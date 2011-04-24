Image 1 of 85 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) does the historic Ardennes Classic triple in Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 85 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) was part of the early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) was one of the day's main aggressors. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 85 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) finished 4th. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 85 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) puts in a dig at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 85 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) could do little when faced when the might of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 85 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) gave his all in the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 85 Sergei Ivanov and Katusha didn't make the impact they anticipated. Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had time to savour his coronation as king of the Classics when he easily out-sprinted Fränk and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) to take victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The win saw Gilbert complete a hat-trick of wins in the Ardennes, after triumphing at Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallone in the past week. Born near the course at Verviers, it was an emotional victory for Gilbert, who took his eighth Classic victory, and his first at La Doyenne.

The leading trio escaped on the Côte de Roche aux Faucons with 20km, when the Schleck brothers made their much-anticipated two-pronged attack. Fränk was the first to go, but when Andy joined him with Gilbert sat comfortably on his wheel, there was already an air of inevitability about the result.

The Schleck-Gilbert express caught and passed the remnants of an earlier breakaway over the top of the climb, although the plucky Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) managed to hitch a ride as far as the Côte de Saint-Nicholas, with 5km to go.

On the Saint-Nicholas itself, Gilbert was well able to resist Andy Schleck's speculative pressing, and even went to the front himself. As the road steepened, he launched a ferocious acceleration of his own from the front, to which only Fränk had an answer, although Andy managed to get back on after scrambling down the descent.

Although outnumbered two to one in the final kilometres, Gilbert had a comfortable time of it on the approach to the final kick up the Côte de Ans. Rather than attack Gilbert in turn, as might have been expected, the Schlecks appeared resigned to the fact that the Belgian was simply the strongest man in the race, and ultimately they all but carried him to the finish.

For his part, as was the case from the Roche aux Faucons, Gilbert contributed his share of the pace-setting, but was always careful in his positioning as he looked to avoid an ambush.

Even under the red kite, however, neither Schleck was able to summon up an attack to cast at least some doubt on the outcome. Instead, Andy Schleck led out a straightforward sprint, and Gilbert duly ripped past him 200 metres from the line to score an emphatic victory.

Fränk Schleck crossed the line in second ahead of Andy, while Roman Kreuziger (Astana) led home a select chasing group 24 seconds back to take fourth in front of Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Van Avermaet and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Kreuziger's team leader Alexandre Vinokourov had punctured on the Roche aux Faucons shortly after Gilbert and the Schlecks' decisive move, but while the confusion that caused may have hindered the initial pursuit, there was no doubting that Gilbert was far and away the strongest man, as has been the case all week.

Early breakaway with strong De Gendt

Soon after the start in sunny Liège Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet) and Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar) sparked the early breakaway, and in several steps eight more riders joined them: David Le Lay (AG2R), Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Mickel Delage (FDJ),Yannick Talabardon and finally Mathias Frank (BMC).

The ten leaders never received more than four minutes from the peloton where the Omega Pharma-Lotto team took the main responsibility for keeping the gap in check.

The lead was down to less than three minutes when reaching the trio of climbs of the Côte de Wanne, Côte de Stockeu and Côte de la Haute-Levée. Thomas De Gendt crossed the top of each climb in front, clearly with a repeat win in the mountains prize in mind. On the last climb the lead group split apart while a large chase group was formed.

Once again Omega Pharma-Lotto missed the move and was forced to do the chasing, but this time Leopard-Trek joined them on the front of the peloton. The situation changed often in the following 25km with even outsider Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) attacking from the peloton.

Thirteen leaders cause problems for the peloton

After the Col du Maquisard, there were 13 riders in the lead group: previous leaders Vorganov, De Gendt, Gallopin and Frank were joined by Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Juan Manuel Garate and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Dario Cataldo and Jérôme Pineau (Quick-Step), Blel Kadri (AG2R) and Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale).

In the peloton the Omega Pharma-Lotto team was burning an important match as Jurgen Van Den Broeck pulled for a long time on his own, and then 45km from the finish a poker game of sorts developed. When Omega Pharma-Lotto sat up, nobody else was working and the gap quickly grew up to 1:30. Eventually, Leopard Trek took over the job from Van Den Broeck, but the gap kept growing until suddenly FDJ lent their former teammate Gilbert a hand.

No explosion on the Côte de la Redoute

Thanks to the efforts of Leopard Trek, the gap to the leaders was down to one minute at the foot of La Redoute, 35km from the line. Cataldo and De Gendt quickly got dropped, while Enrico Gasparotto, Greg Van Avermaet and Jerome Pineau would go on prove themselves to be the best of the break by forging clear on the next climb

Meanwhile, Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard-Trek) led the peloton over La Redoute at 35km from the finish line and the chase continued to the base of the Roche aux Faucons, where the favourites finally sparked into action, as the Schlecks and Gilbert danced clear and bridged up to Gasparotto, Van Avermaet and Pineau,

Shortly afterwards, Gasparotto and Pineau bade farewell to the front of the race, as the scene was set for a battle of strength and guile between the Schleck brothers and Philippe Gilbert. And on each count, Gilbert proved himself to be superior.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6:13:18 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:24 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:43 12 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:47 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:53 19 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:57 20 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:58 21 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:01 24 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 26 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:14 27 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 28 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:26 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:40 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 32 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:43 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 34 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:10 35 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:13 36 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:29 37 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:31 38 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:34 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:38 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 43 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 45 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:00 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:04:03 49 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:18 50 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 51 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 52 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:07:16 53 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:18 54 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:07:35 55 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 59 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 60 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 63 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 71 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 72 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 75 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 78 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 79 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 81 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 82 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 87 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 88 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 90 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:02 91 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:29 92 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:33 93 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 95 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team DNF Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNF Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana DNF Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana DNF Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ DNF Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ DNF Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ DNF Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ DNF Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet DNF Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet DNF Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek DNF Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek DNF Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek DNF Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek DNF Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling DNF Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad DNF Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad DNF Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad DNF Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack DNF Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack DNF Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack DNF Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team DNF José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD DNF Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD DNF Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling DNF Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard

Côte de Saint-Roch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Côte de Wanne # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Côte de Stockeu (Stèle Eddy Merckx) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 3 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Côte de la Haute-Levée # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Col du Rosier # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Col du Maquisard # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 1

Mont-Theux # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 pts 2 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Côte de la Redoute # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Côte de la Roche aux Faucons # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 1

Côte de Saint-Nicolas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek