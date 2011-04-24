Trending

Gilbert the great!

Schleck brothers no match for flying Belgian

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) does the historic Ardennes Classic triple in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) was part of the early break.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) was one of the day's main aggressors.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) finished 4th.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) puts in a dig at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) could do little when faced when the might of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) gave his all in the break.

Sergei Ivanov and Katusha didn't make the impact they anticipated.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar) drives the break.

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) leads Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) as part of the break.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads up the Cote de Saint-Nicholas.

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) was on the attack at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was disappointed with his showing at La Doyenne.

Dominique Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Christian Knees (Sky) at the start of Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Yury Trofimov (Katusha) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) in his first Liege-Bastogne-Liege since his return from suspension.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) couldn't shake off Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was masterful at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) failed to make an impact in the Ardennes this year.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates on crossing the line.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) couldn't find a repeat of 2007.

Andy Schleck had a solid Leopard Trek team to help him.

Gilbert sits in behind the Leopard Trek train.

The Schlecks trail in behind the victorious Philippe Gilbert.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took a stunning victory in Ans.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes to the podium for the fourth time this month.

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

Luxembourg flags flew at the podium ceremony

Not much room for error on the Cote de St. Roch

Leopard Trek put in a fair bit of work

Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) was aggressive.

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) attempted to bridge to the break.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) finished fourth.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is building form for the Giro d'Italia.

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD) battles the gradient.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) lacked the punch to make an impact.

Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) in action at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was too strong for the Schleck brothers.

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) tried to bridge with Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The peloto packed in the Cote de St. Roch

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) congratulates Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) in the break

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in action at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) easily beat the Schlecks in the sprint.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was easily the strongest man in the race.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) launched a fierce attack on the Cote de Saint-Nicholas.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) makes it four wins out of four in a stunning 10-day period.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the Schleck brothers on the Cote de Saint-Nicholas.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) made little impact at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will scarcely enjoy a better spring than 2011.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the 2011 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is in solid shape ahead of the Giro d'Italia.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) couldn't hide his joy on the Cote de Ans.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) consults with Philippe Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto) on the road to Ans.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) completed his hat-trick at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had time to savour his victory.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was too strong for Andy and Fränk Schleck.

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was disappointed at the finish.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was a resounding winner.

Where were you? Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

The bunch tackles the Côte de Saint-Roch.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) looks back to see where the others are

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with his latest trophy.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) was one of the strong men in the break.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had plenty of time to savor his victory.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) made it look easy in Ans.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) handily defeated the brothers Schleck

Four wins in a row for Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his Liège-Bastogne-Liège win

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the historic triple in 2011

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took 8th.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with his son on the podium.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) clearly had nothing left with which to fight.

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was no match for Gilbert in the sprint.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) won the mountains prize from the breakaway.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) at the start.

Jens Voigt and the other Leopard Trek boys pull the peloton on the Cote de Wanne

Damiano Cunego had his fans

The peloton packed on the Cote de Saint Roch

Christian Prudhomme starts the race

The peloton on the Cote de Wanne

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the start

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had time to savour his coronation as king of the Classics when he easily out-sprinted Fränk and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) to take victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The win saw Gilbert complete a hat-trick of wins in the Ardennes, after triumphing at Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallone in the past week. Born near the course at Verviers, it was an emotional victory for Gilbert, who took his eighth Classic victory, and his first at La Doyenne.

The leading trio escaped on the Côte de Roche aux Faucons with 20km, when the Schleck brothers made their much-anticipated two-pronged attack. Fränk was the first to go, but when Andy joined him with Gilbert sat comfortably on his wheel, there was already an air of inevitability about the result.

The Schleck-Gilbert express caught and passed the remnants of an earlier breakaway over the top of the climb, although the plucky Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) managed to hitch a ride as far as the Côte de Saint-Nicholas, with 5km to go.

On the Saint-Nicholas itself, Gilbert was well able to resist Andy Schleck's speculative pressing, and even went to the front himself. As the road steepened, he launched a ferocious acceleration of his own from the front, to which only Fränk had an answer, although Andy managed to get back on after scrambling down the descent.

Although outnumbered two to one in the final kilometres, Gilbert had a comfortable time of it on the approach to the final kick up the Côte de Ans. Rather than attack Gilbert in turn, as might have been expected, the Schlecks appeared resigned to the fact that the Belgian was simply the strongest man in the race, and ultimately they all but carried him to the finish.

For his part, as was the case from the Roche aux Faucons, Gilbert contributed his share of the pace-setting, but was always careful in his positioning as he looked to avoid an ambush.

Even under the red kite, however, neither Schleck was able to summon up an attack to cast at least some doubt on the outcome. Instead, Andy Schleck led out a straightforward sprint, and Gilbert duly ripped past him 200 metres from the line to score an emphatic victory.

Fränk Schleck crossed the line in second ahead of Andy, while Roman Kreuziger (Astana) led home a select chasing group 24 seconds back to take fourth in front of Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Van Avermaet and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Kreuziger's team leader Alexandre Vinokourov had punctured on the Roche aux Faucons shortly after Gilbert and the Schlecks' decisive move, but while the confusion that caused may have hindered the initial pursuit, there was no doubting that Gilbert was far and away the strongest man, as has been the case all week.

Early breakaway with strong De Gendt

Soon after the start in sunny Liège Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet) and Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar) sparked the early breakaway, and in several steps eight more riders joined them: David Le Lay (AG2R), Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Mickel Delage (FDJ),Yannick Talabardon and finally Mathias Frank (BMC).

The ten leaders never received more than four minutes from the peloton where the Omega Pharma-Lotto team took the main responsibility for keeping the gap in check.

The lead was down to less than three minutes when reaching the trio of climbs of the Côte de Wanne, Côte de Stockeu and Côte de la Haute-Levée. Thomas De Gendt crossed the top of each climb in front, clearly with a repeat win in the mountains prize in mind. On the last climb the lead group split apart while a large chase group was formed.

Once again Omega Pharma-Lotto missed the move and was forced to do the chasing, but this time Leopard-Trek joined them on the front of the peloton. The situation changed often in the following 25km with even outsider Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) attacking from the peloton.

Thirteen leaders cause problems for the peloton

After the Col du Maquisard, there were 13 riders in the lead group: previous leaders Vorganov, De Gendt, Gallopin and Frank were joined by Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Juan Manuel Garate and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Dario Cataldo and Jérôme Pineau (Quick-Step), Blel Kadri (AG2R) and Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale).

In the peloton the Omega Pharma-Lotto team was burning an important match as Jurgen Van Den Broeck pulled for a long time on his own, and then 45km from the finish a poker game of sorts developed. When Omega Pharma-Lotto sat up, nobody else was working and the gap quickly grew up to 1:30. Eventually, Leopard Trek took over the job from Van Den Broeck, but the gap kept growing until suddenly FDJ lent their former teammate Gilbert a hand.

No explosion on the Côte de la Redoute

Thanks to the efforts of Leopard Trek, the gap to the leaders was down to one minute at the foot of La Redoute, 35km from the line. Cataldo and De Gendt quickly got dropped, while Enrico Gasparotto, Greg Van Avermaet and Jerome Pineau would go on prove themselves to be the best of the break by forging clear on the next climb

Meanwhile, Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard-Trek) led the peloton over La Redoute at 35km from the finish line and the chase continued to the base of the Roche aux Faucons, where the favourites finally sparked into action, as the Schlecks and Gilbert danced clear and bridged up to Gasparotto, Van Avermaet and Pineau,

Shortly afterwards, Gasparotto and Pineau bade farewell to the front of the race, as the scene was set for a battle of strength and guile between the Schleck brothers and Philippe Gilbert. And on each count, Gilbert proved himself to be superior.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6:13:18
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:43
12Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
17Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:47
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:53
19Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:57
20Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:58
21Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:01
24Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
26Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:14
27David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
28Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:26
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:40
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
32Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:43
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
34Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:10
35Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:13
36Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:29
37Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:31
38Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:34
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
41Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:38
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
43Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
44Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
45Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:00
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:04:03
49Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:18
50Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
51Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
52Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:07:16
53Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:18
54Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:07:35
55Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
56Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
57Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
59Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
60Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
63David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
66Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
71Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
72Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
74Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
75Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
76Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
79Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
81Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
82John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
87Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
88Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
90Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:02
91Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:29
92Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:33
93Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
95Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFRui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
DNFDmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFAndriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
DNFFredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
DNFWout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDavid Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSerguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFLuis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFGeert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJohan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFArnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFGrégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
DNFDieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFEgoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFYannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFGeert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
DNFMatti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFLuis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFIván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFMauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFFabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFJens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFAnders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
DNFMatthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFKjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
DNFDaniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
DNFNelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
DNFMarkel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
DNFJesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFAndrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
DNFJonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFBrian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFLuke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFRafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFVolodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFSimon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFYuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFAlessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFDavid Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard

Côte de Saint-Roch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Côte de Wanne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Côte de Stockeu (Stèle Eddy Merckx)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Côte de la Haute-Levée
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team2
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Col du Rosier
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team2
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Col du Maquisard
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad1

Mont-Theux
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4pts
2Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Côte de la Redoute
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Côte de la Roche aux Faucons
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Côte de Saint-Nicolas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana8
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
5Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team5
7Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
8Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
11Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
12Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad1
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
14Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

