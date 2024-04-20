‘I can’t say I’m proud of my performance in Flèche’ - Tom Pidcock targets first Monument win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

By Peter Stuart
published

The second-place finisher in 2023 returns as a favourite but will have his work set out against Van der Poel and Pogačar

Ineos Grenadiers's British rider Tom Pidcock looks on at the start of the Men's race of the 'La Fleche Wallonne', a one day cycling race (Waalse Pijl - Walloon Arrow), 199 km from Charleroi to Huy, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock enters Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday as the top returning finisher of the 2023 race, in the absence of previous winner Remco Evenepoel, and off the back of mixed fortunes in the Ardennes he will be a serious favourite for La Doyenne.

Pidcock took a stunning overall victory at Amstel Gold - breaking the seemingly adamantine winning streak of Mathieu van der Poel. However, he couldn’t produce the same form at La Flèche Wallonne where he was one of the dozens of riders who suffered from brutally cold conditions.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.


Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

