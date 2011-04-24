Gilbert the great!
Schleck brothers no match for flying Belgian
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had time to savour his coronation as king of the Classics when he easily out-sprinted Fränk and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) to take victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Related Articles
Schlecks graceful in defeat after missing out at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Picture gallery: the 2011 Spring Classics
Nygaard satisfied with string of Leopard Trek podium places
Future uncertain for Omega Pharma-Lotto and Gilbert despite Liege win
Video: Hesjedal disappointed with Liège-Bastogne-Liège performance
The win saw Gilbert complete a hat-trick of wins in the Ardennes, after triumphing at Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallone in the past week. Born near the course at Verviers, it was an emotional victory for Gilbert, who took his eighth Classic victory, and his first at La Doyenne.
The leading trio escaped on the Côte de Roche aux Faucons with 20km, when the Schleck brothers made their much-anticipated two-pronged attack. Fränk was the first to go, but when Andy joined him with Gilbert sat comfortably on his wheel, there was already an air of inevitability about the result.
The Schleck-Gilbert express caught and passed the remnants of an earlier breakaway over the top of the climb, although the plucky Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) managed to hitch a ride as far as the Côte de Saint-Nicholas, with 5km to go.
On the Saint-Nicholas itself, Gilbert was well able to resist Andy Schleck's speculative pressing, and even went to the front himself. As the road steepened, he launched a ferocious acceleration of his own from the front, to which only Fränk had an answer, although Andy managed to get back on after scrambling down the descent.
Although outnumbered two to one in the final kilometres, Gilbert had a comfortable time of it on the approach to the final kick up the Côte de Ans. Rather than attack Gilbert in turn, as might have been expected, the Schlecks appeared resigned to the fact that the Belgian was simply the strongest man in the race, and ultimately they all but carried him to the finish.
For his part, as was the case from the Roche aux Faucons, Gilbert contributed his share of the pace-setting, but was always careful in his positioning as he looked to avoid an ambush.
Even under the red kite, however, neither Schleck was able to summon up an attack to cast at least some doubt on the outcome. Instead, Andy Schleck led out a straightforward sprint, and Gilbert duly ripped past him 200 metres from the line to score an emphatic victory.
Fränk Schleck crossed the line in second ahead of Andy, while Roman Kreuziger (Astana) led home a select chasing group 24 seconds back to take fourth in front of Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Van Avermaet and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
Kreuziger's team leader Alexandre Vinokourov had punctured on the Roche aux Faucons shortly after Gilbert and the Schlecks' decisive move, but while the confusion that caused may have hindered the initial pursuit, there was no doubting that Gilbert was far and away the strongest man, as has been the case all week.
Early breakaway with strong De Gendt
Soon after the start in sunny Liège Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet) and Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar) sparked the early breakaway, and in several steps eight more riders joined them: David Le Lay (AG2R), Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Mickel Delage (FDJ),Yannick Talabardon and finally Mathias Frank (BMC).
The ten leaders never received more than four minutes from the peloton where the Omega Pharma-Lotto team took the main responsibility for keeping the gap in check.
The lead was down to less than three minutes when reaching the trio of climbs of the Côte de Wanne, Côte de Stockeu and Côte de la Haute-Levée. Thomas De Gendt crossed the top of each climb in front, clearly with a repeat win in the mountains prize in mind. On the last climb the lead group split apart while a large chase group was formed.
Once again Omega Pharma-Lotto missed the move and was forced to do the chasing, but this time Leopard-Trek joined them on the front of the peloton. The situation changed often in the following 25km with even outsider Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) attacking from the peloton.
Thirteen leaders cause problems for the peloton
After the Col du Maquisard, there were 13 riders in the lead group: previous leaders Vorganov, De Gendt, Gallopin and Frank were joined by Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Juan Manuel Garate and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Dario Cataldo and Jérôme Pineau (Quick-Step), Blel Kadri (AG2R) and Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale).
In the peloton the Omega Pharma-Lotto team was burning an important match as Jurgen Van Den Broeck pulled for a long time on his own, and then 45km from the finish a poker game of sorts developed. When Omega Pharma-Lotto sat up, nobody else was working and the gap quickly grew up to 1:30. Eventually, Leopard Trek took over the job from Van Den Broeck, but the gap kept growing until suddenly FDJ lent their former teammate Gilbert a hand.
No explosion on the Côte de la Redoute
Thanks to the efforts of Leopard Trek, the gap to the leaders was down to one minute at the foot of La Redoute, 35km from the line. Cataldo and De Gendt quickly got dropped, while Enrico Gasparotto, Greg Van Avermaet and Jerome Pineau would go on prove themselves to be the best of the break by forging clear on the next climb
Meanwhile, Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard-Trek) led the peloton over La Redoute at 35km from the finish line and the chase continued to the base of the Roche aux Faucons, where the favourites finally sparked into action, as the Schlecks and Gilbert danced clear and bridged up to Gasparotto, Van Avermaet and Pineau,
Shortly afterwards, Gasparotto and Pineau bade farewell to the front of the race, as the scene was set for a battle of strength and guile between the Schleck brothers and Philippe Gilbert. And on each count, Gilbert proved himself to be superior.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6:13:18
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:24
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|12
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:47
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:53
|19
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|20
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|21
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:01
|24
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|26
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:14
|27
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|28
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|29
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:40
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|32
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:43
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|34
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:10
|35
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:13
|36
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:29
|37
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:31
|38
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:34
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|41
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:38
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|43
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|44
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|47
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:03
|49
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|50
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|51
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|52
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:16
|53
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|54
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:35
|55
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|60
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|71
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|72
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|75
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|82
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|87
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|88
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|90
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:02
|91
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|92
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:33
|93
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|DNF
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|pts
|2
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|5
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|7
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|11
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|12
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|1
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy