with 10 climbs across 153km.
With less than half an hour to go, it's start to snow at the start in Bastogne.
Here's Ashleigh Moolman Pasio's AG Insurance -Soudal squad before the start, all wrapped up against the elements.
Added to the temperature at 2 degrees celcius in Bastogne at the moment is a northerly wind to add to the chill. That also means a headwind for much of the race today.
The riders will set of in about half an hour and they will do so in bitterly cold conditions, similar to Fléche Wallonne on Wednesday.
Temperatures have been between 2 and 5 degrees most of the day around the route. Unlike on Wednesday, it looks like the rain will stay away this afternoon.
With Amstel Gold and Fléche Wallonne already behind us, it's been an exciting week of racing already.
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) snatched victory from under the nose of Lorena Wiebes last Sunday.
Then, midweek, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) took her first victory on the road since 2019 at the Fléche Wallone.
Both in-form riders have to be considered contenders this afternoon.
It's the finale of the Spring Classics and the last of the Ardennes races for this year.
Demi Vollering of SD Worx-Protime won the race last year to complete her famous Ardennes triple. Can she repeat this time and put a shine on what has been a winless spring so far?
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes.
